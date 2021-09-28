A library without runtime dependencies for asynchronously loading the Google IMA SDK, including TypeScript type definitions for the SDK itself.
For information on the Google IMA SDK itself, please visit Google's official documentation.
yarn add @alugha/ima or
npm install --save @alugha/ima
With promises and CommonJS modules:
const { loadImaSdk, google } = require("@alugha/ima");
loadImaSdk()
.then(ima => {
// Use the IMA SDK like any other typed module
const adDisplayContainer: google.ima.AdDisplayContainer = new ima.AdDisplayContainer(
document.getElementById("ad-container")
);
adDisplayContainer.initialize();
})
.catch(() => {
console.log("SDK could not be loaded. Check your ad blocker!");
});
With
async /
await and ES2015 modules:
import { loadImaSdk, google } from "@alugha/ima";
const example = async () => {
try {
const ima = await loadImaSdk();
// Use the IMA SDK like any other typed module
const adDisplayContainer: google.ima.AdDisplayContainer = new ima.AdDisplayContainer(
document.getElementById("ad-container")
);
adDisplayContainer.initialize();
} catch (e) {
console.log("SDK could not be loaded. Check your ad blocker!");
}
};
If you prefer to directly load the SDK using a script tag, you can still make
use of the included type definitions in
types/ima.d.ts.
We are not involved in the development of the Google IMA SDK itself. This library is not connected to Google in any way either.