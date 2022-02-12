A lightweight analytics abstraction library for tracking page views, custom events, & identify visitors.

Designed to work with any third-party analytics tool or your own backend.

Read the docs or view the live demo app

Features

Extendable - Bring your own third-party tool & plugins

Extendable - Bring your own third-party tool & plugins Test & debug analytics integrations with time travel & offline mode

Test & debug analytics integrations with time travel & offline mode Add functionality/modify tracking calls with baked in lifecycle hooks

Add functionality/modify tracking calls with baked in lifecycle hooks Isomorphic. Works in browser & on server

Isomorphic. Works in browser & on server Queues events to send when analytic libraries are loaded

Queues events to send when analytic libraries are loaded Conditionally load third party scripts

Conditionally load third party scripts Works offline

Works offline TypeScript support

Why

Companies frequently change analytics requirements based on evolving needs. This results in a lot of complexity, maintenance, & extra code when adding/removing analytic services to a site or application.

This library aims to solves that with a simple pluggable abstraction layer.

Driving philosophy:

You should never be locked into an analytics tool

DX is paramount. Adding & removing analytic tools from your application should be easy

Respecting visitor privacy settings & allowing for opt-out mechanisms is crucial

A pluggable API makes adding new business requests easy

To add or remove an analytics provider, adjust the plugins you load into analytics during initialization.

Install

This module is distributed via npm, which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's dependencies.

npm install analytics --save

Or as a script tag:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/analytics/dist/analytics.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

import Analytics from 'analytics' import googleAnalytics from '@analytics/google-analytics' import customerIo from '@analytics/customerio' const analytics = Analytics({ app : 'my-app-name' , version : 100 , plugins : [ googleAnalytics({ trackingId : 'UA-121991291' , }), customerIo({ siteId : '123-xyz' }) ] }) analytics.page() analytics.track( 'userPurchase' , { price : 20 item : 'pink socks' }) analytics.identify( 'user-id-xyz' , { firstName : 'bill' , lastName : 'murray' , email : 'da-coolest@aol.com' })

Node.js usage For ES6/7 javascript you can import Analytics from 'analytics' for normal node.js usage you can import like so: const { Analytics } = require ( 'analytics' ) const analytics = Analytics({ app : 'my-app-name' , version : 100 , plugins : [ googleAnalyticsPlugin({ trackingId : 'UA-121991291' , }), customerIOPlugin({ siteId : '123-xyz' }) ] }) analytics.page()

Browser usage When importing global analytics into your project from a CDN, the library exposes via a global _analytics variable. Call _analytics.init to create an analytics instance. < script src = "https://unpkg.com/analytics/dist/analytics.min.js" > </ script > < script > const Analytics = _analytics.init({ app : 'my-app-name' , version : 100 , ...plugins }) Analytics.track() window .Analytics = Analytics </ script >

Demo

See Analytics Demo for a site example.

API

The core analytics API is exposed once the library is initialized with configuration.

Typical usage:

Configuration

Analytics library configuration

After the library is initialized with config, the core API is exposed & ready for use in the application.

Arguments

config object - analytics core config

- analytics core config [config.app] (optional) string - Name of site / app

(optional) - Name of site / app [config.version] (optional) string - Version of your app

(optional) - Version of your app [config.debug] (optional) boolean - Should analytics run in debug mode

(optional) - Should analytics run in debug mode [config.plugins] (optional) Array .<AnalyticsPlugin> - Array of analytics plugins

Example

import Analytics from 'analytics' import pluginABC from 'analytics-plugin-abc' import pluginXYZ from 'analytics-plugin-xyz' const analytics = Analytics({ app : 'my-awesome-app' , plugins : [ pluginABC, pluginXYZ ] })

Identify a user. This will trigger identify calls in any installed plugins and will set user data in localStorage

Arguments

userId String - Unique ID of user

- Unique ID of user [traits] (optional) Object - Object of user traits

(optional) - Object of user traits [options] (optional) Object - Options to pass to identify call

(optional) - Options to pass to identify call [callback] (optional) Function - Callback function after identify completes

