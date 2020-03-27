Bucklescript bindings for rxjs v7(alpha)
Most functionality is available, while ajax / websocket apis are not yet done. Refer to documentation for existing coverage.
npm install @ambientlight/bs-rx reason-promise bs-fetch
reason-promise and bs-fetch are peer dependencies
Then add
@ambientlight/bs-rx (and
reason-promise,
bs-fetch) into
bs-dependencies in your project
bsconfig.json.
Rx.range(~start=1, ~count=200, ())
|> Rx.Operators.filter((x, _idx) => x mod 2 == 1)
|> Rx.Operators.map((x, _idx) => x + x)
|> Rx.Observable.subscribe(
~next=x=>Js.log(x)
)
You may also utilize -n(no idx) suffixed versions of those operators that errase idx argument:
Rx.range(~start=1, ~count=200, ())
|> Rx.Operators.filtern(x => x mod 2 == 1)
|> Rx.Operators.mapn(x => x + x)
|> Rx.Observable.subscribe(
~next=x=>Js.log(x)
);
Rx.of_([|"a", "b", "c"|])
|> Rx.Operators.mergeMap(`Observable((x, _idx) =>
Rx.interval(~period=1000)
|> Rx.Operators.map((i, _idx) => string_of_int(i) ++ x)))
|> Rx.Observable.subscribe(~next=x=>Js.log(x));
Create an observable that never completes and repeats when browser is back online.
let repeatWhenOnline = source =>
source
|> Rx.Operators.takeUntil(Rx.fromEvent(~target=Webapi.Dom.window, ~eventName="offline"))
|> Rx.Operators.repeatWhen(_notifier => Rx.fromEvent(~target=Webapi.Dom.window, ~eventName="online"));
let obs = Rx.of1("I'm online")
|> repeatWhenOnline
|> Rx.Observable.subscribe(~next=x=>Js.log(x));
Rx.Fetch.fromFetch(`String("https://api.github.com/users?per_page=5"), ())
|> Rx.Operators.mergeMap(`Promise((response, _idx) => response |> Fetch.Response.json))
|> Rx.Observable.subscribe(
~next=value => Js.log(value),
~error=error=>Js.log(error),
~complete=() => Js.log("done")
);
Also, have a look at OperatorTests for more usage examples.
All bindings accepting promises come in two flavours: as
Js.Promise.t (shipped with bucklescript) and
Promise.t from reason-promise. For the later, use `Repromise variant constructor.
[@bs.module "rxjs/operators"]
external mergeMap: (
[@bs.unwrap] [
| `Observable(('a, int) => t('b))
| `Promise(('a, int) => Js.Promise.t('b))
| `Repromise(('a, int) => Promise.t('b))
| `Array(('a, int) => array('b))
],
~concurrent: int=?
) => operator('a, 'b) = "mergeMap";
You may find marble testing handy to test your rxjs logic. Marble string syntax allows you to specify rxjs events(such as emissions, subscription points) over virtual time that progresses by frames(denoted by
-). You can use it to express the expected behavior of your observable sequences as strings and compare them with
Rx.Observable.t('a) instances you are testing. You need to initialize
TestScheduler.t with a function that can perform deep comparison (such as
BsMocha.Assert.deep_equal), then put your marble tests inside
ts |> TestScheduler.run(_r => ...). Asynchronous operators usually take
~scheduler parameter, pass
TestScheduler.t instance to them. The next example illustrates it, also you may want to refer to rxjs marble diagrams documentation.
open Jest;
open Rx.Testing;
open TestScheduler;
//...
test("timeInterval: should record the time interval between source elements", () => {
let ts = TestScheduler.create(~assertDeepEqual=BsMocha.Assert.deep_equal);
ts |> run(_r => {
// subscribe in 6th frame, 4 emissions: b, c, d, e
let e1 = ts |> hot("--a--^b-c-----d--e--|");
let e1subs = [|"^--------------!"|];
let expected = "-w-x-----y--z--|";
// expected values in w, x, y, z emissions
let values = { "w": 1, "x": 2, "y": 6, "z": 3 };
let result = e1
|> HotObservable.asObservable
|> Rx.Operators.timeInterval(~scheduler=ts|.TestScheduler.asScheduler)
|> Rx.Operators.map((x, _idx) => x |. Rx.TimeInterval.intervalGet);
ts |> expectObservable(result) |> toBeObservable(expected, ~values);
ts |> expectSubscriptions(e1 |> HotObservable.subscriptions) |> toBeSubscriptions(e1subs);
Expect.expect(true)
})
|> Expect.toBe(true)
});
Any contribution is greatly appreciated. Feel free to reach out in issues for any questions or problem you ran into. Implementational inheritance is used to model inheritance used in rxjs, you may want to refer to Implementation Inheritance.
git clone https://github.com/ambientlight/bs-rx.git
cd bs-rx
npm install
npm run build
npm run test
You can also generate docs via bsdoc. If you have forked this repo, the pushes to master should spin the github actions workflow that rebuild the github pages docs with workflow available at deploy_docs.yml. (You will need to set
GH_PAGES_TOKEN for github pages deployment to work).
If you want to generate docs in local make sure you have bsdoc built against ocaml version matching the ocaml version used in your
bs-platform (
4.02.3+buckle-master for bs-platform@5.2.1).
opam switch 4.02.3+buckle-master
For osx, you can use the npm installation of bsdoc(corresponds to bs-platform 6), but for linux-based distros, you would need to build bsdoc from source for now.
reductive-observable: Centalized rx side-effects for reductive.