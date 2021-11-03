inspx

Pixel perfect layout inspection.

Built for React as a proof of concept.

Setup

Install the package:

npm install inspx --save-dev

Wrap the root of your application or arbitrary component trees:

import Inspect from 'inspx'; <Inspect> <App /> </Inspect>

Usage

Inspect elements by hovering an element and holding Option (⌥) simultaneously.

By default, any element with padding, margin, or width and height is inspectable.

You can disable certain properties:

<Inspect margin size={false} padding={false} > <App /> </Inspect>

Configuration

By default, the component will only be enabled in the development environment.

You can configure this behavior with the disabled prop:

<Inspect disabled={ process.env.NODE_ENV === 'staging' || process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' } > <App /> </Inspect>

Optionally, you can leverage code splitting by wrapping the exported component and using your own instead.

The library is lightweight enough for this to likely be a premature and insignificant optimization.