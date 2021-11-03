openbase logo
Pixel perfect layout inspection.

5

847

4mos ago

2

1

MIT

Built-In

Yes?

Readme

image

inspx

Pixel perfect layout inspection.

Built for React as a proof of concept.

Setup

Install the package:

npm install inspx --save-dev

Wrap the root of your application or arbitrary component trees:

import Inspect from 'inspx';

<Inspect>
  <App />
</Inspect>

Usage

Inspect elements by hovering an element and holding Option (⌥) simultaneously.

demo

By default, any element with padding, margin, or width and height is inspectable.

You can disable certain properties:

<Inspect 
  margin 
  size={false} 
  padding={false}
>
  <App />
</Inspect>

Configuration

By default, the component will only be enabled in the development environment.

You can configure this behavior with the disabled prop:

<Inspect
  disabled={
    process.env.NODE_ENV === 'staging' || 
    process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
  }
>
  <App />
</Inspect>

Optionally, you can leverage code splitting by wrapping the exported component and using your own instead.

The library is lightweight enough for this to likely be a premature and insignificant optimization.

import * as React from 'react';
import { InspectProps } from 'inspx';

const Inspect = React.lazy(() => import('inspx'));

export default function Loader(props: InspectProps) {
  if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {
    return props.children;
  }
  return (
    <React.Suspense fallback={null}>
      <Inspect disabled={false} {...props} />
    </React.Suspense>
  );
}