Example

analytics.identify( 'xyz-123' ) analytics.identify( 'xyz-123' , { name : 'steve' , company : 'hello-clicky' }) analytics.identify( 'xyz-123' , () => { console .log( 'do this after identify' ) }) analytics.identify( 'xyz-123' , {}, { plugins : { segment : false } }) analytics.identify( 'xyz-123' , {}, { plugins : { all : false , customerio : true } })

Track an analytics event. This will trigger track calls in any installed plugins

Arguments

eventName String - Event name

- Event name [payload] (optional) Object - Event payload

(optional) - Event payload [options] (optional) Object - Event options

(optional) - Event options [callback] (optional) Function - Callback to fire after tracking completes

Example

analytics.track( 'buttonClicked' ) analytics.track( 'itemPurchased' , { price : 11 , sku : '1234' }) analytics.track( 'newsletterSubscribed' , () => { console .log( 'do this after track' ) }) analytics.track( 'cartAbandoned' , { items : [ 'xyz' , 'abc' ] }, { plugins : { segment : false } }) analytics.track( 'customerIoOnlyEventExample' , { price : 11 , sku : '1234' }, { plugins : { all : false , customerio : true } })

Trigger page view. This will trigger page calls in any installed plugins

Arguments

[data] (optional) PageData - Page data overrides.

(optional) PageData - Page data overrides. [options] (optional) Object - Page tracking options

(optional) - Page tracking options [callback] (optional) Function - Callback to fire after page view call completes

Example

analytics.page() analytics.page({ url : 'https://google.com' }) analytics.page( () => { console .log( 'do this after page' ) }) analytics.page({}, { plugins : { segment : false } }) analytics.page({}, { plugins : { all : false , customerio : true } })

Get user data

Arguments

[key] (optional) string - dot.prop.path of user data. Example: 'traits.company.name'

Example

const userData = analytics.user() const userId = analytics.user( 'userId' ) const companyName = analytics.user( 'traits.company.name' )

Clear all information about the visitor & reset analytic state.

Arguments

[callback] (optional) Function - Handler to run after reset

Example

analytics.reset()

Fire callback on analytics ready event

Arguments

callback Function - function to trigger when all providers have loaded

Example

analytics.ready( ( payload ) => { console .log( 'all plugins have loaded or were skipped' , payload); })

Attach an event handler function for analytics lifecycle events.

Arguments

name String - Name of event to listen to

- Name of event to listen to callback Function - function to fire on event

Example

analytics.on( 'track' , ({ payload }) => { console .log( 'track call just happened. Do stuff' ) }) const removeListener = analytics.on( 'track' , ({ payload }) => { console .log( 'This will never get called' ) }) removeListener()

Attach a handler function to an event and only trigger it only once.

Arguments

name String - Name of event to listen to

- Name of event to listen to callback Function - function to fire on event

Example

analytics.once( 'track' , ({ payload }) => { console .log( 'This will only triggered once when analytics.track() fires' ) }) const listener = analytics.once( 'track' , ({ payload }) => { console .log( 'This will never get called b/c listener() is called' ) }) listener()

Get data about user, activity, or context. Access sub-keys of state with dot.prop syntax.

Arguments

[key] (optional) string - dot.prop.path value of state

Example

analytics.getState() analytics.getState( 'context.offline' )

Storage utilities for persisting data. These methods will allow you to save data in localStorage, cookies, or to the window.

Example

const { storage } = analytics storage.getItem( 'storage_key' ) storage.setItem( 'storage_key' , 'value' ) storage.removeItem( 'storage_key' )

Get value from storage

Arguments

key String - storage key

- storage key [options] (optional) Object - storage options

Example

analytics.storage.getItem( 'storage_key' )

Set storage value

Arguments

key String - storage key

- storage key value any - storage value

any - storage value [options] (optional) Object - storage options

Example

analytics.storage.setItem( 'storage_key' , 'value' )

Remove storage value

Arguments

key String - storage key

- storage key [options] (optional) Object - storage options

Example

analytics.storage.removeItem( 'storage_key' )

Async Management methods for plugins.

This is also where custom methods are loaded into the instance.

