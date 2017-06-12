serialize form fields to submit a form over ajax
npm install form-serialize
form-serialize supports two output formats, url encoded (default) or hash (js objects).
Lets serialize the following html form:
<form id="example-form">
<input type="text" name="foo" value="bar"/>
<input type="submit" value="do it!"/>
</form>
var serialize = require('form-serialize');
var form = document.querySelector('#example-form');
var str = serialize(form);
// str -> "foo=bar"
var obj = serialize(form, { hash: true });
// obj -> { foo: 'bar' }
Returns a serialized form of a HTMLForm element. Output is determined by the serializer used. Default serializer is url-encoded.
|arg
|type
|desc
|form
|HTMLForm
|must be an HTMLForm element
|options
|Object
|optional options object
|option
|type
|default
|desc
|hash
|boolean
|false
|if
true, the hash serializer will be used for
serializer option
|serializer
|function
|url-encoding
|override the default serializer (hash or url-encoding)
|disabled
|boolean
|false
|if
true, disabled fields will also be serialized
|empty
|boolean
|false
|if
true, empty fields will also be serialized
Serializers take 3 arguments:
result,
key,
value and should return a newly updated result.
See the example serializers in the index.js source file.
only successful control form fields are serialized (with the exception of disabled fields if disabled option is set)
multiselect fields with more than one value will result in an array of values in the
hash output mode using the default hash serializer
Fields who's name ends with
[] are always serialized as an array field in
hash output mode using the default hash serializer.
The field name also gets the brackets removed from its name.
This does not affect
url-encoding mode output in any way.
<form id="example-form">
<input type="checkbox" name="foo[]" value="bar" checked />
<input type="checkbox" name="foo[]" value="baz" />
<input type="submit" value="do it!"/>
</form>
var serialize = require('form-serialize');
var form = document.querySelector('#example-form');
var obj = serialize(form, { hash: true });
// obj -> { foo: ['bar'] }
var str = serialize(form);
// str -> "foo[]=bar"
Adding numbers between brackets for the array notation above will result in a hash serialization with explicit ordering based on the index number regardless of element ordering.
Like the "explicit array fields" this does not affect url-encoding mode output in any way.
<form id="todos-form">
<input type="text" name="todos[1]" value="milk" />
<input type="text" name="todos[0]" value="eggs" />
<input type="text" name="todos[2]" value="flour" />
</form>
var serialize = require('form-serialize');
var form = document.querySelector('#todos-form');
var obj = serialize(form, { hash: true });
// obj -> { todos: ['eggs', 'milk', 'flour'] }
var str = serialize(form);
// str -> "todos[1]=milk&todos[0]=eggs&todos[2]=flour"
Similar to the indexed array notation, attribute names can be added by inserting a string value between brackets. The notation can be used to create deep objects and mixed with the array notation.
Like the "explicit array fields" this does not affect url-encoding mode output.
<form id="nested-example">
<input type="text" name="foo[bar][baz]" value="qux" />
<input type="text" name="foo[norf][]" value="item 1" />
</form>
var serialize = require('form-serialize');
var form = document.querySelector('#todos-form');
var obj = serialize(form, { hash: true });
// obj -> { foo: { bar: { baz: 'qux' } }, norf: [ 'item 1' ] }
This module is based on ideas from jQuery serialize and the Form.serialize method from the prototype library
MIT