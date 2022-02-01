Minimal Design, a set of components for Angular.
|Feature
|State
|Responsive
|Docs
|avatar
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|badge
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|button
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|card
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|carousel
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|checkbox
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|dialog
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|divider
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|drawer
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|expansion
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|field
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|grid
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|icon
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|img cropper
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|list
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|media
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|menu
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|radio
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|select
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|snack bar
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|skeleton screen
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|slider
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|tabs
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|toolbar
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|tooltip
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
|typography
|✔️
|✔️
|Docs
If you have any questions, ideas or you want to discuss with Alyle UI community, join the chat at Discord
Please create a report to help us improve, you can do in Github or Discord.