React Image Gallery

Live Demo (try it on mobile for swipe support)

linxtion.com/demo/react-image-gallery

React image gallery is a React component for building image galleries and carousels

Features

Mobile swipe gestures

Thumbnail navigation

Fullscreen support

Custom rendered slides

RTL support

Responsive design

Tons of customization options (see props below)

Getting started

React Image Gallery requires React 16.0.0 or later.

npm install react-image-gallery

Style import (with webpack)

# SCSS @ import "~react-image-gallery/styles/scss/image-gallery.scss" ; # CSS @ import "~react-image-gallery/styles/css/image-gallery.css" ;

Example

Need more example? See example/app.js

import ImageGallery from 'react-image-gallery' ; const images = [ { original : 'https://picsum.photos/id/1018/1000/600/' , thumbnail : 'https://picsum.photos/id/1018/250/150/' , }, { original : 'https://picsum.photos/id/1015/1000/600/' , thumbnail : 'https://picsum.photos/id/1015/250/150/' , }, { original : 'https://picsum.photos/id/1019/1000/600/' , thumbnail : 'https://picsum.photos/id/1019/250/150/' , }, ]; class MyGallery extends React . Component { render() { return < ImageGallery items = {images} /> ; } }

Props

items : (required) Array of objects, see example above, Available Properties original - image src url thumbnail - image thumbnail src url fullscreen - image for fullscreen (defaults to original) originalHeight - image height (html5 attribute) originalWidth - image width (html5 attribute) loading - image loading. Either "lazy" or "eager" (html5 attribute) thumbnailHeight - image height (html5 attribute) thumbnailWidth - image width (html5 attribute) thumbnailLoading - image loading. Either "lazy" or "eager" (html5 attribute) originalClass - custom image class thumbnailClass - custom thumbnail class renderItem - Function for custom rendering a specific slide (see renderItem below) renderThumbInner - Function for custom thumbnail renderer (see renderThumbInner below) originalAlt - image alt thumbnailAlt - thumbnail image alt originalTitle - image title thumbnailTitle - thumbnail image title thumbnailLabel - label for thumbnail description - description for image srcSet - image srcset (html5 attribute) sizes - image sizes (html5 attribute) bulletClass - extra class for the bullet of the item bulletOnClick - callback({item, itemIndex, currentIndex}) A function that will be called upon bullet click.

infinite : Boolean, default true infinite sliding

lazyLoad : Boolean, default false

showNav : Boolean, default true

showThumbnails : Boolean, default true

thumbnailPosition : String, default bottom available positions: top, right, bottom, left

showFullscreenButton : Boolean, default true

useBrowserFullscreen : Boolean, default true if false, fullscreen will be done via css within the browser

useTranslate3D : Boolean, default true if false, will use translate instead of translate3d css property to transition slides

showPlayButton : Boolean, default true

isRTL : Boolean, default false if true, gallery's direction will be from right-to-left (to support right-to-left languages)

showBullets : Boolean, default false

showIndex : Boolean, default false

autoPlay : Boolean, default false

disableThumbnailScroll : Boolean, default false disables the thumbnail container from adjusting

disableKeyDown : Boolean, default false disables keydown listener for keyboard shortcuts (left arrow, right arrow, esc key)

disableSwipe : Boolean, default false

disableThumbnailSwipe : Boolean, default false

onErrorImageURL : String, default undefined an image src pointing to your default image if an image fails to load handles both slide image, and thumbnail image

indexSeparator : String, default ' / ' , ignored if showIndex is false

slideDuration : Number, default 450 transition duration during image slide in milliseconds

swipingTransitionDuration : Number, default 0 transition duration while swiping in milliseconds

slideInterval : Number, default 3000

slideOnThumbnailOver : Boolean, default false

flickThreshold : Number (float), default 0.4 Determines the max velocity of a swipe before it's considered a flick (lower = more sensitive)

swipeThreshold : Number, default 30 A percentage of how far the offset of the current slide is swiped to trigger a slide event. e.g. If the current slide is swiped less than 30% to the left or right, it will not trigger a slide event.

