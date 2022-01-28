The perfect starting point to integrate Algolia within your JavaScript project

Migration note from v3.x to v4.x

In February 2020, we released v4 of our JavaScript client. If you are using version 3.x of the client, read the migration guide to version 4.x. Version 3.x will no longer be under active development.

✨ Features

Thin & minimal low-level HTTP client to interact with Algolia's API

to interact with Algolia's API Works both on the browser and node.js

and UMD compatible , you can use it with any module loader

, you can use it with any module loader Built with TypeScript

💡 Getting Started

First, install Algolia JavaScript API Client via the npm package manager:

npm install algoliasearch

Then, create objects on your index:

const algoliasearch = require ( "algoliasearch" ); const client = algoliasearch( "YourApplicationID" , "YourAdminAPIKey" ); const index = client.initIndex( "your_index_name" ); const objects = [ { objectID : 1 , name : "Foo" } ]; index .saveObjects(objects) .then( ( { objectIDs } ) => { console .log(objectIDs); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err); });

Finally, let's actually search using the search method:

index .search( "Fo" ) .then( ( { hits } ) => { console .log(hits); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err); });

For full documentation, visit the online documentation.

❓ Troubleshooting

Encountering an issue? Before reaching out to support, we recommend heading to our FAQ where you will find answers for the most common issues and gotchas with the client.

📄 License

Algolia JavaScript API Client is an open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.