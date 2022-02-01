openbase logo
@alyle/ui

by A-l-y-l-e
11.1.1 (see all)

Minimal Design, a set of components for Angular 9+

Downloads/wk

2.4K

255

16d ago

8

1

MIT

Built-In

Yes?

Angular Component Library

Readme

Alyle UI

Minimal Design, a set of components for Angular.

Docs

Build Status npm npm Join the chat at https://discord.gg/65hMpAJ

Install Alyle UI

Installation

Components

FeatureStateResponsiveDocs
avatar✔️✔️Docs
badge✔️✔️Docs
button✔️✔️Docs
card✔️✔️Docs
carousel✔️✔️Docs
checkbox✔️✔️Docs
dialog✔️✔️Docs
divider✔️✔️Docs
drawer✔️✔️Docs
expansion✔️✔️Docs
field✔️✔️Docs
grid✔️✔️Docs
icon✔️✔️Docs
img cropper✔️✔️Docs
list✔️✔️Docs
media✔️✔️Docs
menu✔️✔️Docs
radio✔️✔️Docs
select✔️✔️Docs
snack bar✔️✔️Docs
skeleton screen✔️✔️Docs
slider✔️✔️Docs
tabs✔️✔️Docs
toolbar✔️✔️Docs
tooltip✔️✔️Docs
typography✔️✔️Docs

Questions?

If you have any questions, ideas or you want to discuss with Alyle UI community, join the chat at Discord

Did you find an bug?

Please create a report to help us improve, you can do in Github or Discord.

Alternatives

@angular/materialComponent infrastructure and Material Design components for Angular
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
87
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
20Easy to Use
12Performant
igniteui-angularA complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
primengThe Most Complete Angular UI Component Library
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
294K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
17
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
7Highly Customizable
ngx-bootstrapFast and reliable Bootstrap widgets in Angular (supports Ivy engine)
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
296K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
14
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
@ng-bootstrap/ng-bootstrapAngular powered Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
403K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Performant
ng-zorro-antdAngular UI Component Library based on Ant Design
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
61K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Performant
