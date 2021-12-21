@amilajack/testcafe-browser-provider-electron

Use this plugin to test Electron applications with TestCafe.

Getting Started

Installation

npm install testcafe-browser-provider-electron

Testing a JavaScript Application

If your JavaScript application runs in Electron, follow these steps to set up testing.

Create a JSON .testcafe-electron-rc.json or JavaScript .testcafe-electron-rc.js configuration file in the root application directory. Include the following settings to this file. JSON { "mainWindowUrl" : "./index.html" } JavaScript module .exports = { mainWindowUrl : './index.html' } An Electron app has a file that is loaded as a startup page. TestCafe waits until Electron loads this page and then runs tests. Specify the path to this file with mainWindowUrl option. If a relative path is specified, it is resolved from the configuration file location. For information about other options, see the Configuration section. Install the Electron module of the required version. npm install electron@latest The command above installs the latest version of the Electron executable. Define the path to the config file. Use browser provider postfix: electron:<path_to_testcafe-electron-rc_directory> . Then run tests. testcafe "electron:/home/user/electron-app" "<tests_directory>/**/*.js" The configuration file might be not in the application root directory. In that case specify the path to the configuration file like this: { "mainWindowUrl" : "./index.html" , "appPath" : "/home/user/my_app" } In this instance, the appPath directory will be used as a working directory of the Electron application.

Testing an Executable Electron Application

If your Electron app is built it has <your_app_name>.exe or electron.exe file. In that case you don't need an Electron module to run tests. Perform the following steps instead.

In the application directory, create a configuration file with the following settings. { "mainWindowUrl" : "./index.html" , "electronPath" : "/home/user/myElectronApp/electron" } mainWindowUrl points to the application startup page; electronPath defines the path to your application's executable file. If you specify relative paths, they will be resolved from the configuration file location. When you run tests, define the path to the configuration file. To do so, add the browser provider postfix: electron:<path_to_testcafe-electron-rc_directory> . testcafe "electron:/home/user/electron-app" "<tests_directory>/**/*.js"

Launching Tests from API

To launch tests through the API, specify the application path with electron: prefix and pass it to the browsers method.

testCafe .createRunner() .src( 'path/to/test/file.js' ) .browsers( 'electron:/home/user/electron-app' ) .run();

Specifying Target Webpage in Test Code

In most cases, the target webpage is the main application page specified via the mainWindowUrl configuration option.

{ "mainWindowUrl" : "./index.html" }

fixture `Electron test` .page( './index.html' );

However, you can specify any application page if your app contains more than one.

fixture `Electron test` .page( './views/detail.html' );

Configuration

You can specify browser provider options in a JSON .testcafe-electron-rc.json or JavaScript .testcafe-electron-rc.js configuration file.

JSON

{ "mainWindowUrl" : "./index.html" , "appArgs" : [ "--arg1" , "--arg2" ], "enableNavigateEvents" : true }

JavaScript

module .exports = { mainWindowUrl : './index.html' , appArgs : [ '--arg1' , '--arg2' ], enableNavigateEvents : true }

The .js file must export an object with the configuration settings.

Use JavaScript if you need additional flexibility. For instance, you can specify settings that depend on a condition.

The browser provider supports the following options:

mainWindowUrl

Required. Specifies the URL of the application's main window page. For local application pages, you can also specify a relative (to the application directory) or an absolute path to the file of the page.

appPath

Optional. Alters path to the application, which, by default, must be located at the default Electron app directory. You can use the appPath option to override the default path by specifying a new absolute path. Alternatively, you can append a relative path to the path specified after the "electron:" prefix.

appArgs

Optional. Overrides application command line arguments with the values specified in this option. It should be an array or an object with numeric keys.

electronPath

Optional. Specifies a path to the electron binary. If electronPath is not specified, the electron package should be installed. On macOS, it can be either a path to the electron binary, or a path to the entire Electron.app (e.g. /Applications/Electron.app ). It may be necessary to stop all other running instances of the specified Electron binary.

enableNavigateEvents

Optional. testcafe-browser-provider-electron suppresses did-navigate and will-navigate webContent events because you will be unable to run tests if these events are used to prevent navigation. You can enable them back by setting this option to true .

Optional. If true , DevTools will be opened just before tests start.

Helpers

You can use helper functions from the provider in your test files. Use ES6 import statement to access them.

import { getMainMenu, clickOnMenuItem } from 'testcafe-browser-provider-electron' ;

getMainMenuItem

Gets a snapshot of the specified application's main menu item.

async function getMainMenuItem ( menuItemSelector )

Parameter Type Description menuItemSelector String An array of menu item labels and/or objects with properties "label" and "index".

For example, you can pass the following values in the menuItemSelector parameter.

['File', 'Open']

['File', { label: 'Open' }]

Context Menu > Undo

If there are several menu items with the same label on the same level, you can specify a one-based "index" property:

['Window', {label: 'My Window', index: 2}]

This value corresponds to the second menu item with label My Window in the Window menu.

Check the properties available in the snapshot here.

Example

import { getMainMenuItem } from 'testcafe-browser-provider-electron' ; fixture `Electron test` .page( './index.html' ); test( 'Check the menu item role' , async t => { const menuItem = await getMainMenuItem([ 'Main Menu' , 'Edit' , 'Undo' ]); await t.expect(menuItem.role).eql( 'undo' ); });

getContextMenuItem

Gets a snapshot of the specified menu item from the most recently opened context menu.

async function getContextMenuItem ( menuItemSelector )

Parameter Type Description menuItemSelector String An array of menu item labels and/or objects with properties "label" and "index".

