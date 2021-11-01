English / 简体中文
NEWS: eslint-config-alloy now support Vue 3.0
If you are using Vue 2.0, please
npm install --save-dev eslint-config-alloy@3
The AlloyTeam ESLint config is not only a progressive ESLint config for your React/Vue/TypeScript projects but also the best reference for configuring your personalized ESLint rules.
Please choose the following configuration based on the technology stack used by your project:
Prettier is a code formatting tool that offers fewer options but is more professional than the style-related rules in ESLint.
Now that Prettier has become a necessary tool in front-end projects, eslint-config-alloy does not need to maintain the style-related rules in ESLint anymore, so we completely removed all Prettier related rules in the v3 version, and use ESLint to check logical errors which it's good at.
As for whether two spaces or four spaces are used for indentation and whether there is a semicolon at the end, you can configure it in the project's
.prettierrc.js. Of course, we also provide a recommended Prettier configuration for your reference.
Don't you remember how ESLint defeated JSHint and became the most popular JS code inspection tool? It is because of the plugin and configuration that ESLint advocates, which meets the individual needs of different technology stacks of different teams.
Therefore, eslint-config-alloy also inherits the philosophy of ESLint. It will not emphasize the need to use our config. Instead, we help you to make your config by reference our completed documents, examples, tests, websites, etc.
Relentless push automation
eslint-config-alloy uses a high degree of automation to hand over all processes that can be managed automatically, including:
Also, through automated scripts, we can even divide and conquer thousands of ESLint configuration files, and each rule is managed in a separate directory:
bad.js and
good.js in a single configuration are output to website by script, and you can even see the error message (which are run in a real ESLint script) in the
bad.js of website
The benefits of this are very obvious — test as a document, as a website. We can maintain the rules and tests in one place. Other tasks are handed over to an automated script, which greatly reduces the maintenance cost. In short, when we have a new rule to add, we only need to write three files
test/index/another-rule/.eslintrc.js,
test/index/another-rule/bad.js,
test/index/another-rule/good.js.
ESLint is updated very quickly, there is a new version almost every week, sometimes there are new rules, sometimes existing rules are deprecated, and related plug-ins (React/Vue/TypeScript) will be updated from time to time. Without automation tools, it is difficult to follow up.
And
eslint-config-alloy, through the above-mentioned automated tools, can receive notifications from GitHub Actions at the first time, telling us which rules need to be added:
In this way, we can follow the latest rules in a time when the front-end community is changing rapidly, and always keep the vitality and advanced of
eslint-config-alloy.
npm install --save-dev eslint @babel/eslint-parser eslint-config-alloy
Create an
.eslintrc.js in the root directory of your project, then copy the following content into it:
module.exports = {
extends: [
'alloy',
],
env: {
// Your environments (which contains several predefined global variables)
//
// browser: true,
// node: true,
// mocha: true,
// jest: true,
// jquery: true
},
globals: {
// Your global variables (setting to false means it's not allowed to be reassigned)
//
// myGlobal: false
},
rules: {
// Customize your rules
},
};
npm install --save-dev eslint @babel/eslint-parser @babel/preset-react@latest eslint-plugin-react eslint-config-alloy
Create an
.eslintrc.js in the root directory of your project, then copy the following content into it:
module.exports = {
extends: [
'alloy',
'alloy/react',
],
env: {
// Your environments (which contains several predefined global variables)
//
// browser: true,
// node: true,
// mocha: true,
// jest: true,
// jquery: true
},
globals: {
// Your global variables (setting to false means it's not allowed to be reassigned)
//
// myGlobal: false
},
rules: {
// Customize your rules
},
};
npm install --save-dev eslint @babel/eslint-parser vue-eslint-parser eslint-plugin-vue eslint-config-alloy
Create an
.eslintrc.js in the root directory of your project, then copy the following content into it:
module.exports = {
extends: [
'alloy',
'alloy/vue',
],
env: {
// Your environments (which contains several predefined global variables)
//
// browser: true,
// node: true,
// mocha: true,
// jest: true,
// jquery: true
},
globals: {
// Your global variables (setting to false means it's not allowed to be reassigned)
//
// myGlobal: false
},
rules: {
// Customize your rules
},
};
npm install --save-dev eslint typescript @typescript-eslint/parser @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin eslint-config-alloy
Create an
.eslintrc.js in the root directory of your project, then copy the following content into it:
module.exports = {
extends: [
'alloy',
'alloy/typescript',
