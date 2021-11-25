openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ae

@amcharts/amcharts4-ember

by amCharts
4.10.23 (see all)

The most advanced amCharts charting library for JavaScript and TypeScript apps.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

147

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

amCharts 4

This is an official repository for amCharts 4 - the most advanced JavaScript dataviz library ever.

For a short overview of features, visit this page.

Contents

DirectoryDescription
/dist/ember/Official Ember plugin for amCharts 4
/dist/es2015/Compiled ES2015 modules
/dist/script/Compiled standalone JavaScript files
/src/TypeScript sources for amCharts 4

Documentation

For extensive documentation, including getting started tutorials, as well as class reference visit V4 documentation website.

Other ways to get amCharts 4

This package inlcudes MapChart (geographical maps) functionality. However, it does not include geodata itself (map files) needed to instantiate the maps.

Those are available via separate package:

License

If you have a commercial amCharts 4 license, this software is covered by your license, which supersedes any other license bundled with this package.

If you don't have a commercial license, the use of this software is covered by a freeware license. Refer to included LICENSE file. The license is also available online.

Changelog

Questions?

Contact amCharts.

Found a bug?

Open an issue.

How to build

Run yarn install and then yarn run build. The compiled code will be in the dist folder.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial