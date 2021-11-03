Me and Nerix are ready to announce the next 2.x.x version of this library. It has extended feature list. It's a big release. We have significantly expanded the functionality and capabilities. The library turned into a monorepository and now it's a set of libraries, connected in an ecosystem. It consists of
We've done some work on design decisions. We simplified the state management process. Now you can easily make a snapshot of account state, save it in a persistent storage and then restore a 1-to-1 copy with just 1 function call. With new realtime features you can listen for new direct messages, notifications and any other events.
The new version is hosted in private repository. Access is paid. Members get basic support for installation, configuration, and usage. We also will try to react on your feature requests.
You can contact me in telegram or email for details.
From npm
npm install instagram-private-api
From github
npm install github:dilame/instagram-private-api
You can find usage examples here
Note for JavaScript users: As of Node v.13.5.0, there isn't support for ESModules and the 'import'-syntax. So you have to read the imports in the examples like this:
import { A } from 'b' ➡
const { A } = require('b')
import { IgApiClient } from './index';
import { sample } from 'lodash';
const ig = new IgApiClient();
// You must generate device id's before login.
// Id's generated based on seed
// So if you pass the same value as first argument - the same id's are generated every time
ig.state.generateDevice(process.env.IG_USERNAME);
// Optionally you can setup proxy url
ig.state.proxyUrl = process.env.IG_PROXY;
(async () => {
// Execute all requests prior to authorization in the real Android application
// Not required but recommended
await ig.simulate.preLoginFlow();
const loggedInUser = await ig.account.login(process.env.IG_USERNAME, process.env.IG_PASSWORD);
// The same as preLoginFlow()
// Optionally wrap it to process.nextTick so we dont need to wait ending of this bunch of requests
process.nextTick(async () => await ig.simulate.postLoginFlow());
// Create UserFeed instance to get loggedInUser's posts
const userFeed = ig.feed.user(loggedInUser.pk);
const myPostsFirstPage = await userFeed.items();
// All the feeds are auto-paginated, so you just need to call .items() sequentially to get next page
const myPostsSecondPage = await userFeed.items();
await ig.media.like({
// Like our first post from first page or first post from second page randomly
mediaId: sample([myPostsFirstPage[0].id, myPostsSecondPage[0].id]),
moduleInfo: {
module_name: 'profile',
user_id: loggedInUser.pk,
username: loggedInUser.username,
},
d: sample([0, 1]),
});
})();
Feed allows you to get data. Every feed is accessible via
ig.feed.feedName. See nice example and learn how to work with library feeds.
Available feeds key list:
accountFollowers,
accountFollowing,
news,
discover,
pendingFriendships,
blockedUsers,
directInbox,
directPending,
directThread,
user,
tag,
location,
mediaComments,
reelsMedia,
reelsTray,
timeline,
musicTrending,
musicSearch,
musicGenre,
musicMood,
usertags,
saved
Most of the feeds requires initialization parameter, like user pk. Check autogenerated docs, every feed doc link starts with
feeds/ and contains constructor with argument if needed.
Repositories implements low-level atomic operations. Any repository method must make at most one api-request. There is repository listing below, so you can get information about methods of each repository from our autogenerated docs.
Keys is a little hints, with it you will be able to get access to repository via
ig.key.
|Key
|Repository class documentation
account
|AccountRepository
attribution
|AttributionRepository
challenge
|ChallengeRepository
consent
|ConsentRepository
creatives
|CreativesRepository
direct
|DirectRepository
directThread
|DirectThreadRepository
discover
|DiscoverRepository
fbsearch
|FbsearchRepository
friendship
|FriendshipRepository
launcher
|LauncherRepository
linkedAccount
|LinkedAccountRepository
live
|LiveRepository
location
|LocationRepository
locationSearch
|LocationSearch
loom
|LoomRepository
media
|MediaRepository
music
|MusicRepository
news
|NewsRepository
qe
|QeRepository
qp
|QpRepository
tag
|TagRepository
upload
|UploadRepository
user
|UserRepository
zr
|ZrRepository
Services will help you to maintain some actions without calling a couple repositority methods or perform complex things like pre and postlogin flow simulations or photo/video publishing.
|Key
|Service class documentation
publish
|PublishService
search
|SearchService
simulate
|SimulateService
story
|StoryService
In order to get debug infos provided by the library, you can enable debugging.
The prefix for this library is
ig.
To get all debug logs (recommended) set the namespace to
ig:*.
In node you only have to set the environment variable
DEBUG to the desired namespace.
Further information
In the browser you have to set
localStorage.debug to the desired namespace.
Further information
If you need features that is not implemented - feel free to implement and create PRs!
Plus we need some documentation, so if you are good in it - you are welcome.
Setting up your environment is described here.
