Node.js library for Alpaca Trade API.
The REST API documentation can be found in https://docs.alpaca.markets. For detailed information about an endpoint, please consult the REST API docs. Documentation specific to this library can be found below.
We introduced Typescript support recently, which allows you to use strongly typed data structures and better IDE experience if you are using it.
npm install --save @alpacahq/alpaca-trade-api
Import the module first.
const Alpaca = require('@alpacahq/alpaca-trade-api')
Instantiate the API with config options, obtained from the dashboard at app.alpaca.markets.
const alpaca = new Alpaca({
keyId: 'AKFZXJH121U18SHHDRFO',
secretKey: 'pnq4YHlpMF3LhfLyOvmdfLmlz6BnASrTPQIASeiU',
paper: true,
})
Note:
keyId and
secretKey may also be specified by setting the
APCA_API_KEY_ID and
APCA_API_SECRET_KEY environment variables, respectively. Also, rather than specifying
paper, you may set
APCA_API_BASE_URL as an environment variable to direct your API calls to the paper trading API.
Call methods, which will return a promise.
alpaca.getAccount().then((account) => {
console.log('Current Account:', account)
})
The websocket api is a good way to watch and react to the market we have 2 types of websockets:
please refer to this example code to see how to use the websockets.
The Alapca websocket service now supports V2. Make sure you update your old sample code accordingly.
You could use it even if you don't have a funded account.
As a general rule, required method parameters are passed as plain function arguments, and the final parameter is an object containing any optional parameters to the method.
Calls
GET /account and returns the current account.
getAccount() => Promise<Account>
Calls
GET /account/configurations and returns the current account configurations.
getAccountConfigurations() => Promise<AccountConfigurations>
Calls
PATCH /account/configurations to update the account configurations, and returns
the updated configurations.
updateAccountConfigurations(AccountConfigurations) => Promise<AccountConfigurations>
Calls
GET /account/activities and returns account actvities.
getAccountActivities({
activityTypes: string | string[], // Any valid activity type
until: Date,
after: Date,
direction: string,
date: Date,
pageSize: number,
pageToken: string
}) => Promise<AccountActivity[]>
Calls
GET /account/portfolio/history and returns portfolio history.
getPortfolioHistory({
date_start: Date,
date_end: Date,
period: '1M' | '3M' | '6M' | '1A' | 'all' | 'intraday',
timeframe: '1Min' | '5Min' | '15Min' | '1H' | '1D',
extended_hours: Boolean
}) => Promise<PortfolioHistory>
Calls
POST /orders and creates a new order.
createOrder({
symbol: string, // any valid ticker symbol
qty: number,
notional: number, // qty or notional required, not both
side: 'buy' | 'sell',
type: 'market' | 'limit' | 'stop' | 'stop_limit' | 'trailing_stop',
time_in_force: 'day' | 'gtc' | 'opg' | 'ioc',
limit_price: number, // optional,
stop_price: number, // optional,
client_order_id: string, // optional,
extended_hours: boolean, // optional,
order_class: string, // optional,
take_profit: object, // optional,
stop_loss: object, // optional,
trail_price: string, // optional,
trail_percent: string // optional,
}) => Promise<Order>
Calls
GET /orders and returns a list of orders.
getOrders({
status: 'open' | 'closed' | 'all',
after: Date,
until: Date,
limit: number,
direction: 'asc' | 'desc'
}) => Promise<Order[]>
Calls
GET /orders/{id} and returns an order.
getOrder(uuid) => Promise<Order>
Calls
GET /orders:by_client_order_id and returns an order by
client_order_id.
