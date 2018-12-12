A gulp task wrapper for grunticon-lib.
To install to your project and save the dependency in
package.json:
npm install -s gulpicon
var glob = require("glob");
var gulp = require("gulp");
var gulpicon = require("gulpicon/tasks/gulpicon");
// grab the config, tack on the output destination
var config = require("./example/config.js");
config.dest = "example/output";
// grab the file paths
var files = glob.sync("example/svg/*.svg");
// set up the gulp task
gulp.task("icons", gulpicon(files, config));
# Checkout the project
git clone git@github.com:filamentgroup/gulpicon.git
cd gulpicon
# Run the sample
npm install
npx gulp icons
Output will now be in
example/output/.
grunticon-lib.