Official Angular plugin for amCharts V3

Installation

If you are using Angular 12 or higher: npm install @ amcharts / amcharts3 - angular --save

If you are using Angular 5 to 11: npm install @ amcharts / amcharts3 - angular ^ 2 . 2 . 5 --save

If you are using Angular 2 to 4: npm install @ amcharts / amcharts3 - angular @^ 1 . 5 . 0 --save

How to use

1) In your index.html file, load the amCharts library using <script> tags:

< script src = "https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/amcharts.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/serial.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/themes/light.js" > </ script >

If you are using stock charts, you should use these <script> tags instead:

< script src = "https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/amcharts.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/serial.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/amstock.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/themes/light.js" > </ script >

If you are using maps, you should use these <script> tags instead:

< script src = "https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/ammap.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/maps/js/worldLow.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/themes/light.js" > </ script >

If you are using other chart types, you should change serial.js to the chart type that you are using:

< script src = "https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/amcharts.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/pie.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/themes/light.js" > </ script >

2) In your app module, import the AmChartsModule module and add it to the imports :

import { AmChartsModule } from '@amcharts/amcharts3-angular' ; ({ imports: [ AmChartsModule ] }) export class AppModule {}

3) Inject the AmChartsService into your app component, create a <div> element with an id , then use the makeChart method to create the chart:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { AmChartsService, AmChart } from '@amcharts/amcharts3-angular' ; ({ template: `<div id="chartdiv" [style.width.%]="100" [style.height.px]="500"></div>` }) export class AppComponent { private chart: AmChart | undefined ; constructor ( private AmCharts: AmChartsService ) {} ngAfterViewInit() { this .chart = this .AmCharts.makeChart( "chartdiv" , { "type" : "serial" , "theme" : "light" , "dataProvider" : [] ... }); } ngOnDestroy() { if ( this .chart) { this .AmCharts.destroyChart( this .chart); } } }

The first argument to makeChart must be the same as the <div> 's id . The id can be whatever you want, but if you display multiple charts each chart must have a different id

When you are finished with the chart, you must call the destroyChart method. It's good to put this inside the ngOnDestroy method.

4) If you want to change the chart after the chart has been created, you must make the changes using the updateChart method:

this .AmCharts.updateChart( this .chart, () => { this .chart.dataProvider = []; });

5) If you want to add event listeners, use the addListener method:

this .AmCharts.addListener( this .chart, "init" , ( e ) => { });

The addListener method returns a function which you can call if you want to stop listening to the event:

const stop = this .AmCharts.addListener( this .chart, "init" , ( e ) => { }); stop();

6) Rather than using AmChartsService you can instead use the <amCharts> tag in your template:

({ template: `<amCharts id="chartdiv" [options]="options" [style.width.%]="100" [style.height.px]="500"></amCharts>` }) export class AppComponent { public options = { "type" : "serial" , "theme" : "light" , "dataProvider" : [] ... }; }

This is much easier than using AmChartsService , but you cannot call the AmCharts methods, and it is difficult to change the chart options, so it works best for charts which do not change.

You can see some examples in the examples directory.

Changelog

Adding in support for Angular 13

Adding in support for Angular 12 Ivy

Upgrading to Angular 9 - 12

Upgrading to Angular 8

Upgrading to Angular 7

Adding in StockEvent and StockLegend constructors for dynamically adding stock events/legend.

Adding in StockPanel and StockGraph constructors for dynamically adding stock panels/graphs.

Adding in addInitHandler , addPrefix , clear , formatDate , formatNumber , and stringToDate methods to AmChartsService

Upgrading to Angular 5

Removing the Quickstart Seed example

Adding in addListener method

Undeprecating the AmChartsDirective

Adding in delay option for AmChartsDirective

Adding in all of the global AmCharts properties to the AmChartsService

Updating to the latest version of the Angular compiler

Adding in support for Angular 4

Deprecating the <amCharts> element in favor of the new AmChartsService

Various fixes

Adding examples