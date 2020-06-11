Some JavaScript animation helpers.
Transforms an image from one position/size to another. In addition to scaling
up, this also supports changing the 'crop' of the image as defined by the
object-fit CSS property.
Helps with writing tests for animations by pausing then and allowing control of the progress of animations on the page. You can pause an animation part way through and do a screenshot based test or simply validate the position or dimensions of elements.
yarn build
yarn build-watch
yarn test
yarn test-watch
To build, serve, and open a browser tab with the demos:
yarn demo