For example, you can pass the following values in the menuItemSelector parameter.

['Go To', 'Declaration']

['Go To', { label: 'Declaration' }]

If there are several menu items with the same label on the same level, you can specify a one-based "index" property:

['Go To', {label: 'My Function', index: 2}]

This value corresponds to the second menu item with label My Function in the Go To submenu.

Check the properties available in the snapshot here.

Example

import { getContextMenuItem } from 'testcafe-browser-provider-electron' ; fixture `Electron test` .page( './index.html' ); test( 'Check the menu item role' , async t => { await t.rightClick( '.el' ); const menuItem = await getContextMenuItem([ 'Go To' , { label : 'My Function' , index : 2 }]); await t.expect(menuItem.visible).ok(); });

getMainMenuItems

Gets an array of snapshots of the application's main menu items. If an item has a submenu, it will also be represented as an array of snapshots.

async function getMainMenuItems ( )

You can check properties available in snapshots here.

Example

import { getMainMenuItems } from 'testcafe-browser-provider-electron' ; fixture `Electron test` .page( './index.html' ); test( 'Menu should contains the proper list of items' , async t => { const menuItems = ( await getMainMenuItems()).map( item => item.label); await t.expect(menuItems).eql([ 'File' , 'Edit' , 'Help' ]); });

getContextMenuItems

Gets an array of item snapshots from the most recently opened context menu. If an item has a submenu, it will also be represented as an array of snapshots.

async function getContextMenuItems ( )

You can check properties available in snapshots here,

Example

import { getContextMenuItems } from 'testcafe-browser-provider-electron' ; fixture `Electron test` .page( './index.html' ); test( 'Context menu should contains the proper list of items' , async t => { await t.rightClick( '.element-with-context-menu' ); const menuItems = ( await getContextMenuItems()).map( item => item.label); await t.expect(menuItems).eql([ 'Cut' , 'Copy' , 'Properties' ]); });

clickOnMainMenuItem

Performs a click on the specified main menu item ( menuItem ).

async function clickOnMainMenuItem ( menuItem, modifiers )

Parameter Type Description menuItem String | Object The main menu item to click. modifiers Object Control keys held when clicking the menu item.

If you specify a string in the menuItem parameter, it will be passed to the getMainMenuItem function and the returned value will be used. Alternatively, you can pass a value returned by the getMainMenuItem or getMainMenuItems function.

Use the modifiers parameter to specify state of the control keys ( Shift , Ctrl , Alt , Meta ). The default value is

{ "shift" : false , "ctrl" : false , "alt" : false , "meta" : false }

Examples

import { clickOnMainMenuItem } from 'testcafe-browser-provider-electron' ; fixture `Test Electron` .page( './index.html' ); test( 'Should open search panel' , async t => { await clickOnMainMenuItem([ 'Main Menu' , 'Edit' , 'Find...' ]); await searchPanel = Selector( '.search-panel' ); await expect(searchPanel.count).eql( 1 ); });

import { clickOnMainMenuItem, getMainMenuItems } from 'testcafe-browser-provider-electron' ; fixture `Test Electron` .page( './index.html' ); test( 'Should create new file' , async t => { await clickOnMainMenuItem([ 'File' , 'New' ]); await clickOnMainMenuItem(( await getMainMenuItems())[ 0 ].submenu[ 0 ]) await newFile = Selector( '.file-item' ).withText( 'New File' ); await expect(newFile.count).eql( 1 ); });

clickOnContextMenuItem

Performs a click on the specified menu item ( menuItem ) of the most recently opened context menu.

async function clickOnContextMenuItem ( menuItem, modifiers )

Parameter Type Description menuItem String | Object The main menu item to click. modifiers Object Control keys held when clicking the menu item.

If you specify a string in the menuItem parameter, it will be passed to the getContextMenuItem function and the returned value will be used. Alternatively, you can pass a value returned by the getContextMenuItem or getContextMenuItems function.

Use the modifiers parameter to specify state of the control keys ( Shift , Ctrl , Alt , Meta ). The default value is

{ "shift" : false , "ctrl" : false , "alt" : false , "meta" : false }

Examples

import { clickOnContextMenuItem } from 'testcafe-browser-provider-electron' ; fixture `Test Electron` .page( './index.html' ); test( 'Should open properties of element' , async t => { await t.rightClick( '.el' ); await clickOnContextMenuItem([ 'Properties...' ]); await elPropsPanel = Selector( '.item-properties-panel' ); await expect(elPropsPanel.count).eql( 1 ); });

setElectronDialogHandler

Sets a function that will handle native Electron dialogs.

async function setElectronDialogHandler ( handler, dependencies )

Parameter Type Description handler Function A function that will handle Electron dialogs. dependencies Object Variables passed to the handler function's scope as global variables.

The handler function has the following signature.

function handler ( type, ...args )

This function must be synchronous. It will be invoked with the dialog type type , and the arguments args from the original dialog function.

The type parameter takes one of the following values:

open-dialog ,

, save-dialog ,

, message-box ,

, error-box ,

, certificate-trust-dialog .

Example

import { setElectronDialogHandler } from 'testcafe-browser-provider-electron' ; fixture `Electron test` .page( './index.html' ); test( 'Test project opening' , async t => { await setElectronDialogHandler( ( type, browserWindow, options ) => { if (type !== 'open-dialog' ) return ; return [ '/home/user/project_name' ]; }); await t .click( '.open-project' ) .expect( '.project-name' ).eql( 'project_name' ); });

Author

