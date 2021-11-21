This Webpack loader uses purgecss to strip unused selectors from your CSS.

👩‍💻 Hiring 👨‍💻

Want to get paid for your contributions to purgecss-loader ? Send your resume to oneamex.careers@aexp.com

📖 Table of Contents

✨ Features

Ability to remove CSS modules

Ability to remove plain CSS declarations

Reduce bundle size

🤹‍ Usage

npm install -D @ americanexpress / purgecss - loader

🎛️ API

Configure as follows:

module .exports = { entry : {...}, output : {...}, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/ , use : [ { loader : 'css-loader' , options : { modules : true , localIdentName : '[name]__[local]___[hash:base64:5]' , }, }, { loader : '@americanexpress/purgecss-loader' , options : { paths : [path.join(somePath, 'src/**/*.{js,jsx}' )], whitelistPatternsChildren : [ /:global$/ ], }, }, ], }, ], }, }

You should use this with the css-loader as seen above. However, it is not required that you use CSS modules. That is in the example to express this loader's compatibility.

Options

Property Description Required paths An array of file glob patterns true extractors An array of purgecss extractors false fontFace boolean (default: false) see options false keyframes boolean (default: false) see options false variables boolean (default: false) see options false whitelist string[] see options false whitelistPatterns Array<RegExp> see options false whitelistPatternsChildren Array<RegExp> see options false

🗝️ License

Any contributions made under this project will be governed by the Apache License 2.0.

🗣️ Code of Conduct

This project adheres to the American Express Community Guidelines. By participating, you are expected to honor these guidelines.

🏆 Contributing

We welcome Your interest in the American Express Open Source Community on Github. Any Contributor to any Open Source Project managed by the American Express Open Source Community must accept and sign an Agreement indicating agreement to the terms below. Except for the rights granted in this Agreement to American Express and to recipients of software distributed by American Express, You reserve all right, title, and interest, if any, in and to Your Contributions. Please fill out the Agreement.

Please feel free to open pull requests and see CONTRIBUTING.md for commit formatting details.