stopPropagation : Boolean, default false Automatically calls stopPropagation on all 'swipe' events.

startIndex : Number, default 0

onImageError : Function, callback(event) overrides onErrorImage

onThumbnailError : Function, callback(event) overrides onErrorImage

onThumbnailClick : Function, callback(event, index)

onImageLoad : Function, callback(event)

onSlide : Function, callback(currentIndex)

onBeforeSlide : Function, callback(nextIndex)

onScreenChange : Function, callback(boolean) When fullscreen is toggled a boolean is passed to the callback

onPause : Function, callback(currentIndex)

onPlay : Function, callback(currentIndex)

onClick : Function, callback(event)

onTouchMove : Function, callback(event) on gallery slide

onTouchEnd : Function, callback(event) on gallery slide

onTouchStart : Function, callback(event) on gallery slide

onMouseOver : Function, callback(event) on gallery slide

onMouseLeave : Function, callback(event) on gallery slide

additionalClass : String, Additional class that will be added to the root node of the component.

renderCustomControls : Function, custom controls rendering Use this to render custom controls or other elements on the currently displayed image (like the fullscreen button) _renderCustomControls() { return < a href = '' className = 'image-gallery-custom-action' onClick = {this._customAction.bind(this)}/ > }

renderItem : Function, custom item rendering NOTE: Highly suggest looking into a render cache such as React.memo if you plan to override renderItem On a specific item [{thumbnail: '...', renderItem: this.myRenderItem}] As a prop passed into ImageGallery to completely override renderItem , see source for renderItem implementation

renderThumbInner : Function, custom thumbnail rendering On a specific item [{thumbnail: '...', renderThumbInner: this.myRenderThumbInner}] As a prop passed into ImageGallery to completely override _renderThumbInner , see source for reference

renderLeftNav : Function, custom left nav component See <LeftNav /> Use this to render a custom left nav control Args: onClick callback that will slide to the previous item disabled boolean for when the nav is disabled renderLeftNav: ( onClick, disabled ) => ( < LeftNav onClick = {onClick} disabled = {disabled} /> )

renderRightNav : Function, custom right nav component See <RightNav /> Use this to render a custom right nav control Args: onClick callback that will slide to the next item disabled boolean for when the nav is disabled renderRightNav: ( onClick, disabled ) => ( < RightNav onClick = {onClick} disabled = {disabled} /> )

renderPlayPauseButton : Function, play pause button component See <PlayPause /> Use this to render a custom play pause button Args: onClick callback that will toggle play/pause isPlaying boolean for when gallery is playing renderPlayPauseButton: ( onClick, isPlaying ) => ( < PlayPause onClick = {onClick} isPlaying = {isPlaying} /> )

renderFullscreenButton : Function, custom fullscreen button component See <Fullscreen /> Use this to render a custom fullscreen button Args: onClick callback that will toggle fullscreen isFullscreen argument for when fullscreen is active renderFullscreenButton: ( onClick, isFullscreen ) => ( < Fullscreen onClick = {onClick} isFullscreen = {isFullscreen} /> ),

useWindowKeyDown : Boolean, default true If true , listens to keydown events on window (window.addEventListener) If false , listens to keydown events on image gallery element (imageGalleryElement.addEventListener)



Functions

The following functions can be accessed using refs

play() : plays the slides

: plays the slides pause() : pauses the slides

: pauses the slides fullScreen() : activates full screen

: activates full screen exitFullScreen() : deactivates full screen

: deactivates full screen slideToIndex(index) : slides to a specific index

: slides to a specific index getCurrentIndex() : returns the current index

Contributing

Each PR should be specific and isolated to the issue you're trying to fix. Please do not stack features/chores/refactors/enhancements in one PR. Describe your feature/implementation in the PR. If you're unsure its useful or if it is a major change, please open an issue first and get feedback.

Follow eslint provided

Comment your code

Write clean code

Build the example locally (requires node >= 12.13)

git clone https: cd react-image-gallery npm install -- global yarn yarn install yarn start

Then open localhost:8001 in a browser.

License

MIT