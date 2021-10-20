openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aa

@amcharts/amcharts3-angular

by pauan
3.0.1 (see all)

Official Angular 2 plugin for amCharts V3

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

100

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Official Angular plugin for amCharts V3

Installation

  • If you are using Angular 12 or higher:

    npm install @amcharts/amcharts3-angular --save

  • If you are using Angular 5 to 11:

    npm install @amcharts/amcharts3-angular^2.2.5 --save

  • If you are using Angular 2 to 4:

    npm install @amcharts/amcharts3-angular@^1.5.0 --save

How to use

1) In your index.html file, load the amCharts library using <script> tags:

<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/amcharts.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/serial.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/themes/light.js"></script>

If you are using stock charts, you should use these <script> tags instead:

<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/amcharts.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/serial.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/amstock.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/themes/light.js"></script>

If you are using maps, you should use these <script> tags instead:

<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/ammap.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/maps/js/worldLow.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/themes/light.js"></script>

If you are using other chart types, you should change serial.js to the chart type that you are using:

<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/amcharts.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/pie.js"></script>
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/themes/light.js"></script>

2) In your app module, import the AmChartsModule module and add it to the imports:

import { AmChartsModule } from '@amcharts/amcharts3-angular';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    AmChartsModule
  ]
})
export class AppModule {}

3) Inject the AmChartsService into your app component, create a <div> element with an id, then use the makeChart method to create the chart:

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { AmChartsService, AmChart } from '@amcharts/amcharts3-angular';

@Component({
  template: `<div id="chartdiv" [style.width.%]="100" [style.height.px]="500"></div>`
})
export class AppComponent {
  private chart: AmChart | undefined;

  constructor(private AmCharts: AmChartsService) {}

  ngAfterViewInit() {
    this.chart = this.AmCharts.makeChart("chartdiv", {
      "type": "serial",
      "theme": "light",
      "dataProvider": []
      ...
    });
  }

  ngOnDestroy() {
    if (this.chart) {
      this.AmCharts.destroyChart(this.chart);
    }
  }
}

The first argument to makeChart must be the same as the <div>'s id. The id can be whatever you want, but if you display multiple charts each chart must have a different id

When you are finished with the chart, you must call the destroyChart method. It's good to put this inside the ngOnDestroy method.

4) If you want to change the chart after the chart has been created, you must make the changes using the updateChart method:

// This must be called when making any changes to the chart
this.AmCharts.updateChart(this.chart, () => {
  // Change whatever properties you want
  this.chart.dataProvider = [];
});

5) If you want to add event listeners, use the addListener method:

this.AmCharts.addListener(this.chart, "init", (e) => {
  // Do stuff when the event happens
});

The addListener method returns a function which you can call if you want to stop listening to the event:

const stop = this.AmCharts.addListener(this.chart, "init", (e) => {
  // Do stuff when the event happens
});

// Call the stop function when you want to stop listening to the event
stop();

6) Rather than using AmChartsService you can instead use the <amCharts> tag in your template:

@Component({
  template: `<amCharts id="chartdiv" [options]="options" [style.width.%]="100" [style.height.px]="500"></amCharts>`
})
export class AppComponent {
  public options = {
    "type": "serial",
    "theme": "light",
    "dataProvider": []
    ...
  };
}

This is much easier than using AmChartsService, but you cannot call the AmCharts methods, and it is difficult to change the chart options, so it works best for charts which do not change.

You can see some examples in the examples directory.

Changelog

3.0.1

  • Adding in support for Angular 13

3.0.0

  • Adding in support for Angular 12 Ivy

2.2.5

  • Upgrading to Angular 9 - 12

2.2.4

  • Upgrading to Angular 8

2.2.3

  • Upgrading to Angular 7

2.2.1

  • Adding in StockEvent and StockLegend constructors for dynamically adding stock events/legend.

2.2.0

  • Adding in StockPanel and StockGraph constructors for dynamically adding stock panels/graphs.

2.1.0

  • Adding in addInitHandler, addPrefix, clear, formatDate, formatNumber, and stringToDate methods to AmChartsService

2.0.0

  • Upgrading to Angular 5
  • Removing the Quickstart Seed example

1.5.0

  • Adding in addListener method

1.4.0

  • Undeprecating the AmChartsDirective
  • Adding in delay option for AmChartsDirective

1.3.0

  • Adding in all of the global AmCharts properties to the AmChartsService

1.2.1

  • Updating to the latest version of the Angular compiler

1.2.0

  • Adding in support for Angular 4
  • Deprecating the <amCharts> element in favor of the new AmChartsService

1.1.0

  • Various fixes
  • Adding examples

1.0.0

  • Initial release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial