This is an official repository for amCharts 4 - the most advanced JavaScript dataviz library ever.
For a short overview of features, visit this page.
|Directory
|Description
|/dist/ember/
|Official Ember plugin for amCharts 4
|/dist/es2015/
|Compiled ES2015 modules
|/dist/script/
|Compiled standalone JavaScript files
|/src/
|TypeScript sources for amCharts 4
For extensive documentation, including getting started tutorials, as well as class reference visit V4 documentation website.
This package inlcudes
MapChart (geographical maps) functionality. However,
it does not include geodata itself (map files) needed to instantiate the maps.
Those are available via separate package:
If you have a commercial amCharts 4 license, this software is covered by your license, which supersedes any other license bundled with this package.
If you don't have a commercial license, the use of this software is covered by a freeware license. Refer to included LICENSE file. The license is also available online.
Open an issue.
Run
yarn install and then
yarn run build. The compiled code will be in the
dist folder.