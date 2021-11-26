Materials

Based on Fusion Components and ice.js Framework.

Setup

$ npm run setup

Develop

See Material Development Guide to learn more.

$ cd blocks/ExampleBlock $ npm install $ npm run start

Scaffolds

Each scaffold in the scaffolds folder is generated by a configuration file .template/scaffold.json , please do not manually modify the contents of the scaffold.

Generate scaffold command:

$ cd materials/ $ node scripts/generate.js fusion-design-pro

Batch Publish Blocks

$ cd materials/ $ node scripts/publish-blocks.js

Batch Publish Scaffolds

$ cd materials/ $ TYPE=scaffolds node scripts/publish-blocks.js

Add New Material

$ iceworks add

Publish

Generate Materials Data

$ iceworks generate

Publish Materials Data