A React Native SDK for tracking events and revenue to Amplitude.
As of the v2.09 release we no longer require any modifications to the Podfile.
use_modular_headers! and
use_frameworks! are no longer needed and can be removed upon updating to >= v.2.0.9. If you run into any issues during installationg it is likely caused by your pod cache and there are a few options to resolve this, see here for suggestions on how to resolve any caching issues.
MIT
If you have any problems or issues over our SDK, feel free to create a github issue or submit a request on Amplitude Help.