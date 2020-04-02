Algolia CLI

A Node CLI tool that makes it easy to perform common data manipulations and interactions with your Algolia app or indices.

Requirements

Install

npm install -g @algolia/cli

Usage

📌 algolia <COMMAND NAME> [OPTIONS] 📌

$ algolia -- help $ algolia --version $ algolia interactive $ algolia search -a <algoliaAppId> -k <algoliaApiKey> -n <algoliaIndexName> -q <query> -p <searchParams> -o <outputPath> $ algolia import -s <sourceFilepath> -a <algoliaAppId> -k <algoliaApiKey> -n <algoliaIndexName> -b <batchSize> -t <transformationFilepath> -m <maxconcurrency> -p <csvToJsonParams> $ algolia export -a <algoliaAppId> -k <algoliaApiKey> -n <algoliaIndexName> -o <outputPath> -p <algoliaParams> $ algolia getsettings -a <algoliaAppId> -k <algoliaApiKey> -n <algoliaIndexName> $ algolia setsettings -a <algoliaAppId> -k <algoliaApiKey> -n <algoliaIndexName> -s <sourceFilepath> -p <setSettingsParams> $ algolia addrules -a <algoliaAppId> -k <algoliaApiKey> -n <algoliaIndexName> -s <sourceFilepath> -p <batchRulesParams> $ algolia exportrules -a <algoliaAppId> -k <algoliaApiKey> -n <algoliaIndexName> -o <outputPath> $ algolia addsynonyms -a <algoliaAppId> -k <algoliaApiKey> -n <algoliaIndexName> -s <sourceFilepath> -p <batchSynonymsParams> $ algolia exportsynonyms -a <algoliaAppId> -k <algoliaApiKey> -n <algoliaIndexName> -o <outputPath> $ algolia transferindex -a <sourcealgoliaAppId> -k <sourcealgoliaApiKey> -n <sourcealgoliaIndexName> -d <destinationAlgoliaAppId> -y <destinationAlgoliaApiKey> -i <destinationIndexName> -t <transformationFilepath> -e < true | false > $ algolia transferindexconfig -a <sourcealgoliaAppId> -k <sourcealgoliaApiKey> -n <sourcealgoliaIndexName> -d <destinationAlgoliaAppId> -y <destinationAlgoliaApiKey> -i <destinationIndexName> -p <configParams> -e < true | false > $ algolia deleteindicespattern -a <algoliaAppId> -k <algoliaApiKey> -r '<regexp>' -x < true | false > $ algolia transformlines -s <sourceFilepath> -o <outputPath> -t <transformationFilepath> $ algolia examples

See also additional examples.

Commands

1. Help | --help

Get basic usage info for all provided CLI scripts.

algolia --help

or

algolia -h

2. Version | --version

Get version info for npm package.

algolia --version

or

algolia -v

3. Interactive | interactive

Use Algolia CLI in interactive mode. Get command and argument prompts.

algolia interactive

4. Search | search

Search an Algolia index.

algolia search -a <algoliaAppId> -k <algoliaApiKey> -n <algoliaIndexName> -q <query> -p <searchParams> -o <outputPath>

<algoliaAppId> | Required





<query> | Optional | Search query string to send to Algolia index. Defaults to ''.

<searchParams> | Optional | JSON params to be passed to Algolia .search() method.

<outputPath> | Optional | Local path where search results file will be saved.

If no <outputPath> is provided, command will simply console.log() the response.

is provided, command will simply console.log() the response. If an <outputPath> is provided, command will write a JSON file to that location.

is provided, command will write a JSON file to that location. Provided <outputPath> path must include file name.

path must include file name. See search parameters for more documentation about search options.

5. Import | import

Import JSON or CSV data into Algolia index, from a file or directory of files.

You may also optionally apply custom transformations to each object indexed. CSV files will automatically be converted to JSON before transformations are applied.

Will handle arbitrarily large files without performance issues.

algolia import -s <sourceFilepath> -a <algoliaAppId> -k <algoliaApiKey> -n <algoliaIndexName> -b <batchSize> -t <transformationFilepath> -m <maxConcurrency> -p <csvToJsonParams>

<sourceFilepath> | Required | Path to a JSON or CSV file, or to a directory of such files.







<batchSize> | Optional | Number of JSON objects to be included in each batch for indexing. Default is 5000.

<transformationFilepath> | Optional | The path to any file that exports a function which (1) takes 2 arguments; an object and a callback, then (2) ends by calling said callback with the 2 arguments null and <YOUR_TRANSFORMED_OBJECT>.

