Typed Google IMA SDK

A library without runtime dependencies for asynchronously loading the Google IMA SDK, including TypeScript type definitions for the SDK itself.

For information on the Google IMA SDK itself, please visit Google's official documentation.

Installation

yarn add @alugha/ima or npm install --save @alugha/ima

Usage

TypeScript with async loading

With promises and CommonJS modules:

const { loadImaSdk, google } = require ( "@alugha/ima" ); loadImaSdk() .then( ima => { const adDisplayContainer: google.ima.AdDisplayContainer = new ima.AdDisplayContainer( document .getElementById( "ad-container" ) ); adDisplayContainer.initialize(); }) .catch( () => { console .log( "SDK could not be loaded. Check your ad blocker!" ); });

With async / await and ES2015 modules:

import { loadImaSdk, google } from "@alugha/ima" ; const example = async () => { try { const ima = await loadImaSdk(); const adDisplayContainer: google.ima.AdDisplayContainer = new ima.AdDisplayContainer( document .getElementById( "ad-container" ) ); adDisplayContainer.initialize(); } catch (e) { console .log( "SDK could not be loaded. Check your ad blocker!" ); } };

TypeScript without async loading

If you prefer to directly load the SDK using a script tag, you can still make use of the included type definitions in types/ima.d.ts .

Disclaimer

We are not involved in the development of the Google IMA SDK itself. This library is not connected to Google in any way either.