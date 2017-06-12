serialize form fields to submit a form over ajax

install

npm install form-serialize

use

form-serialize supports two output formats, url encoded (default) or hash (js objects).

Lets serialize the following html form:

< form id = "example-form" > < input type = "text" name = "foo" value = "bar" /> < input type = "submit" value = "do it!" /> </ form >

var serialize = require ( 'form-serialize' ); var form = document .querySelector( '#example-form' ); var str = serialize(form); var obj = serialize(form, { hash : true });

api

Returns a serialized form of a HTMLForm element. Output is determined by the serializer used. Default serializer is url-encoded.

arg type desc form HTMLForm must be an HTMLForm element options Object optional options object

options

option type default desc hash boolean false if true , the hash serializer will be used for serializer option serializer function url-encoding override the default serializer (hash or url-encoding) disabled boolean false if true , disabled fields will also be serialized empty boolean false if true , empty fields will also be serialized

custom serializer

Serializers take 3 arguments: result , key , value and should return a newly updated result.

See the example serializers in the index.js source file.

notes

only successful control form fields are serialized (with the exception of disabled fields if disabled option is set)

multiselect fields with more than one value will result in an array of values in the hash output mode using the default hash serializer

explicit array fields

Fields who's name ends with [] are always serialized as an array field in hash output mode using the default hash serializer. The field name also gets the brackets removed from its name.

This does not affect url-encoding mode output in any way.

< form id = "example-form" > < input type = "checkbox" name = "foo[]" value = "bar" checked /> < input type = "checkbox" name = "foo[]" value = "baz" /> < input type = "submit" value = "do it!" /> </ form >

var serialize = require ( 'form-serialize' ); var form = document .querySelector( '#example-form' ); var obj = serialize(form, { hash : true }); var str = serialize(form);

indexed arrays

Adding numbers between brackets for the array notation above will result in a hash serialization with explicit ordering based on the index number regardless of element ordering.

Like the "explicit array fields" this does not affect url-encoding mode output in any way.

< form id = "todos-form" > < input type = "text" name = "todos[1]" value = "milk" /> < input type = "text" name = "todos[0]" value = "eggs" /> < input type = "text" name = "todos[2]" value = "flour" /> </ form >

var serialize = require ( 'form-serialize' ); var form = document .querySelector( '#todos-form' ); var obj = serialize(form, { hash : true }); var str = serialize(form);

nested objects

Similar to the indexed array notation, attribute names can be added by inserting a string value between brackets. The notation can be used to create deep objects and mixed with the array notation.

Like the "explicit array fields" this does not affect url-encoding mode output.

< form id = "nested-example" > < input type = "text" name = "foo[bar][baz]" value = "qux" /> < input type = "text" name = "foo[norf][]" value = "item 1" /> </ form >

var serialize = require ( 'form-serialize' ); var form = document .querySelector( '#todos-form' ); var obj = serialize(form, { hash : true });

references

This module is based on ideas from jQuery serialize and the Form.serialize method from the prototype library

license

MIT