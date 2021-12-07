Enhances Apollo for intuitive file uploads via GraphQL queries or mutations. Use with a GraphQL multipart request spec server implementation such as apollo-upload-server.
This package has been modified to work with older versions of apollo-upload-server, but still retain compatibility with
apollo-client > 2.0.
The sole purpose of this package is to allow an
apollo-client v2 to communicate with a GraphQL backed that was built to work with earlier versions of
apollo-upload-client, that are not compatible with
apollo-client v2.
This package has been modified to mimic client requests of
apollo-upload-clientversion
^5.1.1, while keeping
apollo-clientv2 compatibility.
Now I've said it 3 times, I hope that's clear enough. If you intented to indeed use this client to work with older servers, feel free to grab version
8.0.2 and see the magic happen!
Install with peer dependencies using npm:
npm install apollo-upload-client apollo-link
Initialize Apollo Client with this terminating link:
import { createUploadLink } from 'apollo-upload-client'
const link = createUploadLink(/* Options */)
createUploadLink options match
createHttpLink options:
includeExtensions (boolean): Toggles sending
extensions fields to the GraphQL server. (default:
false).
uri (string): GraphQL endpoint URI (default:
/graphql).
credentials (string): Overrides
fetchOptions.credentials.
headers (object): Merges with and overrides
fetchOptions.headers.
fetchOptions (object):
fetch init; overridden by upload requirements.
fetch (function): Fetch API to use (default: Global
fetch).
Use
FileList,
File,
Blob or
ReactNativeFile instances anywhere within query or mutation input variables to send a GraphQL multipart request. See also apollo-upload-server usage and the example API and client.
FileList
import gql from 'graphql-tag'
import { graphql } from 'react-apollo'
export default graphql(gql`
mutation($files: [Upload!]!) {
uploadFiles(files: $files) {
id
}
}
`)(({ mutate }) => (
<input
type="file"
multiple
required
onChange={({ target: { validity, files } }) =>
validity.valid && mutate({ variables: { files } })
}
/>
))
File
import gql from 'graphql-tag'
import { graphql } from 'react-apollo'
export default graphql(gql`
mutation($file: Upload!) {
uploadFile(file: $file) {
id
}
}
`)(({ mutate }) => (
<input
type="file"
required
onChange={({
target: {
validity,
files: [file]
}
}) => validity.valid && mutate({ variables: { file } })}
/>
))
Blob
import gql from 'graphql-tag'
// Apollo Client instance
import client from './apollo'
const file = new Blob(['Foo.'], { type: 'text/plain' })
// Optional, defaults to `blob`
file.name = 'bar.txt'
client.mutate({
mutation: gql`
mutation($file: Upload!) {
uploadFile(file: $file) {
id
}
}
`,
variables: { file }
})
Substitute
File with
ReactNativeFile from
extract-files:
import { ReactNativeFile } from 'apollo-upload-client'
const file = new ReactNativeFile({
uri: '…',
type: 'image/jpeg',
name: 'photo.jpg'
})
const files = ReactNativeFile.list([
{
uri: '…',
type: 'image/jpeg',
name: 'photo-1.jpg'
},
{
uri: '…',
type: 'image/jpeg',
name: 'photo-2.jpg'
}
])
