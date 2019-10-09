yarn add -D @alienfast/i18next-loader
This webpack loader generates the
resources structure necessary for i18next. The structure is webpacked with the client bundle at build time, thus avoiding loading any language resources via extra HTTP requests.
Given a locales directory, by default, the loader will find and parse any
json|yaml|yml file and attribute the
contents to the containing lang folder e.g.
en. There is no need to add lang such as
en or
de inside your
json or
yaml files.
See the
test/data directory for structure and example data.
└── app
└── src
│ └── app.js
└── locales
├── index.js
├── de
│ ├── foo.json
│ └── bar.yaml
└── en
├── foo.json
└── bar.yaml
module.exports = {
// ... snip
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /locales/,
loader: '@alienfast/i18next-loader',
// options here
//query: { overrides: [ '../node_modules/lib/locales' ] }
}
]
}
// ... snip
}
// File: app.js
import i18n from 'i18next'
import resources from '../locales' // typescript: import * as resources from '../locales'
i18n.init({
resources
});
// Use the resources as documented on i18next.com
i18n.t('key')
// File: app.js
import i18n from 'i18next'
import resources from '@alienfast/i18next-loader!../locales/index.js'
i18n.init({
resources
});
// Use the resources as documented on i18next.com
i18n.t('key')
And you're done! The
index.js can be empty, it's just needed to point the loader to the root directory of the locales.
Options are set via the loader
query. See webpack documentation for more details regarding how this mechanism works.
The following examples assume you understand these values are used as the
query value.
You can filter files in your file structure by specifying any glob supported by
glob-all.
By default, any
json|yaml|yml will be loaded.
{include: ['**/*.json']}
{include: ['**/*.json', '!**/excludeThis.json']}
Applications that reuse libraries e.g. white labeling, can utilize one to many sets of locale directories that the app will override.
{overrides: ['../node_modules/lib1/locales']} // relative or absolute paths
This configures the loader to work on a file structure like the following:
└── app
├── src
│ └── app.js
├── locales
│ ├── index.js
│ └── en
│ ├── foo.json
│ └── bar.yaml
└── node_modules
└── lib1
└── locales
├── index.js
└── en
├── foo.json
└── bar.yaml
Everything from
app/locales will override anything specified in one to many libraries.
{basenameAsNamespace: true}
The following file structure would result in resources loaded as below:
└── app
├── src
│ └── app.js
└── locales
├── index.js
└── en
├── foo.json
└── bar.yaml
foo.json
{
"header": {
"title": "TITLE"
}
}
bar.yaml
footer:
aboutUs: About us
Results in this object loaded:
"en": {
"foo": {
"header": {
"title":"TITLE"
}
},
"bar": {
"footer":{
"aboutUs":"About us"
}
}
}
{relativePathAsNamespace: true}
The following file structure would result in resources loaded as below:
└── app
└── locales
├── index.js
└── en
├── green.yaml
├── blue
├──── foo.yaml
green.yaml
tree:
species: Oak
blue/foo.yaml
water:
ocean: Quite large
Results in this object loaded:
"en": {
"green": {
"tree": {
"species":"Oak"
}
},
"blue": {
"foo":{
"water": {
"ocean": "Quite large"
}
}
}
}
NOTE: If you have a file and a folder with the same name, you MIGHT overwrite one with the other. For example:
└── app
└── locales
├── index.js
└── en
├── blue.yaml
├── blue
├──── foo.yaml
blue.yaml
foo: Welcome
blue/foo.yaml
eggs: delicious
Results in this object loaded:
"en": {
"blue": {
"foo": {
"eggs": "delicious"
}
}
}
But it's just overwriting based on the return value of
glob-all, so you shouldn't depend on it.
This was forked from i18next-resource-store-loader because
we changed it in breaking ways that are incompatible.
Thanks to the original authors and contributors.