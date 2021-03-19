Purpose: Monitor the size of files in your project specified within
package.json.
Uses native compression from Node Core, attempts to parallelize compression work across available CPUs, and requires Node >=
12.
yarn add @ampproject/filesize --dev
Specify an object of files you'd like to check the size for inside the
filesize key of
package.json.
{
"filesize": {
"./dist/index.js": {
"brotli": "11.4 kB"
}
}
}
Each file (key in the filesize object) must include an object with key/value pairs:
compression type you would like to use on the file.
After completing configuration, invoke
filesize via:
yarn filesize.
Optionally one can target a different project directory via the
p parameter
yarn filesize -p={PATH}, or a different configuration file via the
c parameter
yarn filesize -c=${PATH/filesize.json}.
This utility now also supports tracking filesizes without enforcing a max limit. To use this feature add a
track key to the
filesize entry.
{
"filesize": {
"track": ["./dist/**/*.mjs"],
}
}
These values will be added to the output report for all comression types.