<maxConcurrency> | Optional | Maximum number of concurrent filestreams to process. Default is 2.

| Optional | Maximum number of concurrent filestreams to process. Default is . <csvToJsonParams> | Optional | Stringified Parser parameters object passed to csvtojson module.

Example Transformation File:

See transformations/example-transformations.js for an extensive JSON object transformation example.

Simple transformation file example:

module .exports = ( data,cb ) => { try { const record = Object .assign({}, data); record.objectID = data.product_id; record.score = Math .floor( Math .random() * 100 ); record.formattedNumber = parseInt (data.integer_formatted_as_string, 10 ); cb( null , record); } catch (e) { console .log( 'Transformation error:' , e.message, e.stack); throw e; } }

<sourceFilepath> may target a file or a directory of files.

may target a file or a directory of files. JSON files must contain an array of objects.

CSV files must have a .csv extension.

extension. <transformationFilepath> requires a path to a transformation file. See example file.

requires a path to a transformation file. See example file. Make sure you only import JSON or CSV files. Don't accidentally try to import hidden files like .DS_Store , log files, etc. as they will throw an error.

, log files, etc. as they will throw an error. Command assumes each file contains an array of JSON objects unless the file extension ends with .csv .

. CSV to JSON conversion performed using csvtojson package.

If no <batchSize> is explicitly provided, command will try to determine optimal batch size by estimating average record size, estimating network speed, and calculating a size that should work well given the concurrency.

If command outputs a AlgoliaSearchRequestTimeoutError error, this means a batch of records failed to import. This typically occurs when attempting to import too much data over too slow a network connection. Command will automatically attempt to reduce <batchSize> to compensate, and re-try. If issues persist, consider reducing <maxConcurrency> and/or <batchSize>.

error, this means a batch of records failed to import. This typically occurs when attempting to import too much data over too slow a network connection. Command will automatically attempt to reduce to compensate, and re-try. If issues persist, consider reducing and/or . If command outputs a High memory usage warning, it means the process is consuming a very high percentage of the estimated system heap allocation for the node process. Command will automatically attempt to reduce <batchSize> to compensate. If issues persist, consider reducing <maxConcurrency> and/or <batchSize> .

6. Export | export

Download all JSON records from a specific Algolia index.

algolia export -a <algoliaAppId> -k <algoliaApiKey> -n <algoliaIndexName> -o <outputPath> -p <algoliaParams>

<algoliaAppId> | Required





<outputPath> | Optional | Path to an existing local directory where output files will be saved (filenames are autogenerated). If no output path is provided, defaults to current working directory.

| Optional | Path to an existing local directory where output files will be saved (filenames are autogenerated). If no output path is provided, defaults to current working directory. <algoliaParams> | Optional | JSON Search params object passed to browseAll() method.

<outputPath> must be a directory.

7. Get Settings | getsettings

Get settings for a specific Algolia index.

algolia getsettings -a <algoliaAppId> -k <algoliaApiKey> -n <algoliaIndexName>

<algoliaAppId> | Required





To write settings JSON locally, just redirect the output to a file. For example: $ algolia getsettings -a EXAMPLE_APP_ID -k EXAMPLE_API_KEY -n EXAMPLE_INDEX_NAME > ~/Desktop/EXAMPLE_FILE_NAME.json

8. Set Settings | setsettings

Set settings for a specific Algolia index.

algolia setsettings -a <algoliaAppId> -k <algoliaApiKey> -n <algoliaIndexName> -s <sourceFilepath> -p <setSettingsParams>

<algoliaAppId> | Required





<sourceFilepath> | Required | Path to a JSON file containing a settings object.

| Required | Path to a JSON file containing a settings object. <setSettingsParams> | Optional | JSON object containing options passed to setSettings() method.

Example settings file:

module .exports = { minWordSizefor1Typo : 4 , minWordSizefor2Typos : 8 , hitsPerPage : 20 , maxValuesPerFacet : 100 , version : 2 , attributesToIndex : null , numericAttributesToIndex : null , attributesToRetrieve : null , unretrievableAttributes : null , optionalWords : null , attributesForFaceting : null , attributesToSnippet : null , attributesToHighlight : null , paginationLimitedTo : 1000 , attributeForDistinct : null , exactOnSingleWordQuery : 'attribute' , ranking : [ 'typo' , 'geo' , 'words' , 'filters' , 'proximity' , 'attribute' , 'exact' , 'custom' ], customRanking : null , separatorsToIndex : '' , removeWordsIfNoResults : 'none' , queryType : 'prefixLast' , highlightPreTag : '<em>' , highlightPostTag : '</em>' , snippetEllipsisText : '' , alternativesAsExact : [ 'ignorePlurals' , 'singleWordSynonym' ] };

Example setSettings params:

'{ "forwardToReplicas" : true }'

Any index setting parameter needs to be added directly in the file containing the settings object. See Settings API paraameters documentation to find the full list of index settings parameters.

forwardToReplicas is currently the only option that can be passed to the settings method as an optional argument.

