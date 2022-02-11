React Google Charts

A thin, typed, React wrapper for Google Charts.

•

•

•

Quickstart

Install this library with your favorite package manager:

yarn add react-google-charts

or

npm install --save react-google-charts

Then, import and use it:

import { Chart } from "react-google-charts" ; < Chart chartType = "ScatterChart" data = {[[ " Age ", " Weight "], [ 4 , 5.5 ], [ 8 , 12 ]]} width = "100%" height = "400px" legendToggle />

Docs

You can also check this step-by-step tutorial that will walk you through the creation of a full-fledged dashboard with this library.

Contributing

Contributions are very welcome. Check out CONTRIBUTING.md

Run the Storybook