Example

analytics.plugins.enable( 'keenio' ) analytics.plugins.disable( 'google-analytics' )

Enable analytics plugin

Arguments

plugins string | Array .< string > - name of plugins(s) to disable

| .< > - name of plugins(s) to disable [callback] (optional) Function - callback after enable runs

Example

analytics.plugins.enable( 'google-analytics' ).then( () => { console .log( 'do stuff' ) }) analytics.plugins.enable([ 'google-analytics' , 'segment' ]).then( () => { console .log( 'do stuff' ) })

Disable analytics plugin

Arguments

plugins string | Array .< string > - name of integration(s) to disable

| .< > - name of integration(s) to disable callback Function - callback after disable runs

Example

analytics.plugins.disable( 'google' ).then( () => { console .log( 'do stuff' ) }) analytics.plugins.disable([ 'google' , 'segment' ]).then( () => { console .log( 'do stuff' ) })

Events

The analytics library comes with a large variety of event listeners that can be used to fire custom functionality when a specific lifecycle event occurs.

These listeners can be fired using analytics.on & analytics.once

const eventName = 'pageEnd' analytics.on(eventName, ({ payload }) => { console .log( 'payload' , payload) })

Below is a list of the current available events

Event Description bootstrap Fires when analytics library starts up.

This is the first event fired. '.on/once' listeners are not allowed on bootstrap

Plugins can attach logic to this event params Fires when analytics parses URL parameters campaign Fires if params contain "utm" parameters initializeStart Fires before 'initialize', allows for plugins to cancel loading of other plugins initialize Fires when analytics loads plugins initializeEnd Fires after initialize, allows for plugins to run logic after initialization methods run ready Fires when all analytic providers are fully loaded. This waits for 'initialize' and 'loaded' to return true resetStart Fires if analytic.reset() is called.

Use this event to cancel reset based on a specific condition reset Fires if analytic.reset() is called.

Use this event to run custom cleanup logic (if needed) resetEnd Fires after analytic.reset() is called.

Use this event to run a callback after user data is reset pageStart Fires before 'page' events fire.

This allows for dynamic page view cancellation based on current state of user or options passed in. page Core analytics hook for page views.

If your plugin or integration tracks page views, this is the event to fire on. pageEnd Fires after all registered 'page' methods fire. pageAborted Fires if 'page' call is cancelled by a plugin trackStart Called before the 'track' events fires.

This allows for dynamic page view cancellation based on current state of user or options passed in. track Core analytics hook for event tracking.

If your plugin or integration tracks custom events, this is the event to fire on. trackEnd Fires after all registered 'track' events fire from plugins. trackAborted Fires if 'track' call is cancelled by a plugin identifyStart Called before the 'identify' events fires.

This allows for dynamic page view cancellation based on current state of user or options passed in. identify Core analytics hook for user identification.

If your plugin or integration identifies users or user traits, this is the event to fire on. identifyEnd Fires after all registered 'identify' events fire from plugins. identifyAborted Fires if 'track' call is cancelled by a plugin userIdChanged Fires when a user id is updated registerPlugins Fires when analytics is registering plugins enablePlugin Fires when 'analytics.plugins.enable()' is called disablePlugin Fires when 'analytics.plugins.disable()' is called online Fires when browser network goes online.

This fires only when coming back online from an offline state. offline Fires when browser network goes offline. setItemStart Fires when analytics.storage.setItem is initialized.

This event gives plugins the ability to intercept keys & values and alter them before they are persisted. setItem Fires when analytics.storage.setItem is called.

This event gives plugins the ability to intercept keys & values and alter them before they are persisted. setItemEnd Fires when setItem storage is complete. setItemAborted Fires when setItem storage is cancelled by a plugin. removeItemStart Fires when analytics.storage.removeItem is initialized.

This event gives plugins the ability to intercept removeItem calls and abort / alter them. removeItem Fires when analytics.storage.removeItem is called.

This event gives plugins the ability to intercept removeItem calls and abort / alter them. removeItemEnd Fires when removeItem storage is complete. removeItemAborted Fires when removeItem storage is cancelled by a plugin.

