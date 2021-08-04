openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@almin/react-context

by almin
1.1.4 (see all)

Client-side DDD/CQRS for JavaScript.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23

GitHub Stars

491

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Almin.js Build Status

Almin.js logo

Sauce Test Status

Flux/CQRS patterns for JavaScript application.

Write code thinking :)

Why?

Now, We can implement web applications with Flux or Redux etc...

But, I often hear a story that "Control flow of Flux/Redux is cool, but where to implement domain logic."

I think that people skip to Flux/Redux from MV* pattern.

MV* --> ( Missing things ) --> Flux/Redux(CQRS+EventSourcing)

Almin aim to fill the Missing things between MV* and Flux/Redux.

Features

Almin provides some patterns, is not a framework.

  • Testable
  • Scalable
  • Responsibility Layers patten - well-known as DDD(Domain-Driven Design)/CQRS
  • Support TypeScript and Flow

Almin is an implementation of Read/Write Stack Architecture that is well-known as Flux/CQRS.

Installation

npm install almin

You'll also need a Promise polyfill for older browsers.

npm install es6-promise

Documentation

📝 Please See https://almin.js.org/ for details.

What is Almin?

Almin provides Flux/CQRS patterns for JavaScript applications.

It aims to create a scalable app.

Overview of almin-architecture

The above figure is overview of Almin architecture that is similar to CQRS(Command Query Responsibility Segregation).

But, Almin is not a framework, provides only these components

  • Dispatcher
  • Context
  • UseCase
  • Store
  • StoreGroup

Other components like Domain, Repository and State are written by you!

Of course, Almin help you to write other components.

Also, You may notice that these components are similar to Flux architecture.

Almin is also a flux implementation library. 👍

AlminFluxRedux
DispatcherDispatcherstore.dispatch
ContextContainerMiddleware/React Redux
UseCaseActionCreatorActions
StoreStoreStore
StoreGroupContainercombineReducers
(State)StoreReducer
(Domain)
(Repository)

📝 State, Domain and Repository is optional on Almin, because the best for these components is vary based on application.

Almin has not a perfect solution for an application, but we can write code thinking.

We are going to learn two architectures(Flux/CQRS) using Almin :)

Real Examples

Welcome to pull request!

Presentations

Packages

The Almin repo is managed as a monorepo; it's composed of npm packages.

Core

PackageVersionDescription
alminnpmalmin itself

Integrations

PackageVersionDescription
almin-react-containernpmIntegration with React

Utilities

PackageVersionDescription
almin-loggernpmconsole logger
almin-devtoolsnpmbrowser debugging extension

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for more details.

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT

Sponsors

Deploys by Netlify

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial