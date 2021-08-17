The core SDK of POP API.
Install it and write into package.json dependences.
$ npm install @alicloud/pop-core -S
Node.js >= 8.x
You must know your
AK(
accessKeyId/accessKeySecret), and the cloud product's
endpoint and
apiVersion.
For example, The ECS OpenAPI(https://help.aliyun.com/document_detail/25490.html), the API version is
2014-05-26.
And the endpoint list can be found at here, the center endpoint is ecs.aliyuncs.com. Add http protocol
http or
https, should be
http://ecs.aliyuncs.com/.
API Developer Portal provides the ability to call the cloud product OpenAPI online, and dynamically generate SDK Example code and quick retrieval interface, which can significantly reduce the difficulty of using the cloud API. It is highly recommended.
The RPC style client:
var RPCClient = require('@alicloud/pop-core').RPCClient;
var client = new RPCClient({
accessKeyId: '<accessKeyId>',
accessKeySecret: '<accessKeySecret>',
endpoint: '<endpoint>',
apiVersion: '<apiVersion>'
});
// => returns Promise
client.request(action, params);
// co/yield, async/await
// options
client.request(action, params, {
timeout: 3000, // default 3000 ms
formatAction: true, // default true, format the action to Action
formatParams: true, // default true, format the parameter name to first letter upper case
method: 'GET', // set the http method, default is GET
headers: {}, // set the http request headers
});
The ROA style client:
var ROAClient = require('@alicloud/pop-core').ROAClient;
var client = new ROAClient({
accessKeyId: '<accessKeyId>',
accessKeySecret: '<secretAccessKey>',
endpoint: '<endpoint>',
apiVersion: '<apiVersion>'
});
// => returns Promise
// request(HTTPMethod, uriPath, queries, body, headers, options);
// options => {timeout}
client.request('GET', '/regions');
// co/yield, async/await
We offer two ways to customize request opts.
One way is passing opts through the Client constructor. You should treat opts passed through the constructor as default custom opts, because all requests will use this opts.
var client = new RPCClient({
accessKeyId: '<accessKeyId>',
accessKeySecret: '<accessKeySecret>',
endpoint: '<endpoint>',
apiVersion: '<apiVersion>',
opts: {
timeout: 3000
}
});
Another way is passing opts through the function's parameter. You should use this way when you want to just pass opts in specific functions.
client.request(action, params, {
timeout: 3000
});
When both ways are used, opts will be merged. But for the opt with the same key, the opts provided by the function parameter overrides the opts provided by the constructor.
var tunnel = require('tunnel-agent');
var RPCClient = require('@alicloud/pop-core').RPCClient;
var client = new RPCClient({
accessKeyId: '<accessKeyId>',
accessKeySecret: '<accessKeySecret>',
endpoint: '<endpoint>',
apiVersion: '<apiVersion>'
});
client.request(action, params, {
agent: tunnel.httpOverHttp({
proxy: {
host: 'host',
port: port
}
});
});
The MIT License