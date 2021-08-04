Flux/CQRS patterns for JavaScript application.

Write code thinking :)

Now, We can implement web applications with Flux or Redux etc...

But, I often hear a story that "Control flow of Flux/Redux is cool, but where to implement domain logic."

I think that people skip to Flux/Redux from MV* pattern.

MV* --> ( Missing things ) --> Flux/Redux(CQRS+EventSourcing)

Almin aim to fill the Missing things between MV* and Flux/Redux.

Features

Almin provides some patterns, is not a framework.

Testable

Scalable

Responsibility Layers patten - well-known as DDD(Domain-Driven Design)/CQRS

Support TypeScript and Flow

Almin is an implementation of Read/Write Stack Architecture that is well-known as Flux/CQRS.

Installation

npm install almin

You'll also need a Promise polyfill for older browsers.

npm install es6-promise

Documentation

📝 Please See https://almin.js.org/ for details.

📖 Documentation of Almin

https://almin.js.org/

What is Almin?

Almin provides Flux/CQRS patterns for JavaScript applications.

It aims to create a scalable app.

The above figure is overview of Almin architecture that is similar to CQRS(Command Query Responsibility Segregation).

But, Almin is not a framework, provides only these components

Dispatcher

Context

UseCase

Store

StoreGroup

Other components like Domain, Repository and State are written by you!

Of course, Almin help you to write other components.

Also, You may notice that these components are similar to Flux architecture.

Almin is also a flux implementation library. 👍

Almin Flux Redux Dispatcher Dispatcher store.dispatch Context Container Middleware/React Redux UseCase ActionCreator Actions Store Store Store StoreGroup Container combineReducers (State) Store Reducer (Domain) (Repository)

📝 State , Domain and Repository is optional on Almin, because the best for these components is vary based on application.

Almin has not a perfect solution for an application, but we can write code thinking.

We are going to learn two architectures(Flux/CQRS) using Almin :)

Real Examples

Presentations

Packages

The Almin repo is managed as a monorepo; it's composed of npm packages.

Core

Package Version Description almin almin itself

Integrations

Package Version Description almin-react-container Integration with React

Utilities

Package Version Description almin-logger console logger almin-devtools browser debugging extension

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for more details.

License

MIT