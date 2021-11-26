openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@alifd/scaffold-lite

by alibaba-fusion
0.4.1 (see all)

基于 icejs+fusion 的官方精品物料

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

56

GitHub Stars

202

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Materials

Based on Fusion Components and ice.js Framework.

Setup

$ npm run setup

Develop

See Material Development Guide to learn more.

# block
$ cd blocks/ExampleBlock
$ npm install
$ npm run start

Scaffolds

Each scaffold in the scaffolds folder is generated by a configuration file .template/scaffold.json, please do not manually modify the contents of the scaffold.

Generate scaffold command:

$ cd materials/
$ node scripts/generate.js fusion-design-pro

Batch Publish Blocks

$ cd materials/
$ node scripts/publish-blocks.js

Batch Publish Scaffolds

$ cd materials/
$ TYPE=scaffolds node scripts/publish-blocks.js

Add New Material

$ iceworks add  # select block|component|scaffold|page

Publish

Generate Materials Data

$ iceworks generate

Publish Materials Data

# sync to fusion material center
$ iceworks sync

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial