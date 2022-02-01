Alyle UI

Minimal Design, a set of components for Angular.

Feature State Responsive Docs avatar ✔️ ✔️ Docs badge ✔️ ✔️ Docs button ✔️ ✔️ Docs card ✔️ ✔️ Docs carousel ✔️ ✔️ Docs checkbox ✔️ ✔️ Docs dialog ✔️ ✔️ Docs divider ✔️ ✔️ Docs drawer ✔️ ✔️ Docs expansion ✔️ ✔️ Docs field ✔️ ✔️ Docs grid ✔️ ✔️ Docs icon ✔️ ✔️ Docs img cropper ✔️ ✔️ Docs list ✔️ ✔️ Docs media ✔️ ✔️ Docs menu ✔️ ✔️ Docs radio ✔️ ✔️ Docs select ✔️ ✔️ Docs snack bar ✔️ ✔️ Docs skeleton screen ✔️ ✔️ Docs slider ✔️ ✔️ Docs tabs ✔️ ✔️ Docs toolbar ✔️ ✔️ Docs tooltip ✔️ ✔️ Docs typography ✔️ ✔️ Docs

If you have any questions, ideas or you want to discuss with Alyle UI community, join the chat at Discord

Did you find an bug?

Please create a report to help us improve, you can do in Github or Discord.