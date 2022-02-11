This is a react-based SDK for inserting a Matrix chat/voip client into a web page.
This package provides the React components needed to build a Matrix web client using React. It is not useable in isolation, and instead must be used from a 'skin'. A skin provides:
As of Aug 2018, the only skin that exists is
vector-im/element-web; it and
matrix-org/matrix-react-sdk should effectively
be considered as a single project (for instance, matrix-react-sdk bugs
are currently filed against vector-im/element-web rather than this project).
Platform Targets:
All code lands on the
develop branch -
master is only used for stable releases.
Please file PRs against
develop!!
Please follow the standard Matrix contributor's guide: https://github.com/matrix-org/matrix-js-sdk/blob/develop/CONTRIBUTING.md
Please follow the Matrix JS/React code style as per: https://github.com/matrix-org/matrix-react-sdk/blob/master/code_style.md
Code should be committed as follows:
matrix-react-sdk is still evolving so fast that the maintenance
burden of customising and overriding these components for Element can seriously
impede development. So right now, there should be very few (if any) customisations for Element.
React components in matrix-react-sdk come in two different flavours: 'structures' and 'views'. Structures are stateful components which handle the more complicated business logic of the app, delegating their actual presentation rendering to stateless 'view' components. For instance, the RoomView component that orchestrates the act of visualising the contents of a given Matrix chat room tracks lots of state for its child components which it passes into them for visual rendering via props.
Good separation between the components is maintained by adopting various best practices that anyone working with the SDK needs to be be aware of and uphold:
Components are named with upper camel case (e.g. views/rooms/EventTile.js)
They are organised in a typically two-level hierarchy - first whether the component is a view or a structure, and then a broad functional grouping (e.g. 'rooms' here)
After creating a new component you must run
yarn reskindex to regenerate
the
component-index.js for the SDK (used in future for skinning)
The view's CSS file MUST have the same name (e.g. view/rooms/MessageTile.css). CSS for matrix-react-sdk currently resides in https://github.com/vector-im/element-web/tree/master/src/skins/vector/css/matrix-react-sdk.
Per-view CSS is optional - it could choose to inherit all its styling from the context of the rest of the app, although this is unusual for any but
Theme specific CSS & resources: https://github.com/matrix-org/matrix-react-sdk/tree/master/res/themes structural components (lacking presentation logic) and the simplest view components.
The view MUST only refer to the CSS rules defined in its own CSS file. 'Stealing' styling information from other components (including parents) is not cool, as it breaks the independence of the components.
CSS classes are named with an app-specific name-spacing prefix to try to avoid CSS collisions. The base skin shipped by Matrix.org with the matrix-react-sdk uses the naming prefix "mx". A company called Yoyodyne Inc might use a prefix like "yy" for its app-specific classes.
CSS classes use upper camel case when they describe React components - e.g. .mx_MessageTile is the selector for the CSS applied to a MessageTile view.
CSS classes for DOM elements within a view which aren't components are named by appending a lower camel case identifier to the view's class name - e.g. .mx_MessageTile_randomDiv is how you'd name the class of an arbitrary div within the MessageTile view.
We deliberately use vanilla CSS 3.0 to avoid adding any more magic dependencies into the mix than we already have. App developers are welcome to use whatever floats their boat however. In future we'll start using css-next to pull in features like CSS variable support.
The CSS for a component can override the rules for child components. For instance, .mx_RoomList .mx_RoomTile {} would be the selector to override styles of RoomTiles when viewed in the context of a RoomList view. Overrides must be scoped to the View's CSS class - i.e. don't just define .mx_RoomTile {} in RoomList.css - only RoomTile.css is allowed to define its own CSS. Instead, say .mx_RoomList .mx_RoomTile {} to scope the override only to the context of RoomList views. N.B. overrides should be relatively rare as in general CSS inheritance should be enough.
Components should render only within the bounding box of their outermost DOM element. Page-absolute positioning and negative CSS margins and similar are generally not cool and stop the component from being reused easily in different places.
Originally
matrix-react-sdk followed the Atomic design pattern as per
http://patternlab.io to try to encourage a modular architecture. However, we
found that the grouping of components into atoms/molecules/organisms
made them harder to find relative to a functional split, and didn't emphasise
the distinction between 'structural' and 'view' components, so we backed away
from it.
All issues should be filed under https://github.com/vector-im/element-web/issues for now.
Ensure you have the latest LTS version of Node.js installed.
Using
yarn instead of
npm is recommended. Please see the Yarn 1 install
guide if you do not have it
already. This project has not yet been migrated to Yarn 2, so please ensure
yarn --version shows a version from the 1.x series.
matrix-react-sdk depends on
matrix-js-sdk. To make use of changes in the
latter and to ensure tests run against the develop branch of
matrix-js-sdk,
you should set up
matrix-js-sdk:
git clone https://github.com/matrix-org/matrix-js-sdk
cd matrix-js-sdk
git checkout develop
yarn link
yarn install
Then check out
matrix-react-sdk and pull in dependencies:
git clone https://github.com/matrix-org/matrix-react-sdk
cd matrix-react-sdk
git checkout develop
yarn link matrix-js-sdk
yarn install
# Generate the `component-index.js` file.
yarn reskindex
See the help for
yarn link for
more details about this.
Ensure you've followed the above development instructions and then:
yarn test
Make sure you've got your Element development server running (by doing
yarn start in element-web), and then in this project, run
yarn run e2etests.
See
test/end-to-end-tests/README.md for more information.