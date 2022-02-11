Remap sequential sourcemaps through transformations to point at the original source code
Remapping allows you to take the sourcemaps generated through transforming your code and "remap" them to the original source locations. Think "my minified code, transformed with babel and bundled with webpack", all pointing to the correct location in your original source code.
With remapping, none of your source code transformations need to be aware of the input's sourcemap, they only need to generate an output sourcemap. This greatly simplifies building custom transformations (think a find-and-replace).
npm install @ampproject/remapping
function remapping(
map: SourceMap | SourceMap[],
loader: (file: string, ctx: LoaderContext) => (SourceMap | null | undefined),
options?: { excludeContent: boolean, decodedMappings: boolean }
): SourceMap;
// LoaderContext gives the loader the importing sourcemap, and the ability to override the "source"
// location (where nested sources are resolved relative to, and where an original source exists),
// and the ability to override the "content" of an original sourcemap for inclusion in the output
// sourcemap.
type LoaderContext = {
readonly importer: string;
source: string;
content: string | null | undefined;
}
remapping takes the final output sourcemap, and a
loader function. For every source file pointer
in the sourcemap, the
loader will be called with the resolved path. If the path itself represents
a transformed file (it has a sourcmap associated with it), then the
loader should return that
sourcemap. If not, the path will be treated as an original, untransformed source code.
// Babel transformed "helloworld.js" into "transformed.js"
const transformedMap = JSON.stringify({
file: 'transformed.js',
// 1st column of 2nd line of output file translates into the 1st source
// file, line 3, column 2
mappings: ';CAEE',
sources: ['helloworld.js'],
version: 3,
});
// Uglify minified "transformed.js" into "transformed.min.js"
const minifiedTransformedMap = JSON.stringify({
file: 'transformed.min.js',
// 0th column of 1st line of output file translates into the 1st source
// file, line 2, column 1.
mappings: 'AACC',
names: [],
sources: ['transformed.js'],
version: 3,
});
const remapped = remapping(
minifiedTransformedMap,
(file, ctx) => {
// The "transformed.js" file is an transformed file.
if (file === 'transformed.js') {
// The root importer is empty.
console.assert(ctx.importer === '');
return transformedMap;
}
// Loader will be called to load transformedMap's source file pointers as well.
console.assert(file === 'helloworld.js');
// `transformed.js`'s sourcemap points into `helloworld.js`.
console.assert(ctx.importer === 'transformed.js');
return null;
}
);
console.log(remapped);
// {
// file: 'transpiled.min.js',
// mappings: 'AAEE',
// sources: ['helloworld.js'],
// version: 3,
// };
In this example,
loader will be called twice:
"transformed.js", the first source file pointer in the
minifiedTransformedMap. We return the
associated sourcemap for it (its a transformed file, after all) so that sourcemap locations can
be traced through it into the source files it represents.
"helloworld.js", our original, unmodified source code. This file does not have a sourcemap, so
we return
null.
The
remapped sourcemap now points from
transformed.min.js into locations in
helloworld.js. If
you were to read the
mappings, it says "0th column of the first line output line points to the 1st
column of the 2nd line of the file
helloworld.js".
As a convenience, if you have multiple single-source transformations of a file, you may pass an array of sourcemap files in the order of most-recent transformation sourcemap first. So our above example could have been writen as:
const remapped = remapping(
[minifiedTransformedMap, transformedMap],
() => null
);
console.log(remapped);
// {
// file: 'transpiled.min.js',
// mappings: 'AAEE',
// sources: ['helloworld.js'],
// version: 3,
// };
source
The
source property can overridden to any value to change the location of the current load. Eg,
for an original source file, it allows us to change the filepath to the original source regardless
of what the sourcemap source entry says. And for transformed files, it allows us to change the
resolving location for nested sources files of the loaded sourcemap.
const remapped = remapping(
minifiedTransformedMap,
(file, ctx) => {
if (file === 'transformed.js') {
// We pretend the transformed.js file actually exists in the 'src/' directory. When the nested
// source files are loaded, they will now be relative to `src/`.
ctx.source = 'src/transformed.js';
return transformedMap;
}
console.assert(file === 'src/helloworld.js');
// We could futher change the source of this original file, eg, to be inside a nested directory
// itself. This will be reflected in the remapped sourcemap.
ctx.source = 'src/nested/transformed.js';
return null;
}
);
console.log(remapped);
// {
// …,
// sources: ['src/nested/helloworld.js'],
// };
content
The
content property can be overridden when we encounter an original source file. Eg, this allows
you to manually provide the source content of the file regardless of whether the
sourcesContent
field is present in the parent sourcemap. Or, it can be set to
null to remove the source content.
const remapped = remapping(
minifiedTransformedMap,
(file, ctx) => {
if (file === 'transformed.js') {
// transformedMap does not include a `sourcesContent` field, so usually the remapped sourcemap
// would not include any `sourcesContent` values.
return transformedMap;
}
console.assert(file === 'helloworld.js');
// We can read the file to provide the source content.
ctx.content = fs.readFileSync(file, 'utf8');
return null;
}
);
console.log(remapped);
// {
// …,
// sourcesContent: [
// 'console.log("Hello world!")',
// ],
// };
By default,
excludeContent is
false. Passing
{ excludeContent: true }
will exclude the
sourcesContent field from the returned sourcemap. This is
mainly useful when you want to reduce the size out the sourcemap.
By default,
decodedMappings is
false. Passing
{ decodedMappings: true }
will leave the
mappings field in a decoded
state instead of encoding
into a VLQ string.