Animations

Some JavaScript animation helpers.

Image Transform

Transforms an image from one position/size to another. In addition to scaling up, this also supports changing the 'crop' of the image as defined by the object-fit CSS property.

Animation Test Helpers

Helps with writing tests for animations by pausing then and allowing control of the progress of animations on the page. You can pause an animation part way through and do a screenshot based test or simply validate the position or dimensions of elements.

Developing

Build

yarn build yarn build-watch

Test

yarn test yarn test-watch

Demos

To build, serve, and open a browser tab with the demos: