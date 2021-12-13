This add-on enables simple integration of Rails Action Cable into Ember apps.

Installation

run the following command from inside your ember-cli project:

ember install @ algonauti / ember - cable

Basic Usage

Once the addon is installed, the cable service can be injected wherever needed in the application.

import Component from '@glimmer/component' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; import { debug, inspect } from '@ember/debug' ; import EmberObject from '@ember/object' ; import { getOwner } from '@ember/application' ; export default class NotificationMessagesComponent extends Component { @service cable; @service notification; constructor () { super (...arguments); this ._setupConsumer(); } _setupConsumer() { let consumer = this .cable.createConsumer( 'ws://localhost:4200/cable' ); consumer.createSubscription( 'BroadcastChannel' , { connected() { debug( 'BroadcastChannel#connected' ); this .perform( 'ping' ); }, received(data) { debug( "received(data) -> " + inspect(data) ); }, disconnected() { debug( "BroadcastChannel#disconnected" ); } }); let subscription = consumer.createSubscription({ channel : 'BroadcastChannel' , room : 'BestRoom' }, { connected() { this .perform( 'ping' , { foo : 'bar' }); }, received : ( data ) => { this ._updateRecord(data); }, disconnected : () => { this .notification.notify( "BroadcastChannel#disconnected" ); } }); let subscriptionHandler = EmberObject.extend({ notification2 : service( 'notification' ), connected() { this .notification2.notify( "subscriptionHandler#connected" ); }, }).create(getOwner( this ).ownerInjection()); consumer.createSubscription({ channel : 'BroadcastChannel' }, subscriptionHandler); setTimeout( () => { subscription.perform( 'ping' , { foo : 'bar' }); }, 3000 ); setTimeout( () => { this .cable.destroy(); }, 9000 ); } _updateRecord(data) { debug( "updateRecord(data) -> " + inspect(data) ); } }

Contributing

License

ember-cable is released under the MIT License.