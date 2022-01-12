AMP Toolbox

A collection of AMP tools making it easier to publish and host AMP pages. The following tools are part of this project:

Development

Setting up your environment

After forking amp-toolbox to your own github org, do the following steps to get started:

git clone https://github.com/your-fork/amp-toolbox.git cd amp-toolbox npm install npm test

Adding new dependencies

amp-toolbox uses Lerna to manage it's packages. To keep build times low, devDependencies (but not CLI dependencies) must be added to the root package.json file. Runtime dependencies are managed for each package individually.

When adding a new package inside the packages directory, register the package via:

npm run bootstrap

Running Tests

The test suite runs for all packages and must be run from the root directory.

npm test npm run test :node npm run test :browser

Using additional arguments the node tests can generate a coverage report or run only for a specific package.

npm run test :node -- --collectCoverage npm run test :node -- packages/optimizer

Style & Linting

This codebase adheres to the Google Javascript Styleguide and is enforced using ESLint. ESLint is run as part of the test suite, but you can also explicity run it via:

npm run lint npm run lint:fix

Making a Release

Before publishing a release, make sure to have the lates changes from master and the changelog is up-to-date:

npm run changelog

This will print all changes since the previous release. For this to work, all PRs need to be correctly labeled as:

breaking (💥 Breaking Change)

(💥 Breaking Change) enhancement (🚀 Enhancement)

(🚀 Enhancement) bug (🐛 Bug Fix)

(🐛 Bug Fix) documentation (📝 Documentation)

(📝 Documentation) internal (🏠 Internal)

Copy and prepend the new changes to CHANGELOG.md when you're about to make a release. Don't forget to update the version. Commit the updated changelog and run:

npm publish

to publish all changed packages to NPM. Pick the new version according to SemVer.

Contributing

Please see the CONTRIBUTING file for information on contributing to the AMP Project.

License

AMP Toolbox is made by the AMP Project, and is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.