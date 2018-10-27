How to install

Create a package.json which includes react , react-dom , and @amcharts/amcharts3-react : { "devDependencies" : { "react" : "^16.0.0" , "react-dom" : "^16.0.0" , "@amcharts/amcharts3-react" : "^3.0.0" } } Run npm install Use <script> tags in your HTML file to load AmCharts: < script src = "https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/amcharts.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/serial.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/themes/light.js" > </ script > If you are using a bundler (like Webpack), import the @amcharts/amcharts3-react plugin: import AmCharts from "@amcharts/amcharts3-react" ; If you are using <script> tags, include the React and amcharts3-react.js files in your HTML: < script src = "node_modules/react/dist/react.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "node_modules/react-dom/dist/react-dom.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "node_modules/@amcharts/amcharts3-react/amcharts3-react.js" > </ script >

How to use

React.createElement(AmCharts.React, { className : "my-class" , style : { width : "100%" , height : "500px" }, options : { "type" : "serial" , "theme" : "light" , "graphs" : [...], "dataProvider" : [...] } })

Or alternatively if you are using JSX:

<AmCharts.React className= "my-class" style={{ width : "100%" , height : "500px" }} options={{ "type" : "serial" , "theme" : "light" , "graphs" : [...], "dataProvider" : [...] }} />

You can also define the options object separately:

var config = { "type" : "serial" , "theme" : "light" , "graphs" : [...], "dataProvider" : [...] }; < AmCharts.React options = {config} />

The options property supports exactly the same configuration as the AmCharts.makeChart method, so all of the AmCharts demos work the same.

Changes to options are automatically detected when rendering (you do not need to call validateNow or validateData ).

In addition, this plugin automatically generates an id , so you do not need to specify it.

You can find some examples in the examples folder.

If you want to use plugins (like dataloader, export, responsive, animate, etc.) you will need to include the appropriate <script> tags.

Here is an example for the export plugin:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/plugins/export/export.css" type = "text/css" media = "all" /> < script src = "https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/plugins/export/export.min.js" > </ script >

You can see an example program in the examples/webpack-export folder. It updates the chart's dataProvider every 3 seconds.

Changelog

Adding in className property for specifying the CSS class for the element.

Fixing version ranges for react and react-dom

Rather than passing in the configuration directly, instead you must pass in the configuration using the new options property.

Adding in delay property for controlling the chart delay.

Reverting the code which waits for the chart to initialize.

It now waits for the chart to initialize before it updates (this fixes some errors).

Republishing 2.0.4

Fixing a deprecation warning with React (thanks to Izumi-kun)

Working around a bug with groupToPeriods

Fixing an error when updating maps

Fixing a warning with React.createClass (thanks to Izumi-kun)

Major breaking change: this plugin no longer automatically imports AmCharts, so you must use <script> tags to load AmCharts

Major breaking change: you must now use AmCharts.React rather than AmCharts

Fixing another bug with updating the chart data

Fixing a bug where the chart does not zoom out when changing the dataProvider

Fixing a bug where the chart won't show up properly on the first update

Fixing a bug which caused stock charts to not update correctly

Deprecating using AmCharts with Webpack, instead use AmCharts.React

with Webpack, instead use Adding in the various global AmCharts properties for Webpack

Fixing a bug that caused the listeners to trigger multiple times

Fixing an issue when using amcharts3-react on the server

Fixing an issue with peerDependencies

Adding in support for npm / Webpack