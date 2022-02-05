Elements is a set of carefully crafted, composable React UI components, that Allthings uses to build their mobile app.
Elements are available on npm package.
yarn add @allthings/elements
Here is a quick example to get you started, it's all you need:
import React from 'react'
import { render } from 'react-dom'
import Button from '@allthings/elements/molecules/Button'
function App() {
return <Button>Hello World</Button>
}
render(<App />, document.querySelector('#app'))
fetch
@allthings/elements uses
fetch and expects it to be globally available. For example
cross-fetch can be used at the entry point of the app:
import 'cross-fetch/polyfill'
Are you looking for some full example projects to get started? Check this out.
Check out our documentation website.
Whenever you create or edit a React component or any other JavaScript file, you must update or create a corresponding test file in the same directory.
By convention the test file should be named after the file's name with an additional
.test. part:
SomeDir
| - MyButton.jsx
| - MyButton.test.jsx
SomeOtherDir
| - utils.js
| - utils.test.js
To manually trigger the unit tests, run:
yarn test
You can also use the corresponding watch task:
yarn watch:test
The unit tests are performed using the Jest platform, please refer to its documentation.
React component testing is based on the Enzyme testing utility, please refer to its documentation.
The use of snapshots generated by the
toMatchSnapshot() method is strongly encouraged. Those snapshots must be always commited as they are a very useful tool whenever you want to make sure your UI does not change unexpectedly
git describe gives you the latest tag:
$ git describe
5.0.0-beta.XY
git tag -a 5.0.0-beta.XY -m 5.0.0-beta.XY
put the new Version in package.json https://github.com/allthings/elements/blob/typescripted/package.json#L3 and then
yarn release
or just do
$ yarn version
$ yarn release