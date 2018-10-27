openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ar

@amcharts/amcharts3-react

by pauan
3.1.0 (see all)

Official amCharts V3 React component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.1K

GitHub Stars

116

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

How to install

  1. Create a package.json which includes react, react-dom, and @amcharts/amcharts3-react:

    {
  "devDependencies": {
    "react": "^16.0.0",
    "react-dom": "^16.0.0",
    "@amcharts/amcharts3-react": "^3.0.0"
  }
}

  2. Run npm install

  3. Use <script> tags in your HTML file to load AmCharts:

    <script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/amcharts.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/serial.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/themes/light.js"></script>

  4. If you are using a bundler (like Webpack), import the @amcharts/amcharts3-react plugin:

    import AmCharts from "@amcharts/amcharts3-react";

    If you are using <script> tags, include the React and amcharts3-react.js files in your HTML:

    <script src="node_modules/react/dist/react.min.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/react-dom/dist/react-dom.min.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/@amcharts/amcharts3-react/amcharts3-react.js"></script>

How to use

React.createElement(AmCharts.React, {
  className: "my-class",
  style: {
    width: "100%",
    height: "500px"
  },
  options: {
    "type": "serial",
    "theme": "light",
    "graphs": [...],
    "dataProvider": [...]
  }
})

Or alternatively if you are using JSX:

<AmCharts.React
  className="my-class"
  style={{
    width: "100%",
    height: "500px"
  }}
  options={{
    "type": "serial",
    "theme": "light",
    "graphs": [...],
    "dataProvider": [...]
  }} />

You can also define the options object separately:

var config = {
  "type": "serial",
  "theme": "light",
  "graphs": [...],
  "dataProvider": [...]
};

<AmCharts.React options={config} />

The options property supports exactly the same configuration as the AmCharts.makeChart method, so all of the AmCharts demos work the same.

Changes to options are automatically detected when rendering (you do not need to call validateNow or validateData).

In addition, this plugin automatically generates an id, so you do not need to specify it.

You can find some examples in the examples folder.

If you want to use plugins (like dataloader, export, responsive, animate, etc.) you will need to include the appropriate <script> tags.

Here is an example for the export plugin:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/plugins/export/export.css" type="text/css" media="all" />

<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/plugins/export/export.min.js"></script>

You can see an example program in the examples/webpack-export folder. It updates the chart's dataProvider every 3 seconds.

Changelog

3.1.0

  • Adding in className property for specifying the CSS class for the element.

3.0.3

  • Fixing version ranges for react and react-dom

3.0.0

  • Rather than passing in the configuration directly, instead you must pass in the configuration using the new options property.

  • Adding in delay property for controlling the chart delay.

2.0.7

  • Reverting the code which waits for the chart to initialize.

2.0.6

  • It now waits for the chart to initialize before it updates (this fixes some errors).

2.0.5

  • Republishing 2.0.4

2.0.4

2.0.3

2.0.2

2.0.0

  • Major breaking change: this plugin no longer automatically imports AmCharts, so you must use <script> tags to load AmCharts

  • Major breaking change: you must now use AmCharts.React rather than AmCharts

1.1.8

  • Fixing another bug with updating the chart data

1.1.7

  • Fixing a bug where the chart does not zoom out when changing the dataProvider

1.1.6

  • Fixing a bug where the chart won't show up properly on the first update

1.1.5

  • Fixing a bug which caused stock charts to not update correctly

1.1.4

  • Deprecating using AmCharts with Webpack, instead use AmCharts.React
  • Adding in the various global AmCharts properties for Webpack

1.1.3

  • Fixing a bug that caused the listeners to trigger multiple times

1.1.2

1.1.1

1.1.0

  • Adding in support for npm / Webpack

1.0.0

  • Initial release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial