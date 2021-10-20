Official Angular plugin for amCharts V3
If you are using Angular 12 or higher:
npm install @amcharts/amcharts3-angular --save
If you are using Angular 5 to 11:
npm install @amcharts/amcharts3-angular^2.2.5 --save
If you are using Angular 2 to 4:
npm install @amcharts/amcharts3-angular@^1.5.0 --save
1) In your
index.html file, load the amCharts library using
<script> tags:
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/amcharts.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/serial.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/themes/light.js"></script>
If you are using stock charts, you should use these
<script> tags instead:
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/amcharts.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/serial.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/amstock.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/themes/light.js"></script>
If you are using maps, you should use these
<script> tags instead:
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/ammap.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/maps/js/worldLow.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/themes/light.js"></script>
If you are using other chart types, you should change
serial.js to the chart type that you are using:
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/amcharts.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/pie.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/themes/light.js"></script>
2) In your app module, import the
AmChartsModule module and add it to the
imports:
import { AmChartsModule } from '@amcharts/amcharts3-angular';
@NgModule({
imports: [
AmChartsModule
]
})
export class AppModule {}
3) Inject the
AmChartsService into your app component, create a
<div> element with an
id, then use the
makeChart method to create the chart:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { AmChartsService, AmChart } from '@amcharts/amcharts3-angular';
@Component({
template: `<div id="chartdiv" [style.width.%]="100" [style.height.px]="500"></div>`
})
export class AppComponent {
private chart: AmChart | undefined;
constructor(private AmCharts: AmChartsService) {}
ngAfterViewInit() {
this.chart = this.AmCharts.makeChart("chartdiv", {
"type": "serial",
"theme": "light",
"dataProvider": []
...
});
}
ngOnDestroy() {
if (this.chart) {
this.AmCharts.destroyChart(this.chart);
}
}
}
The first argument to
makeChart must be the same as the
<div>'s
id. The
id can be whatever you want, but if you display multiple charts each chart must have a different
id
When you are finished with the chart, you must call the
destroyChart method. It's good to put this inside the
ngOnDestroy method.
4) If you want to change the chart after the chart has been created, you must make the changes using the
updateChart method:
// This must be called when making any changes to the chart
this.AmCharts.updateChart(this.chart, () => {
// Change whatever properties you want
this.chart.dataProvider = [];
});
5) If you want to add event listeners, use the
addListener method:
this.AmCharts.addListener(this.chart, "init", (e) => {
// Do stuff when the event happens
});
The
addListener method returns a function which you can call if you want to stop listening to the event:
const stop = this.AmCharts.addListener(this.chart, "init", (e) => {
// Do stuff when the event happens
});
// Call the stop function when you want to stop listening to the event
stop();
6) Rather than using
AmChartsService you can instead use the
<amCharts> tag in your template:
@Component({
template: `<amCharts id="chartdiv" [options]="options" [style.width.%]="100" [style.height.px]="500"></amCharts>`
})
export class AppComponent {
public options = {
"type": "serial",
"theme": "light",
"dataProvider": []
...
};
}
This is much easier than using
AmChartsService, but you cannot call the
AmCharts methods, and it is difficult to change the chart options, so it works best for charts which do not change.
You can see some examples in the
examples directory.
