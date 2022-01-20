A set of command line interface (CLI) tools for bundling One App, its modules, and property files(locale and environment specific files).
This codebase has the following packages:
|Name
|Description
|eslint-plugin-one-app
|eslint plugin that exports rules related to One App usage
|generator-one-app-module
|Yeoman generator for a One App
holocron Module
|holocron-dev-server
|development server for Holocron modules
|one-app-bundler
|CLI to bundle one-app modules
|one-app-locale-bundler
|CLI to bundle locale and environment JSON files
|one-app-runner
|CLI tool for running One App locally
We welcome Your interest in the American Express Open Source Community on Github. Any Contributor to any Open Source Project managed by the American Express Open Source Community must accept and sign an Agreement indicating agreement to the terms below. Except for the rights granted in this Agreement to American Express and to recipients of software distributed by American Express, You reserve all right, title, and interest, if any, in and to Your Contributions. Please fill out the Agreement.
Please feel free to open pull requests and see CONTRIBUTING.md to learn how to get started contributing.
Any contributions made under this project will be governed by the Apache License 2.0.
This project adheres to the American Express Community Guidelines. By participating, you are expected to honor these guidelines.