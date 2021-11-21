openbase logo
@americanexpress/purgecss-loader

by americanexpress
2.0.0 (see all)

✨ A Webpack loader to strip unused selectors from your CSS

Popularity

Downloads/wk

273

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

purgecss-loader - One Amex

npm version Health Check

This Webpack loader uses purgecss to strip unused selectors from your CSS.

👩‍💻 Hiring 👨‍💻

Want to get paid for your contributions to purgecss-loader? Send your resume to oneamex.careers@aexp.com

📖 Table of Contents

✨ Features

  • Ability to remove CSS modules
  • Ability to remove plain CSS declarations
  • Reduce bundle size

🤹‍ Usage

npm install -D @americanexpress/purgecss-loader

🎛️ API

Configure as follows:

module.exports = {
  entry: {...},
  output: {...},
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.css$/,
        use: [
          {
            loader: 'css-loader',
            options: {
              modules: true,
              localIdentName: '[name]__[local]___[hash:base64:5]',
            },
          },
          {
            loader: '@americanexpress/purgecss-loader',
            options: {
              paths: [path.join(somePath, 'src/**/*.{js,jsx}')],
              whitelistPatternsChildren: [/:global$/],
            },
          },
        ],
      },
    ],
  },
}

You should use this with the css-loader as seen above. However, it is not required that you use CSS modules. That is in the example to express this loader's compatibility.

Options

PropertyDescriptionRequired
pathsAn array of file glob patternstrue
extractorsAn array of purgecss extractorsfalse
fontFaceboolean (default: false) see optionsfalse
keyframesboolean (default: false) see optionsfalse
variablesboolean (default: false) see optionsfalse
whiteliststring[] see optionsfalse
whitelistPatternsArray<RegExp> see optionsfalse
whitelistPatternsChildrenArray<RegExp> see optionsfalse

🗝️ License

Any contributions made under this project will be governed by the Apache License 2.0.

🗣️ Code of Conduct

This project adheres to the American Express Community Guidelines. By participating, you are expected to honor these guidelines.

🏆 Contributing

We welcome Your interest in the American Express Open Source Community on Github. Any Contributor to any Open Source Project managed by the American Express Open Source Community must accept and sign an Agreement indicating agreement to the terms below. Except for the rights granted in this Agreement to American Express and to recipients of software distributed by American Express, You reserve all right, title, and interest, if any, in and to Your Contributions. Please fill out the Agreement.

Please feel free to open pull requests and see CONTRIBUTING.md for commit formatting details.