You can set
client_order_id upon order creation to more easily keep track of your orders.
getOrderByClientOrderId(string) => Promise<Order>
Calls
PATCH /orders/{id} and updates an existing open order. The updated order will have
a new ID.
replaceOrder(uuid) => Promise<Order>
Calls
DELETE /orders/{id} and deletes an order.
cancelOrder(uuid) => Promise
Calls
DELETE /orders and deletes all open orders.
cancelAllOrders() => Promise
Calls
GET /positions/{symbol} and returns a position.
getPosition(symbol) => Promise<Position>
Calls
GET /positions and returns all positions.
getPositions() => Promise<Position[]>
Calls
DELETE /positions/{symbol} and liquidates your position in the given symbol.
closePosition(symbol) => Promise
Calls
DELETE /positions and liquidates all open positions.
closeAllPositions() => Promise
Calls
GET /assets and returns assets matching your parameters.
getAssets({
status: 'active' | 'inactive',
asset_class: string
}) => Promise<Asset[]>
Calls
GET /assets/{symbol} and returns an asset entity.
getAsset(symbol) => Promise<Asset>
Calls
GET /calendar and returns the market calendar.
getCalendar({ start: Date, end: Date }) => Promise<Calendar[]>
available methods for you to use:
module.exports = {
getWatchlists,
getWatchlist,
addWatchlist,
addToWatchlist,
updateWatchlist,
deleteWatchlist,
deleteFromWatchlist,
}
this.alpaca.getWatchlists().then((response) => {
console.log(response)
})
// xxxx.. are the watchlist id you get on creation or with get all
this.alpaca.getWatchlist('xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx').then((response) => {
console.log(response)
})
this.alpaca.addWatchlist("myWatchList", []).then((response) => {
console.log(response)
})
this.alpaca.addToWatchlist('xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx', "AAPL").then((response) => {
console.log(response)
})
this.alpaca.updateWatchlist("myWatchList", ["AAPL", "GOOG"]).then((response) => {
console.log(response)
})
this.alpaca.deleteWatchlist('xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx').then((response) => {
console.log(response)
})
this.alpaca.deleteFromWatchlist('xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx', "AAPL").then((response) => {
console.log(response)
})
getBarsV2(
symbol,
{
limit: number,
start: date isoformat string yyyy-mm-ddThh:MM:ss-04:00,
end: date isoformat string yyyy-mm-ddThh:MM:ss-04:00,
timeframe: "1Min" | "1Hour" | "1Day"
}
) => Promise<BarsObject>
let resp = this.alpaca.getBarsV2(
"AAPL",
{
start: "2021-02-01",
end: "2021-02-10",
limit: 2,
timeframe: "1Day",
adjustment: "all",
},
alpaca.configuration
);
const bars = [];
for await (let b of resp) {
console.log(b)
}
note: to get the date of response samples you could do this
console.log(new Date(resp['AAPL'][0].startEpochTime*1000))
lastTrade(
symbol: string)
) => Promise<LastTradeObject>
this.alpaca.lastTrade('AAPL').then((response) => {
console.log(response)
})
lastQuote(
symbol: string)
) => Promise<LastQuoteObject>
this.alpaca.lastQuote('AAPL').then((response) => {
console.log(response)
})
You can use data websocket with or without a funded account.
const websocket = alpaca.data_stream_v2: Get the websocket client instance.
websocket.connect(): Connect to the Alpaca server using websocket.
client.onConnect(function() {}): all the following code will be executed after
the user authentication. You can also subscribe and unsubscribe for data
outside this function.
websocket.subscribeForTrades(["symbol"]): Subscribe for trades data for the
given symbol(s). You can do the same with quotes, bars, dailyBars, statuses
and lulds.
websocket.onStockTrade(function(trade) {}): Get the data and process it inside this function.
websocket.unsubscribeFromTrades(["symbol"]): Unsunscribe from symbol(s).
websocket.onDisconnect(function() {}) and
websocket.disconnect(): the function
inside the onDisconnect will run when you disconnect, then closes the connection
between the client and server.
const cryptoWebsocket = alpaca.crypto_stream_v2: Get the crypto websocket client
instance.
cryptoWebsocket.subscribeForTrades(["symbol"]),
cryptoWebsocket.unsubscribeFromTrades(["symbol"]),
cryptoWebsocket.onCryptoTrade(function(cryptoTrade) {})
Working as the examples above.
cryptoWebsocket.onDisconnect(function() {}) and
cryptoWebsocket.disconnect():
Same as above.