9. Add Rules | addrules

Import a local JSON file of query rules to an Algolia index.

algolia addrules -a <algoliaAppId> -k <algoliaApiKey> -n <algoliaIndexName> -s <sourceFilepath> -p <batchRulesParams>

<algoliaAppId> | Required





<sourceFilepath> | Required | Path to a JSON file containing an array of query rule objects.

| Required | Path to a JSON file containing an array of query rule objects. <batchRulesParams> | Optional | JSON object containing options passed to batchRules() method.

10. Export Rules | exportrules

Download all query rules from a specific Algolia index.

algolia exportrules -a <algoliaAppId> -k <algoliaApiKey> -n <algoliaIndexName> -o <outputPath>

<algoliaAppId> | Required





| Required <outputPath> | Optional | Local path where query rules file will be saved. If no output path is provided, defaults to current working directory.

<outputPath> path must include file name.

11. Add Synonyms | addsynonyms

Import a local CSV or JSON file of synonyms to an Algolia index. Some public synonym files can be downloaded from this repository. Disclaimer: These are not intended to be all encompassing -- edits may be needed for your use case.

Note that if importing a CSV file, the expected format is file with no headers and with each row of comma-separated values being a group of synonyms for each other. For more information, read our documentation on the topic.

algolia addsynonyms -a <algoliaAppId> -k <algoliaApiKey> -n <algoliaIndexName> -s <sourceFilepath> -p <batchSynonymsParams>

<algoliaAppId> | Required





<sourceFilepath> | Required | Path to a CSV or JSON file containing an array of synonyms objects.

| Required | Path to a CSV or JSON file containing an array of synonyms objects. <batchSynonymsParams> | Optional | JSON object containing options passed to batchSynonyms() method.

See batchSynonyms documentation and adding synonyms documentation for more info.

12. Export Synonyms | exportsynonyms

Download all synonyms from a specific Algolia index.

algolia exportsynonyms -a <algoliaAppId> -k <algoliaApiKey> -n <algoliaIndexName> -o <outputPath>

<algoliaAppId> | Required





| Required <outputPath> | Optional | Local path where synonyms file will be saved. If no output path is provided, defaults to current working directory.

<outputPath> path must include file name.

13. Transfer Index | transferindex

Transfer all data and settings (including synonyms and query rules) from one Algolia app/index to another.

algolia transferindex -a <sourceAlgoliaAppId> -k <sourceAlgoliaApiKey> -n <sourceAlgoliaIndexName> -d <destinationAlgoliaAppId> -y <destinationAlgoliaApiKey> -i <destinationIndexName> -t <transformationFilepath> -e <excludeReplicas>

<sourceAlgoliaAppId> | Required









<destinationIndexName> | Optional | If no destination index name is specified, script will default to creating a new index with the same name as the source index.

<transformationFilepath> | Optional | The path to any file that exports a function which (1) takes a single object as argument, then (2) returns a transformed object.

<excludeReplicas> | Optional | This is a boolean. When true, it will exclude the replicas setting when copying settings to the destination index. When false, it will copy the full settings object. Defaults to false.

Example Transformation File:

Simple transformation file for transferring an index:

module .exports = ( obj ) => { try { const record = {}; record.objectID = obj.product_id; record.score = Math .floor( Math .random() * 100 ); record.formattedNumber = parseInt (obj.integer_formatted_as_string, 10 ); } catch (e) { console .log( 'Transformation error:' , e.message, e.stack); throw e; } }

Command duplicates data and copies settings, synonyms, and rules; does not delete or affect source index.

Command does NOT forward settings or synonyms to replicas.

14. Transfer Index Config | transferindexconfig

Transfer an index's settings, synonyms, and query rules to another index. Works even across indices in different Algolia applications.

algolia transferindexconfig -a <sourceAlgoliaAppId> -k <sourceAlgoliaApiKey> -n <sourceAlgoliaIndexName> -d <destinationAlgoliaAppId> -y <destinationAlgoliaApiKey> -i <destinationIndexName> -p <configParams> -e <excludeReplicas>

<sourceAlgoliaAppId> | Required









<destinationIndexName> | Optional | If no destination index name is specified, script will default to targetting an existing index with the same name as the source index.

