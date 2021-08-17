The core SDK of POP API.

Installation

Install it and write into package.json dependences.

$ npm install @alicloud/pop-core -S

Prerequisite

Node.js >= 8.x

Notes

You must know your AK ( accessKeyId/accessKeySecret ), and the cloud product's endpoint and apiVersion .

For example, The ECS OpenAPI(https://help.aliyun.com/document_detail/25490.html), the API version is 2014-05-26 .

And the endpoint list can be found at here, the center endpoint is ecs.aliyuncs.com. Add http protocol http or https , should be http://ecs.aliyuncs.com/ .

Online Demo

API Developer Portal provides the ability to call the cloud product OpenAPI online, and dynamically generate SDK Example code and quick retrieval interface, which can significantly reduce the difficulty of using the cloud API. It is highly recommended.

Usage

The RPC style client:

var RPCClient = require ( '@alicloud/pop-core' ).RPCClient; var client = new RPCClient({ accessKeyId : '<accessKeyId>' , accessKeySecret : '<accessKeySecret>' , endpoint : '<endpoint>' , apiVersion : '<apiVersion>' }); client.request(action, params); client.request(action, params, { timeout : 3000 , formatAction : true , formatParams : true , method : 'GET' , headers : {}, });

The ROA style client:

var ROAClient = require ( '@alicloud/pop-core' ).ROAClient; var client = new ROAClient({ accessKeyId : '<accessKeyId>' , accessKeySecret : '<secretAccessKey>' , endpoint : '<endpoint>' , apiVersion : '<apiVersion>' }); client.request( 'GET' , '/regions' );

Custom opts

We offer two ways to customize request opts.

One way is passing opts through the Client constructor. You should treat opts passed through the constructor as default custom opts, because all requests will use this opts.

var client = new RPCClient({ accessKeyId : '<accessKeyId>' , accessKeySecret : '<accessKeySecret>' , endpoint : '<endpoint>' , apiVersion : '<apiVersion>' , opts : { timeout : 3000 } });

Another way is passing opts through the function's parameter. You should use this way when you want to just pass opts in specific functions.

client.request(action, params, { timeout : 3000 });

When both ways are used, opts will be merged. But for the opt with the same key, the opts provided by the function parameter overrides the opts provided by the constructor.

Http Proxy Support

var tunnel = require ( 'tunnel-agent' ); var RPCClient = require ( '@alicloud/pop-core' ).RPCClient; var client = new RPCClient({ accessKeyId : '<accessKeyId>' , accessKeySecret : '<accessKeySecret>' , endpoint : '<endpoint>' , apiVersion : '<apiVersion>' }); client.request(action, params, { agent : tunnel.httpOverHttp({ proxy : { host : 'host' , port : port } }); });

License

The MIT License