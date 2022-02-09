@alleyway/add-tradingview-alerts-tool

Add TradingView Alerts Tool 🤖

Automatically add custom alerts to TradingView in bulk

⚠️ WARNING: Running command line software on your computer is risky! Although this software has no known malicious code in it - it does rely on 3rd-party libraries which can be vulnerable to hacking. As of late 2021, 3rd-party hacks have been on the rise - use at your own risk.

👋 NOTE: We have a service that automates this tool on secured, virtual servers. Become a beta tester at alertzmanager.io

Why This Project Exists

Trading platforms (such as 3Commas and Alertatron) allow automated trades based on custom TradingView alerts which can be pinged using webhook URLs to execute trades.

When using a TradingView indicator (such as Material Indicators), you can send signals to your trading bot using TradingView alerts

So what if you want to use an indicator to trade across dozens or hundreds of pairs? Because there is no TradingView API to add alerts in bulk, you'd need to maintain those alerts by hand.

How does this tool work?

Using open source software designed for automated website testing, we can enter as many custom alerts as your TradingView account allows. It installs its very own Chrome browser (called Chromium) which is controlled by this script.

Watch as this tool enters your TradingView alerts automatically.

Requirements

MacOS/Windows/Linux

Install NodeJS (minimum version: 14.15.0)

Installation

Open Terminal/PowerShell and run the following:

node -v npx @alleyway /create-tradingview-alerts-home

Edit your config.yml file (if you're passing signals for automated trading such as 3commas, configure those details here)

files: input: binance_usdt_symbols.csv exclude: blacklist.csv tradingview: chartUrl: https://www.tradingview.com/chart/WS5uK1l5/ interval: 4h alert: condition: primaryLeft: MTF Deviation primaryRight: secondary: Tier1 long tertiaryLeft: tertiaryRight: quaternaryLeft: quaternaryRight: option: Once Per Bar Close actions: notifyOnApp: false showPopup: false sendEmail: false webhook: enabled: true url: "https://3commas.io/trade_signal/trading_view" message: > { "message_type": "bot", "bot_id": 999999, "email_token": "fffffff-fffff-fffff-ffff-ffffffffff", "delay_seconds": 0, "pair": "{{quote_asset}}_{{instrument}}" }

Fetching Trading Pairs

Creates CSV file for use as input (see above config) for supported exchanges. Want other exchanges? File an issue!)

Download Trading Pairs From Binance/BinanceUS

This command downloads all USDT trading pairs for Binance:

./atat fetch-symbols binance -q usdt

This command downloads all trading pairs for BinanceUS:

./atat fetch-symbols binanceus

Download Trading Pairs From FTX

You can also use the --classification flag to only grab symbols of a certain type (options available are "spot", "leveraged_token", "futures_perpetual", "futures_dated")

./atat fetch-symbols ftx --classification leveraged_token

Download Trading Pairs From Coinbase

./atat fetch-symbols coinbase -q usd

Download Trading Pairs From Bittrex

./atat fetch-symbols bittrex -q btc

Download Trading Pairs From Kraken

./atat fetch-symbols kraken -q usd

Download Trading Pairs From KuCoin

./atat fetch-symbols kucoin -q usdt

Download Trading Pairs From OKX (formerly OKEx)

./atat fetch-symbols okx_spot -q usdt

Download Trading Pairs From ByBit

./atat fetch-symbols bybit_derivatives

...and so on..

Adding TradingView Alerts

Before you run the script

When adding alerts TradingView uses your last settings as defaults for new alerts. If not explicitly set in the config.yml file, it will use the settings from the last alert made. So if you prefer to play a sound or not, create an alert with that setting before running the script.

You must actually create an alert once with those options, before they become defaults. (You can immediately delete the alert)

Running the script

NOTE: You'll need to log into TradingView the first time you run the script, then you'll need to close the browser and re-run the command

./atat add -alerts

You can stop the script in Terminal/PowerShell by pressing Ctrl-C

If the tool gets interrupted for some reason, you can remove the rows of already-added alert symbols (from the .csv) and re-run

Troubleshooting

Moving too fast for your connection speed? Try adjusting the delay option (default is 1000)

./atat

Selecting the wrong option? Conditions can be regular expressions. For example...