<configParams> | Optional | JSON object containing one or both of the following two properties: batchSynonymsParams and batchRulesParams. Each of those property values may contain a parameters object to be passed to the batchSynonyms and batchRules respectively.

<excludeReplicas> | Optional | This is a boolean. When true, it will exclude the replicas setting when copying settings to the destination index. When false, it will copy the full settings object. Defaults to false.

When transferring synonyms and query rules, forwardToReplicas, replaceExistingSynonyms, and clearExistingRules params will default to false, unless you specify <configParams>.

15. Delete Indices Pattern | deleteindicespattern

Delete multiple indices at once (main or replica indices included) using a regular expression.

algolia deleteindicespattern -a <algoliaAppId> -k <algoliaApiKey> -r '<regexp>' -x <dryrun>

<algoliaAppId> | Required



<regexp> | Required | Provide regexes without the leading and trailing slashes

<dryrun> | Required | This is a boolean. When true it will run in dry mode and show what will be deleted, when false it will really delete the indices. Careful!

The command handles replicas. First it update the settings of all main indices removing any replica that will match the regular expression. Then it will delete all matching indices (main and replica indices).

algolia deleteindicespattern -a someAppId -k someApiKey -r '^staging__' -x false

This will delete all indices of the application that are starting with "staging__".

16. Transform Lines | transformlines

Transform a file line-by-line.

algolia transformlines -s <sourceFilepath> -o <outputPath> -t <transformationFilepath>

<sourceFilepath> | Required | Path to a single .js or .json file OR a directory of such files.

<outputPath> | Optional | Path to an existing local directory where output files will be saved (saved output filenames will match corresponding source filenames). If no output path is provided, defaults to current working directory.

| Optional | Path to an existing local directory where output files will be saved (saved output filenames will match corresponding source filenames). If no output path is provided, defaults to current working directory. <transformationFilepath> | Optional | Path to file that exports a function which (1) takes a line string, and (2) returns a transformed line string.

Example use case:

Mapping each line of input file to a new output file.

Originally designed for converting .json-seq files to regular comma separated JSON arrays, in order to index them with the import cli tool.

Example Transformation File:

Let's say we had this source JSON file:

[ { "id" : 1 , "color" : "blue" }, { "id" : 2 , "color" : "red" }, { "id" : 3 , "color" : "green" } ]

and we wanted to filter out any objects that didn't have a "color" value of "blue". In this case, our transformations function could be something like this:

module .exports = ( line ) => { if (line === '[' || line === ']' ) { return line; } else if (line.includes( '"color":"blue"' )) { return line; } else { return '

' ; } }

<outputPath> must be a directory.

Running transformlines command without providing optional <transformationFilepath> param will cause it to assume it's parsing a .json-seq file; thus, it will apply the defaultLineTransformation method in transformLines.js to each line. This checks each line for the ASCII Record Separator character \u001e and replaces it with a ,. It will also cause it to enclose the whole file in "[" and "]" square brackets to make it a valid JS array. Providing a custom transformation method via the optional <transformationFilepath> param will make it exclusively run your transformation function instead of the default one (and in this case it will also omit adding enclosing square brackets).

14. Examples | examples

Display command usage examples.

algolia examples

See equivalent list of examples below.

Examples

Contribute

Requirements

Node: brew install node or Node docs

or Node docs Yarn: brew install yarn or Yarn docs

Install

Clone repo.

yarn install

Create .env file in project root and assign environment variables as listed below.

Environment variables

ALGOLIA_TEST_APP_ID

ALGOLIA_TEST_API_KEY

ALGOLIA_TEST_INDEX_NAME

ALGOLIA_TEST_ALT_APP_ID

ALGOLIA_TEST_ALT_API_KEY

Develop

Run node index.js <command_name> [options] to test various commands/options.

to test various commands/options. Write code!

Please use git-flow and commit your changes on a feature branch, rebase it on develop branch before finishing the feature, then issue pull request to develop branch

Tests

yarn test to run full test suite locally

to run full test suite locally yarn test:unit to run unit test suite only

to run unit test suite only yarn test:unit:watch to run unit test suite with interactive --watch flag

to run unit test suite with interactive flag yarn test:integration to run integration test suite only

Lint