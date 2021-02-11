Lebab

Lebab transpiles your ES5 code to ES6/ES7. It does exactly the opposite of what Babel does. If you want to understand what Lebab exactly does, try the live demo.

Install

Install it using npm:

$ npm install -g lebab

Full build:

Usage

Convert your old-fashioned code using the lebab cli tool, enabling a specific transformation:

$ lebab es5.js -o es6.js --transform let

Or transform an entire directory of files in-place:

$ lebab --replace src/js/ --transform arrow $ lebab --replace 'src/js/**/*.jsx' --transform arrow

For all the possible values for --transform option see the detailed docs below or use --help from command line.

Features and known limitations

The recommended way of using Lebab is to apply one transform at a time, read what exactly the transform does and what are its limitations, apply it for your code and inspect the diff carefully.

Safe transforms

These transforms can be applied with relatively high confidence. They use pretty straight-forward and strict rules for changing the code. The resulting code should be almost 100% equivalent of the original code.

Unsafe transforms

These transforms should be applied with caution. They either use heuristics which can't guarantee that the resulting code is equivalent of the original code, or they have significant bugs which can result in breaking your code.

Programming API

Simply import and call the transform() function:

import {transform} from 'lebab' ; const {code, warnings} = transform( 'var f = function(a) { return a; };' , [ 'let' , 'arrow' , 'arrow-return' ] ); console .log(code);

The warnings will be an array of objects like:

[ { line : 12 , msg : 'Unable to transform var' , type : 'let' }, { line : 45 , msg : 'Can not use arguments in arrow function' , type : 'arrow' }, ]

Most of the time there won't be any warnings and the array will be empty.

Editor plugins

Alternatively one can use Lebab through plugins in the following editors:

Which feature should Lebab implement next? Let us know by creating an issue or voicing your opinion in existing one.

Want to contribute? Read how Lebab looks for patterns in syntax trees.