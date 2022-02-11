This repository is for amCharts 5 source code. For compiled options, look further down this page.
amCharts 5 is the fastest, most advanced amCharts data vizualization library, ever.
For a short overview of features, visit amCharts website.
amCharts support is guaranteed for holders of amPlus subscription service. GitHub issues is not usually monitored by amCharts support staff and may not be answered. If you do have a license/subscription, you may contact us directly for support. If you don't, here are a few options for you.
For extensive documentation, including getting started tutorials, as well as class reference visit amCharts 5 documentation website.
yarn install
yarn build
yarn build:script
yarn build:geodata
If you have a commercial amCharts 5 license, this software is covered by your license, which supersedes any other license bundled with this package.
If you don't have a commercial license, the use of this software is covered by a freeware license. Refer to included LICENSE file. The license is also available online.
Please refer to this tutorial.
Open an issue.