@americanexpress/one-app-bundler

by americanexpress
6.14.1 (see all)

✨A set of command line interface (CLI) tools for bundling One App, it's modules, and property files(locale and environment specific files).

145

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

36

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

One App CLI - One Amex

Tests lerna

A set of command line interface (CLI) tools for bundling One App, its modules, and property files(locale and environment specific files).

👩‍💻 Hiring 👨‍💻

Want to get paid for your contributions to one-app-cli?

Send your resume to oneamex.careers@aexp.com

📖 Table of Contents

📦 Packages

This codebase has the following packages:

NameDescription
eslint-plugin-one-appeslint plugin that exports rules related to One App usage
generator-one-app-moduleYeoman generator for a One App holocron Module
holocron-dev-serverdevelopment server for Holocron modules
one-app-bundlerCLI to bundle one-app modules
one-app-locale-bundlerCLI to bundle locale and environment JSON files
one-app-runnerCLI tool for running One App locally

🏆 Contributing

We welcome Your interest in the American Express Open Source Community on Github. Any Contributor to any Open Source Project managed by the American Express Open Source Community must accept and sign an Agreement indicating agreement to the terms below. Except for the rights granted in this Agreement to American Express and to recipients of software distributed by American Express, You reserve all right, title, and interest, if any, in and to Your Contributions. Please fill out the Agreement.

Please feel free to open pull requests and see CONTRIBUTING.md to learn how to get started contributing.

🗝️ License

Any contributions made under this project will be governed by the Apache License 2.0.

🗣️ Code of Conduct

This project adheres to the American Express Community Guidelines. By participating, you are expected to honor these guidelines.