],
env: {
// Your environments (which contains several predefined global variables)
//
// browser: true,
// node: true,
// mocha: true,
// jest: true,
// jquery: true
},
globals: {
// Your global variables (setting to false means it's not allowed to be reassigned)
//
// myGlobal: false
},
rules: {
// Customize your rules
},
};
npm install --save-dev eslint typescript @typescript-eslint/parser @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin eslint-plugin-react eslint-config-alloy
Create an
.eslintrc.js in the root directory of your project, then copy the following content into it:
module.exports = {
extends: [
'alloy',
'alloy/react',
'alloy/typescript',
],
env: {
// Your environments (which contains several predefined global variables)
//
// browser: true,
// node: true,
// mocha: true,
// jest: true,
// jquery: true
},
globals: {
// Your global variables (setting to false means it's not allowed to be reassigned)
//
// myGlobal: false
},
rules: {
// Customize your rules
},
};
ESLint will not lint
.vue,
.ts or
.tsx files in VSCode by default, you need to set your
.vscode/settings.json like this:
{
"eslint.validate": [
"javascript",
"javascriptreact",
"vue",
"typescript",
"typescriptreact"
]
}
If you want to enable auto-fix-on-save, you need to set your
.vscode/settings.json like this:
{
"eslint.validate": ["javascript", "javascriptreact", "vue", "typescript", "typescriptreact"],
"editor.codeActionsOnSave": {
"source.fixAll.eslint": true
},
}
eslint-config-alloy does not include all style-related rules in v3, so there is no need to install
eslint-config-prettier. Just install
prettier and related VSCode plugins.
Here is a
.prettierrc.js configuration used by AlloyTeam for reference only:
// .prettierrc.js
module.exports = {
// max 120 characters per line
printWidth: 120,
// use 2 spaces for indentation
tabWidth: 2,
// use spaces instead of indentations
useTabs: false,
// semicolon at the end of the line
semi: true,
// use single quotes
singleQuote: true,
// object's key is quoted only when necessary
quoteProps: 'as-needed',
// use double quotes instead of single quotes in jsx
jsxSingleQuote: false,
// no comma at the end
trailingComma: 'all',
// spaces are required at the beginning and end of the braces
bracketSpacing: true,
// end tag of jsx need to wrap
bracketSameLine: false,
// brackets are required for arrow function parameter, even when there is only one parameter
arrowParens: 'always',
// format the entire contents of the file
rangeStart: 0,
rangeEnd: Infinity,
// no need to write the beginning @prettier of the file
requirePragma: false,
// No need to automatically insert @prettier at the beginning of the file
insertPragma: false,
// use default break criteria
proseWrap: 'preserve',
// decide whether to break the html according to the display style
htmlWhitespaceSensitivity: 'css',
// vue files script and style tags indentation
vueIndentScriptAndStyle: false,
// lf for newline
endOfLine: 'lf',
// formats quoted code embedded
embeddedLanguageFormatting: 'auto',
};
A best practice for VSCode is to auto format code with Prettier and autofix errors with ESLint by setting
.vscode/settings.json to this:
{
"files.eol": "\n",
"editor.tabSize": 2,
"editor.defaultFormatter": "esbenp.prettier-vscode",
"eslint.validate": ["javascript", "javascriptreact", "vue", "typescript", "typescriptreact"],
"editor.codeActionsOnSave": {
"source.fixAll.eslint": true
}
}
# install dependencies
npm i
# build eslintrc like index.js, react.js, etc.
npm run build
# run tests
npm test
# autofix prettier errors
npm run prettier:fix
# check if all rules are covered
npm run rulesCoverage
# publish new version
npm version <major|minor|patch>
git push --follow-tags
npm publish
Our team initially used Airbnb rules, but because it was too strict, some rules still needed to be personalized, which led to more and more changes in the future and finally decided to maintain a new set. After more than four years of maintaining,
eslint-config-alloy is now very mature and progressive and has been welcomed by many teams inside and outside the company.
The standard specification believes that everyone should not waste time in personalized specifications, but the entire community should unify a specification. This statement makes some sense, but it runs against the ESLint's design philosophy. Don't you remember how ESLint defeated JSHint and became the most popular JS code inspection tool? It is because of the plugin and configuration that ESLint advocates, which meets the individual needs of different technology stacks of different teams.
Therefore,
eslint-config-alloy also inherits the philosophy of ESLint. It will not force you to use our config. Instead, we help you to make your config by referencing our examples, tests, websites and so on.
airbnb
eslint-config-alloy has officially maintained
vue,
typescript and
react+typescript rules. In contrast, airbnb's
vue and
typescript are maintained by third parties.
airbnb
It's okay,
eslint-config-alloy believes that different teams and projects can have different configurations from the design concept. Although you choose to use
airbnb, you can still come to our website when you have personalized configuration needs.