Create a
package.json which includes
react,
react-dom, and
@amcharts/amcharts3-react:
{
"devDependencies": {
"react": "^16.0.0",
"react-dom": "^16.0.0",
"@amcharts/amcharts3-react": "^3.0.0"
}
}
Run
npm install
Use
<script> tags in your HTML file to load AmCharts:
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/amcharts.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/serial.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/themes/light.js"></script>
If you are using a bundler (like Webpack), import the
@amcharts/amcharts3-react plugin:
import AmCharts from "@amcharts/amcharts3-react";
If you are using
<script> tags, include the React and
amcharts3-react.js files in your HTML:
<script src="node_modules/react/dist/react.min.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/react-dom/dist/react-dom.min.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/@amcharts/amcharts3-react/amcharts3-react.js"></script>
React.createElement(AmCharts.React, {
className: "my-class",
style: {
width: "100%",
height: "500px"
},
options: {
"type": "serial",
"theme": "light",
"graphs": [...],
"dataProvider": [...]
}
})
Or alternatively if you are using JSX:
<AmCharts.React
className="my-class"
style={{
width: "100%",
height: "500px"
}}
options={{
"type": "serial",
"theme": "light",
"graphs": [...],
"dataProvider": [...]
}} />
You can also define the options object separately:
var config = {
"type": "serial",
"theme": "light",
"graphs": [...],
"dataProvider": [...]
};
<AmCharts.React options={config} />
The
options property supports exactly the same configuration as the
AmCharts.makeChart method, so all of the AmCharts demos work the same.
Changes to
options are automatically detected when rendering (you do not need to call
validateNow or
validateData).
In addition, this plugin automatically generates an
id, so you do not need to specify it.
You can find some examples in the
examples folder.
If you want to use plugins (like dataloader, export, responsive, animate, etc.) you will need to include the appropriate
<script> tags.
Here is an example for the export plugin:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/plugins/export/export.css" type="text/css" media="all" />
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/plugins/export/export.min.js"></script>
You can see an example program in the
examples/webpack-export folder. It updates the chart's
dataProvider every 3 seconds.
className property for specifying the CSS class for the element.
react and
react-dom
Rather than passing in the configuration directly, instead you must pass in the configuration using the new
options property.
Adding in
delay property for controlling the chart delay.
Fixing a deprecation warning with React (thanks to Izumi-kun)
Working around a bug with
groupToPeriods
React.createClass (thanks to Izumi-kun)
Major breaking change: this plugin no longer automatically imports AmCharts, so you must use
<script> tags to load AmCharts
Major breaking change: you must now use
AmCharts.React rather than
AmCharts
dataProvider
AmCharts with Webpack, instead use
AmCharts.React
AmCharts properties for Webpack
listeners to trigger multiple times
peerDependencies