Let's say you have a conditions dropdown with multiple indicator configurations like so:

MTF Deviation - Mtrl_Scientist v0.7 (50, 530 , 750 , 3 ) MTF Deviation - Mtrl_Scientist v0.7 (50, 530 , 750 , 6 ) MTF Deviation - Mtrl_Scientist v0.7 (50, 530 , 750 , 9 )

If your configuration only used the term "MTF Deviation" the tool might incorrectly select the first option containing that term.

For example, the following regular expression will match the indicator with percent deviation setting of 6 :

alert: condition: primaryLeft: /^MTF Deviation.*,\s6\)$/

Another common issue is sometimes option text for one condition can exist entirely within another.

For example:

Blue Wave Crossing Down [Sm. Red Dot] Blue Wave Crossing UP [Sm. Green Dot] Green Dot

A regular expression to match "Green Dot" exactly would be the following:

alert: condition: primaryLeft: /^Green Dot$/

❓Learn more about regular expression syntax

"atat" command not found? From your tradingview-alerts-home directory run the following:

npx @ alleyway / create - tradingview - alerts - home

Any other hiccups? File an issue

Advanced Usage

Multiple Configurations

A configured TradingView Indicator that works for assets quoted in BTC may not be appropriate for USD pairs, therefore, you'll want to segment your setup as follows:

Abstract Concretely List of pairs quoted only in BTC Run "./atat fetch-symbols binance btc"

input: binance_usdt_symbols.csv TradingView chart layout with an indicator tailored specific to BTC (eg. set 6% for deviation on MTF deviation) chartUrl: https://www.tradingview.com/chart/WS5uK1l5/ 3commas trading bot to handle only BTC {

"messagetype": "bot",

"bot_id": 999999,

"email_token": "fffffff-fffff-fffff-ffff-ffffffffff",

"delay_seconds": 0,

"pair": "{{quote_asset}}{{instrument}}"

} A dedicated configuration file for the above ./atat add-alerts config.btc.yml

NOTE: running "./atat add-alerts" will default to config.yml unless you specify one (eg. "./atat add-alerts config.btc.yml")

Token Replacement in Alert Settings

There are some scenarios where you may want some pairs to use different indicators or the same indicator with different settings (must be added to the chart for each setting - this script CANNOT adjust indicator settings yet)

Then you could add an arbitrary column to your .csv - here we use "DSMAsetting"

symbol , quote_asset , instrument , DSMAsetting BINANCE :1INCHUSDT , USDT ,1 INCH ,40 BINANCE :AAVEUSDT , USDT , AAVE ,20 BINANCE :ACMUSDT , USDT , ACM ,40 BINANCE :ADAUSDT , USDT , ADA ,20

You can then use any value from your csv by surrounding the column header name with double braces as follows:

... alert: condition: primaryLeft: "DSMA ( {{DSMAsetting}} , 50)" ...

Send a single alert to multiple 3commas bots

3commas will allow you to use an array of commands in the message, I typically send a message to two bots: one for paper trading, and another "real" account which I can choose to disable.

So you can use a JSON array for the message:

message: > [{ "message_type": "bot", "bot_id": 999999, "email_token": "fffffff-fffff-fffff-ffff-ffffffffff", "delay_seconds": 0, "pair": "{{quote_asset}}_{{instrument}}" }, { "message_type": "bot", "bot_id": 999999, "email_token": "fffffff-fffff-fffff-ffff-ffffffffff", "delay_seconds": 0, "pair": "{{quote_asset}}_{{instrument}}" }]

Send an alert to Alertatron

This works in the same way as for 3Commas, but Alertatron using a different format for its messages. For example...

message: > binanceKeys({{quote_asset}}_{{instrument}}) { market(side=buy, amount=50%); stopOrder(side=sell, amount=100%p, offset=2%); limit(side=sell, amount=100%p, offset=3%); }

