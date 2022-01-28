openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@algolia/transporter

by algolia
4.11.0 (see all)

⚡️ A fully-featured and blazing-fast JavaScript API client to interact with Algolia.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

579K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

68

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Algolia for JavaScript

The perfect starting point to integrate Algolia within your JavaScript project

NPM version NPM downloads jsDelivr Downloads License

DocumentationInstantSearchCommunity ForumStack OverflowReport a bugFAQSupport

Migration note from v3.x to v4.x

In February 2020, we released v4 of our JavaScript client. If you are using version 3.x of the client, read the migration guide to version 4.x. Version 3.x will no longer be under active development.

✨ Features

  • Thin & minimal low-level HTTP client to interact with Algolia's API
  • Works both on the browser and node.js
  • UMD compatible, you can use it with any module loader
  • Built with TypeScript

💡 Getting Started

First, install Algolia JavaScript API Client via the npm package manager:

npm install algoliasearch

Then, create objects on your index:

const algoliasearch = require("algoliasearch");

const client = algoliasearch("YourApplicationID", "YourAdminAPIKey");
const index = client.initIndex("your_index_name");

const objects = [
  {
    objectID: 1,
    name: "Foo"
  }
];

index
  .saveObjects(objects)
  .then(({ objectIDs }) => {
    console.log(objectIDs);
  })
  .catch(err => {
    console.log(err);
  });

Finally, let's actually search using the search method:

index
  .search("Fo")
  .then(({ hits }) => {
    console.log(hits);
  })
  .catch(err => {
    console.log(err);
  });

For full documentation, visit the online documentation.

❓ Troubleshooting

Encountering an issue? Before reaching out to support, we recommend heading to our FAQ where you will find answers for the most common issues and gotchas with the client.

📄 License

Algolia JavaScript API Client is an open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial