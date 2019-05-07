React Router Pause (Async)

React-Router-Pause ("RRP") is a Javascript utility for React Router v4 & v5. It provides a simple way to asynchronously delay (pause) router navigation events triggered by the user. For example, if a user clicks a link while in the middle of a process, and they will lose data if navigation continues.

For more detail, see: Control React Router, Asynchronously

RRP is similar to:

the React Router Prompt component,

the router.history.block option,

and the createHistory.getUserConfirmation() option.

Motivation

The standard React Router Prompt component is synchronous by default, so can display ONLY window.prompt() messages. The same applies when using router.history.block.

The window.prompt() dialog is relatively ugly and cannot be customized. They are inconsistent with the attractive dialogs most modern apps use. The motivation for RRP was it overcome this limitation.

It is possible to have an asychronous dialog by customizing createHistory.getUserConfirmation(). However this is clumsy and allows only a single, global configuration.

Advantages of RRP

Useful for anything async; not just 'prompt messages'.

Very easy to add asynchronous navigation blocking.

Fully customizable by each component - no limitations.

Does not require modifying the history object.

Is compatible with React Native and server-side-rendering.

Live Example

Try the demo at: https://allpro.github.io/react-router-pause

Play with the demo code at: https://codesandbox.io/s/github/allpro/react-router-pause/tree/master/example

If you pull or fork the repo, you can run the demo like this:

In the root folder, run npm start

In a second terminal, in the /example folder, run npm start

folder, run The demo will start at http://localhost:3000

Changes to the component or the demo will auto-update the browser

Installation

NPM: npm install @allpro/react-router-pause

Yarn: yarn add @allpro/react-router-pause

CDN: Exposed global is ReactRouterPause Unpkg: <script src="https://unpkg.com/@allpro/react-router-pause/umd/react-router-pause.min.js"></script> JSDelivr: <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@allpro/react-router-pause/umd/react-router-pause.min.js"></script>



Compatibility

RRP is designed for maximum backwards compatibility. It's a React class-component that utilizes the withRouter() HOC provided by React-Router 4+. RRP does not hack the router context or use any non-standard trickery that might cause compatibility issues in the future.

RRP will work in any project using React-Router 4.x or 5.x, which requires React >=15.

"peerDependencies" : { "prop-types" : ">=15" , "react" : ">=15" , "react-dom" : ">=15" , "react-router-dom" : ">=4" }

React-Hooks Testing Version

There is also a version of RRP using React-hooks. This is not exported because it requires React 16.8 or higher, so is not compatible with older projects. This version is in the repo for anyone interested:

https://github.com/allpro/react-router-pause/blob/master/src/ReactRouterPauseHooks.js

When React-Router is eventually updated to provide React-hooks, the RRP hooks-version will be updated to take advantage of this. It may become the recommended version for projects using the updated React-Router.

Usage

RRP is a React component, but does NOT render any output. RRP also does NOT display any prompts itself. It only provides a way for your code to hook into and control the router.

Component Properties

The RRP component accepts 3 props:

handler {function} [null] optional

This is called each time a navigation event occurs.

If a handler is not provided, RRP is disabled.

See handler Function below.

when {boolean} [true] optional

Set when={false} to temporarily disable the RRP component. This is an alternative to using conditional rendering.

config {object} [{}] optional

A configuration object to change RRP logic. config.allowBookmarks {boolean} [true]

Should bookmark-links for same page always be allowed?

If false , bookmark-links are treated the same as page-links.



Example

<ReactRouterPause handler={ handleNavigationAttempt } when={ isFormDirty } config={{ allowBookmarks : false }} />

handler Function

The function set in props.handler will be called before the router changes the location (URL).

Three arguments are passed to the handler :

navigation {object}

An API that provides control of the navigation.

See navigation API Methods " below.

{object} An API that provides control of the navigation. See " below. location {object}

A React Router location object that describes the navigation event.

{object} A React Router object that describes the navigation event. action {string}

The event-action type: PUSH , REPLACE , or POP

navigation API Methods

The navigation API passed to the handler has these methods:

navigation.isPaused()

Returns true or false to indicate if a navigation event is currently paused.

Returns or to indicate if a navigation event is currently paused. navigation.pausedLocation()

Returns the location object representing the paused navigation, or null if no event is paused.

Returns the object representing the paused navigation, or if no event is paused. navigation.pause()

Pause navigation event - equivalent to returning null from the handler.

Note : This must be called before the handler returns.

Pause navigation event - equivalent to returning from the handler. : This must be called before the handler returns. navigation.resume()

Triggers the 'paused' navigation event to occur.

Triggers the 'paused' navigation event to occur. navigation.cancel() -

Clears 'paused' navigation so it can no longer be resumed.

After cancelling, navigation.isPaused() will return false .

NOTE: It is usually not necessary to call navigation.cancel() .

- Clears 'paused' navigation so it can no longer be resumed. After cancelling, will return . NOTE: It is usually not necessary to call . navigation.push( path, state )

The router.history.push() method; allows redirecting a user to an alternate location.

The method; allows redirecting a user to an alternate location. navigation.replace( path, state )

The router.history.replace() method; allows redirecting a user to an alternate location.

handler Function Return Values

If the handler does NOT call any navigationAPI method is before it returns, then it must return one of these responses:

true or undefined - Allow navigation to continue.

or - Allow navigation to continue. false - Cancel the navigation event, permanently.

- Cancel the navigation event, permanently. null - Pause navigation so can optionally be resumed later.

- Pause navigation so can optionally be resumed later. Promise - Pause navigation until promise is settled, then: If promise is rejected, cancel navigation If promise resolves with a value of false , cancel navigation If promise resolves with any other value, resume navigation

- Pause navigation until promise is settled, then:

This example pauses navigation, then resumes after 10 seconds.

function handleNavigationAttempt ( navigation, location, action ) { setTimeout( navigation.resume, 10000 ) return null }

The example below returns a promise to pause navigation while validating data asynchronously. If the promise resolves, navigation will resume unless false is returned by promise. If the promise rejects, navigation is cancelled.

function handleNavigationAttempt ( navigation, location, action ) { return verifySomething(data) .then( isValid => { if (!isValid) { showErrorMessage() return false } }) }

Same-Location Blocking

RRP automatically blocks navigation if the new location is the same as the current location. This prevents scenarios where React Router reloads a form when the user clicks the same page-link again.

The comparison between two locations includes:

pathname ("https://domain.com/section/page.html")

search ("?key=value&otherValues")

state ("value" or { foo: 'bar' })

The location 'hash' (bookmark) is ignored by default.

See config.allowBookmarks in the Component Properties section.

Implementation

A common requirement in an app is to ask a user if they wants to 'abort' a process, (such as filling out a form), when they click a navigation link.

Below are 2 examples using a custom 'confirmation dialog', showing different ways to integrate RRP with your code.

Functional Component Example

This example keeps all code inside the handler function, where it has access to the navigation methods. The setState hook is used to store and pass handlers to a confirmation dialog.

import React, { Fragment } from 'react' import { useFormManager } from '@allpro/form-manager' import ReactRouterPause from '@allpro/react-router-pause' import MyCustomDialog from './MyCustomDialog' function myFormComponent ( props ) { const form = useFormManager( formConfig, props.data ) const [ dialogProps, setDialogProps ] = useState({ open : false }) const closeDialog = () => setDialogProps({ open : false }) function handleNavigationAttempt ( navigation, location, action ) { setDialogProps({ open : true , handleStay : () => { closeDialog(); navigation.cancel() }, handleLeave : () => { closeDialog(); navigation.resume() }, handleHelp : () => { closeDialog(); navigation.push( '/form-help' ) } }) return null } return ( < Fragment > < ReactRouterPause handler = {handleNavigationAttempt} when = {form.isDirty()} /> < MyCustomDialog { ...dialogProps }> If you leave this page, your data will be lost. Are you sure you want to leave? </ MyCustomDialog > ... </ Fragment > ) }

Class Component Example

In this example, the navigation API object is assigned to a property so it is accessible to every method in the class.

import React, { Fragment } from 'react' import FormManager from '@allpro/form-manager' import ReactRouterPause from '@allpro/react-router-pause' import MyCustomDialog from './MyCustomDialog' class myFormComponent extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props) this .form = FormManager( this , formConfig, props.data) this .state = { showDialog : false } this .navigation = null } handleNavigationAttempt( navigation, location, action ) { this .navigation = navigation this .setState({ showDialog : true }) return null } closeDialog() { this .setState({ showDialog : false }) } handleStay() { this .closeDialog() this .navigation.cancel() } handleLeave() { this .closeDialog() this .navigation.resume() } handleShowHelp() { this .closeDialog() this .navigation.push( '/form-help' ) } render() { return ( < Fragment > < ReactRouterPause handler = {this.handleNavigationAttempt} when = {this.form.isDirty()} /> {this.state.showDialog && < MyCustomDialog onClickStay = {this.handleStay} onClickLeave = {this.handleLeave} onClickHelp = {this.handleShowHelp} > If you leave this page, your data will be lost. Are you sure you want to leave? </ MyCustomDialog > } ... </ Fragment > ) } }

