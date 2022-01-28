Documentation • InstantSearch • Community Forum • Stack Overflow • Report a bug • FAQ • Support
Migration note from v3.x to v4.x
In February 2020, we released v4 of our JavaScript client. If you are using version 3.x of the client, read the migration guide to version 4.x. Version 3.x will no longer be under active development.
First, install Algolia JavaScript API Client via the npm package manager:
npm install algoliasearch
Then, create objects on your index:
const algoliasearch = require("algoliasearch");
const client = algoliasearch("YourApplicationID", "YourAdminAPIKey");
const index = client.initIndex("your_index_name");
const objects = [
{
objectID: 1,
name: "Foo"
}
];
index
.saveObjects(objects)
.then(({ objectIDs }) => {
console.log(objectIDs);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err);
});
Finally, let's actually search using the
search method:
index
.search("Fo")
.then(({ hits }) => {
console.log(hits);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err);
});
Algolia JavaScript API Client is an open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.