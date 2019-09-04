Documents: http://doxmate.cool/aliyun/mns-nodejs-sdk/api.html

该 SDK 并未完全实现所有文档所提及的功能，如果您想使用的功能并未实现，请提issue以增加优先级。

API Spec

See: https://help.aliyun.com/document_detail/27475.html

Test

ACCOUNT_ID=<ACCOUNT_ID> ACCESS_KEY_ID=<ACCESS_KEY_ID> ACCESS_KEY_SECRET=<ACCESS_KEY_SECRET> make test

Installation

You can install it via npm/cnpm/yarn.

$ npm install @alicloud/mns --save

Usage

const MNSClient = require ( '@alicloud/mns' ); const accountid = '<account id>' ; var client = new MNSClient(accountid, { region : '<region>' , accessKeyId : '<access key id>' , accessKeySecret : '<access key secret>' , secure : false , internal : false , vpc : false }); ( async function ( ) { let res; res = await client.createQueue( 'test-queue2' ); console .log(res); res = await client.listQueue(); console .log( JSON .stringify(res, null , 2 )); res = await client.createTopic( 'test-topic' ); console .log(res); res = await client.getTopicAttributes( 'test-topic' ); console .log(res); res = await client.publishMessage( '<topic name>' , { MessageBody : 'content' , MessageAttributes : { DirectSMS : JSON .stringify({ FreeSignName : '' , TemplateCode : '<template code>' , Type : '<type>' , Receiver : '<phone number>' , SmsParams : JSON .stringify({ code : '<code>' , product : '<product>' }) }) } }); console .log(res); })().then( ( data ) => { console .log(data); }, (err) => { console .log(err.stack); });

License

The MIT License