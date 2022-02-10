All you need to get started is:
The data that populates the autocomplete results are called sources. You can use whatever you want in your sources: a static set of searches terms, search results from an external source like an Algolia index, recent searches, and more.
By configuring just those two required parameters (
container and
getSources) you can have an interactive autocomplete experience. The library creates an input and provides the interactivity and accessibility attributes, but you're in full control of the DOM elements to output.
Documentation • API • Playground
The recommended way to get started is with the
autocomplete-js package. It includes everything you need to render a JavaScript autocomplete experience.
Otherwise, you can install the
autocomplete-core package if you want to build a renderer from scratch.
All Autocomplete packages are available on the npm registry.
yarn add @algolia/autocomplete-js
# or
npm install @algolia/autocomplete-js
If you don't use a package manager, you can use the HTML
script element:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@algolia/autocomplete-js"></script>
<script>
const { autocomplete } = window['@algolia/autocomplete-js'];
</script>
To get started, you need a container for your autocomplete to go in. If you don't have one already, you can insert one into your markup:
<div id="autocomplete"></div>
Then, insert your autocomplete into it by calling the
autocomplete function and providing the
container. It can be a CSS selector or an Element.
Make sure to provide a container (e.g., a
div), not an
input. Autocomplete generates a fully accessible search box for you.
import { autocomplete } from '@algolia/autocomplete-js';
autocomplete({
container: '#autocomplete',
// ...
});
Continue reading our Getting Started guide.
The documentation offers a few ways to learn about the Autocomplete library:
You can find more on the documentation.
|Package
|Description
|Documentation
autocomplete-js
|JavaScript package for Autocomplete
|Documentation
autocomplete-core
|JavaScript core primitives to build an autocomplete experience
|Documentation
autocomplete-plugin-recent-searches
|A plugin to add recent searches to Autocomplete
|Documentation
autocomplete-plugin-query-suggestions
|A plugin to add query suggestions to Autocomplete
|Documentation
autocomplete-plugin-algolia-insights
|A plugin to add Algolia Insights to Autocomplete
|Documentation
autocomplete-plugin-tags
|A plugin to manage and display a list of tags in Autocomplete
|Documentation
autocomplete-preset-algolia
|Presets to use Algolia features with Autocomplete
|Documentation
autocomplete-theme-classic
|Classic theme for Autocomplete
|Documentation
See the awesome experiences people built with Autocomplete:
Find more in our Showcase.
Check out sandboxes using Autocomplete.