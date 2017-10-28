@amazing-hiring/react-custom-scrollbars

requestAnimationFrame for 60fps
npm install react-custom-scrollbars --save
This assumes that you’re using npm package manager with a module bundler like Webpack or Browserify to consume CommonJS modules.
If you don’t yet use npm or a modern module bundler, and would rather prefer a single-file UMD build that makes
ReactCustomScrollbars available as a global object, you can grab a pre-built version from unpkg. We don’t recommend this approach for any serious application, as most of the libraries complementary to
react-custom-scrollbars are only available on npm.
This is the minimal configuration. Check out the Documentation for advanced usage.
import { Scrollbars } from 'react-custom-scrollbars';
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Scrollbars style={{ width: 500, height: 300 }}>
<p>Some great content...</p>
</Scrollbars>
);
}
}
The
<Scrollbars> component is completely customizable. Check out the following code:
import { Scrollbars } from 'react-custom-scrollbars';
class CustomScrollbars extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Scrollbars
onScroll={this.handleScroll}
onScrollFrame={this.handleScrollFrame}
onScrollStart={this.handleScrollStart}
onScrollStop={this.handleScrollStop}
onUpdate={this.handleUpdate}
renderView={this.renderView}
renderTrackHorizontal={this.renderTrackHorizontal}
renderTrackVertical={this.renderTrackVertical}
renderThumbHorizontal={this.renderThumbHorizontal}
renderThumbVertical={this.renderThumbVertical}
autoHide
autoHideTimeout={1000}
autoHideDuration={200}
autoHeight
autoHeightMin={0}
autoHeightMax={200}
thumbMinSize={30}
universal={true}
{...this.props}>
);
}
}
All properties are documented in the API docs
Run the simple example:
# Make sure that you've installed the dependencies
npm install
# Move to example directory
cd react-custom-scrollbars/examples/simple
npm install
npm start
# Make sure that you've installed the dependencies
npm install
# Run tests
npm test
# Run code coverage. Results can be found in `./coverage`
npm run test:cov
MIT