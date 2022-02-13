🕷 Anansi

Production ready, developer friendly. Opinionated yet extensible.

Anansi (/əˈnɑːnsi/ ə-NAHN-see) is an Akan folktale character. He often takes the shape of a spider and is considered to be the god of all knowledge of stories. Anansi uses his knowledge to help JavaScript developers spin new web projects.

Motivation

Starting a new React project can be a lot of work. There are many tools that need to work together. The best tools available keep a tight technical focus with high levels of configurability. In practice this means it's a lot of work to get started and even more work to maintain, while keeping the tools cleanly working together.

Like Ubuntu did for Linux; Anansi focuses on bringing together many powerful tools in unison to build high performance web applications, quickly - while not losing the power and flexibility each individual tool provides.

Start a project in a minute

Modular and Incremental

Modern Stay up with the latest best in class tooling by a simple package upgrade

Batteries included

DRY configurations

Battle-tested

Installation

node.js >=10 and npm >=6 are required. Use nvm to install these if you don't already. wget -qO- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nvm-sh/nvm/v0.38.0/install.sh | bash

Next install Anansi's CLI

npm install -g @anansi/cli yarn

Then generate your new project:

anansi hatch my-app-name

This creates a my-app-name directory in your current directory and sets up the project there.

Features can be incrementally adopted by running sub-generators from an existing project directory.

E.g., Adding Testing