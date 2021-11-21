This Webpack loader uses purgecss to strip unused selectors from your CSS.
Want to get paid for your contributions to
purgecss-loader? Send your resume to oneamex.careers@aexp.com
npm install -D @americanexpress/purgecss-loader
module.exports = {
entry: {...},
output: {...},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'css-loader',
options: {
modules: true,
localIdentName: '[name]__[local]___[hash:base64:5]',
},
},
{
loader: '@americanexpress/purgecss-loader',
options: {
paths: [path.join(somePath, 'src/**/*.{js,jsx}')],
whitelistPatternsChildren: [/:global$/],
},
},
],
},
],
},
}
You should use this with the
css-loader
as seen above. However, it is not required that you use CSS modules. That is in
the example to express this loader's compatibility.
|Property
|Description
|Required
paths
|An array of file glob patterns
true
extractors
|An array of purgecss extractors
false
fontFace
boolean (default: false) see options
false
keyframes
boolean (default: false) see options
false
variables
boolean (default: false) see options
false
whitelist
string[] see options
false
whitelistPatterns
Array<RegExp> see options
false
whitelistPatternsChildren
Array<RegExp> see options
false
Any contributions made under this project will be governed by the Apache License 2.0.
This project adheres to the American Express Community Guidelines. By participating, you are expected to honor these guidelines.
We welcome Your interest in the American Express Open Source Community on Github. Any Contributor to any Open Source Project managed by the American Express Open Source Community must accept and sign an Agreement indicating agreement to the terms below. Except for the rights granted in this Agreement to American Express and to recipients of software distributed by American Express, You reserve all right, title, and interest, if any, in and to Your Contributions. Please fill out the Agreement.
Please feel free to open pull requests and see CONTRIBUTING.md for commit formatting details.