Analytic plugins

The analytics has a robust plugin system. Here is a list of currently available plugins:

Plugin Stats Version @analytics/activity-utils

User activity listener utilities 0.1.12 @analytics/amplitude

Amplitude integration for 'analytics' module 0.1.3 @analytics/aws-pinpoint

AWS Pinpoint integration for 'analytics' module 0.7.6 @analytics/cookie-utils

Tiny cookie utility library 0.2.9 @analytics/core

Lightweight analytics library for tracking events, page views, & identifying users. Works with any third party analytics provider via an extendable plugin system. 0.11.0 @analytics/crazy-egg

Crazy Egg integration for 'analytics' module 0.1.2 @analytics/customerio

Customer.io integration for 'analytics' module 0.2.1 @analytics/form-utils

Form utility library for managing HTML form submissions & values 0.3.10 @analytics/fullstory

FullStory plugin for 'analytics' module 0.2.4 @analytics/global-storage-utils

Tiny global storage utility library 0.1.4 @analytics/google-analytics

Google analytics plugin for 'analytics' module 0.5.3 @analytics/google-tag-manager

Google tag manager plugin for 'analytics' module 0.5.2 @analytics/gosquared

GoSquared integration for 'analytics' module 0.1.3 @analytics/hubspot

HubSpot plugin for 'analytics' module 0.5.1 @analytics/intercom

Intercom integration for 'analytics' module for browser & node 1.0.2 @analytics/listener-utils

Backward compatible event listener library for attaching & detaching event handlers 0.2.10 @analytics/localstorage-utils

Tiny LocalStorage utility library 0.1.7 @analytics/mixpanel

Mixpanel plugin for 'analytics' module 0.4.0 @analytics/original-source-plugin

Save original referral source of visitor plugin for 'analytics' pkg 1.0.8 @analytics/ownstats

Ownstats integration for 'analytics' module for browser & node 0.1.2 @analytics/perfumejs

Send browser performance metrics to third-party analytics providers 0.2.1 @analytics/queue-utils

Dependency free queue processor 0.1.2 @analytics/redact-utils

Utility library for redacting event data 0.1.0 @analytics/remote-storage-utils

Storage utilities for cross domain localStorage access, with permissions 0.4.17 @analytics/router-utils

Route change utilities for single page apps 0.1.1 @analytics/scroll-utils

Scroll utility library to fire events on scroll 0.1.19 @analytics/segment

Segment integration for 'analytics' module for browser & node 1.1.3 @analytics/session-storage-utils

Tiny SessionStorage utility library 0.0.4 @analytics/session-utils

Tiny session utility library 0.1.16 @analytics/simple-analytics

Simple analytics plugin for 'analytics' module for browser 0.3.3 @analytics/snowplow

Snowplow integration for 'analytics' module for browser & node 0.3.2 @analytics/storage-utils

Storage utility with fallbacks 0.3.0 @analytics/type-utils

Tiny runtime type checking utils 0.5.4 @analytics/url-utils

Url utils 0.1.1 @analytics/visitor-source

Get visitor source 0.0.1 analytics-cli

CLI for analytics pkg 0.0.5 analytics-plugin-do-not-track

Disable tracking for opted out visitors plugin for 'analytics' module 0.1.5 analytics-plugin-event-validation

Event validation plugin for analytics 0.1.2 analytics-plugin-lifecycle-example

Example plugin with lifecycle methods for 'analytics' module 0.1.2 analytics-plugin-tab-events

Expose tab visibility events plugin for 'analytics' module 0.2.1 analytics-plugin-window-events

Expose window events plugin for 'analytics' module 0.0.7 analytics-util-params

Url Parameter helper functions 0.1.2 analytics-utils

Analytics utility functions used by 'analytics' module 1.0.9 gatsby-plugin-analytics

Easily add analytics to your Gatsby site 0.2.0 use-analytics

Analytics hooks for React 0.0.5

Community Plugins

Below are plugins created outside of this repo:

Additional examples

Creating analytics plugins

The library is designed to work with any third-party analytics tool.

Plugins are just plain javascript objects that expose methods for analytics to register and call.

