@americanexpress/one-app-locale-bundler

A set of command line interface (CLI) tools for bundling One App, its modules, and property files(locale and environment specific files).

📦 Packages

This codebase has the following packages:

Name Description eslint-plugin-one-app eslint plugin that exports rules related to One App usage generator-one-app-module Yeoman generator for a One App holocron Module holocron-dev-server development server for Holocron modules one-app-bundler CLI to bundle one-app modules one-app-locale-bundler CLI to bundle locale and environment JSON files one-app-runner CLI tool for running One App locally