Here is a quick example of a plugin:

export default function pluginExample ( userConfig ) { return { name : 'my-example-plugin' , config : { whatEver : userConfig.whatEver, elseYouNeed : userConfig.elseYouNeed }, initialize : ( { config } ) => { }, page : ( { payload } ) => { }, track : ( { payload } ) => { }, identify : ( { payload } ) => { }, loaded : () => { return !! window .myPluginLoaded } } }

name is required for all plugins. All other methods are optional.

If you don't need to hook into page tracking, just omit the page key from your plugin object.

To use a plugin, import it and pass it into the plugins array when you bootstrap analytics .

import Analytics from 'analytics' import pluginExample from './plugin-example.js' const analytics = Analytics({ app : 'my-app-name' , plugins : [ pluginExample({ whatEver : 'hello' , elseYouNeed : 'there' }), ...otherPlugins ] })

React to any event

Plugins can react to any event flowing through the analytics library.

For example, if you wanted to trigger custom logic when analytics bootstraps, you can attach a function handler to the bootstrap event.

For a full list of core events, checkout events.js .

export default function myPlugin ( userConfig ) { return { name : 'my-plugin' , bootstrap : ( { payload, config, instance } ) => { }, pageStart : ( { payload, config, instance } ) => { }, pageEnd : ( { payload, config, instance } ) => { }, trackStart : ( { payload, config, instance } ) => { }, 'track:customerio' : ( { payload, config, instance } ) => { }, trackEnd : ( { payload, config, instance } ) => { }, } }

Using this plugin is the same as any other.

import Analytics from 'analytics' import customerIoPlugin from '@analytics/customerio' import myPlugin from './plugin.js' const analytics = Analytics({ app : 'my-app-name' , plugins : [ myPlugin(), customerIoPlugin({ trackingId : '1234' }) ...otherPlugins ] })

Custom methods

Analytics plugins can provide their own custom functionality via the methods key.

import Analytics from 'analytics' const pluginOne = { name : 'one' , methods : { myCustomThing(one, two, three) { const analyticsInstance = this .instance console .log( 'Use full analytics instance' , analyticsInstance) }, otherCustomThing : ( one, two, ...args ) => { const analyticsInstance = args[args.length - 1 ] console .log( 'Use full analytics instance' , analyticsInstance) }, async fireCustomThing(one, two, three) { const { track } = this .instance track( 'customThing' ) return 'data' }, triggerSpecial : async (argOne, argTwo, ...args) => { const analyticsInstance = args[args.length - 1 ] return argOne + argTwo } } } const pluginTwo = { name : 'two' , page : () => { console .log( 'page view fired' ) } methods : { cookieBanner(one, two, three) { const analyticsInstance = this .instance console .log( 'Use full analytics instance' , analyticsInstance) const cookieSettings = analyticsInstance.storage.getItem( 'preferences-set' ) if (!cookieSettings) { } }, } } const analytics = Analytics({ app : 'your-app-name' , plugins : [ pluginOne, pluginTwo ] }) analytics.plugins.one.myCustomThing() analytics.plugins.two.cookieBanner()

Plugin Naming Conventions

Plugins should follow this naming convention before being published to npm

analytics-plugin-{your-plugin-name}

E.g. An analytics plugin that does awesome-stuff should be named

npm install analytics-plugin-awesome-stuff

Then submit to the list above

Debugging analytics

During development, you can turn on debug mode. This will connect the dev tools for you to see the analytics events passing through your application visually.

import Analytics from 'analytics' const analytics = Analytics({ app : 'my-app' , debug : true })

TypeScript support

Types for analytics and plugins are generated from JSDoc blocks in the code base via the tsd-jsdoc package.

We are always looking to improve type support & improve the DX of users. If you see something that can be improved let us know in an issue!

Contributing

Contributions are always welcome, no matter how large or small. Before contributing, please read the code of conduct.

Setup & Install dependencies

Clone the repo and run

$ git clone https://github.com/davidwells/analytics $ cd analytics $ npm install && npm run setup

The above command will set up all the packages and their dependencies.

Development

You can watch and rebuild packages with the npm run watch command.

npm run watch

While watch mode is activated, you can work against the demo site in examples to test out your changes on a live application.