A JavaScript library that lets you quickly build autocomplete experiences

All you need to get started is:

A container to inject the experience into

Data to fill the autocomplete with

Any Virtual DOM solution (JavaScript, Preact, React, Vue, etc.)

The data that populates the autocomplete results are called sources. You can use whatever you want in your sources: a static set of searches terms, search results from an external source like an Algolia index, recent searches, and more.

By configuring just those two required parameters ( container and getSources ) you can have an interactive autocomplete experience. The library creates an input and provides the interactivity and accessibility attributes, but you're in full control of the DOM elements to output.





Installation

The recommended way to get started is with the autocomplete-js package. It includes everything you need to render a JavaScript autocomplete experience.

Otherwise, you can install the autocomplete-core package if you want to build a renderer from scratch.

All Autocomplete packages are available on the npm registry.

yarn add @algolia/autocomplete-js npm install @algolia/autocomplete-js

If you don't use a package manager, you can use the HTML script element:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@algolia/autocomplete-js" > </ script > < script > const { autocomplete } = window [ '@algolia/autocomplete-js' ]; </ script >

Usage

To get started, you need a container for your autocomplete to go in. If you don't have one already, you can insert one into your markup:

<div id= "autocomplete" > </ div >

Then, insert your autocomplete into it by calling the autocomplete function and providing the container . It can be a CSS selector or an Element.

Make sure to provide a container (e.g., a div ), not an input . Autocomplete generates a fully accessible search box for you.

import { autocomplete } from '@algolia/autocomplete-js' ; autocomplete({ container : '#autocomplete' , });

Documentation

The documentation offers a few ways to learn about the Autocomplete library:

Read the Core Concepts to learn more about underlying principles, like Sources and State .

to learn more about underlying principles, like and . Follow the Guides to understand how to build common UX patterns.

to understand how to build common UX patterns. Refer to API reference for a comprehensive list of parameters and options.

for a comprehensive list of parameters and options. Try out the Playground where you can fork a basic implementation and play around.

Support

Packages

Package Description Documentation autocomplete-js JavaScript package for Autocomplete Documentation autocomplete-core JavaScript core primitives to build an autocomplete experience Documentation autocomplete-plugin-recent-searches A plugin to add recent searches to Autocomplete Documentation autocomplete-plugin-query-suggestions A plugin to add query suggestions to Autocomplete Documentation autocomplete-plugin-algolia-insights A plugin to add Algolia Insights to Autocomplete Documentation autocomplete-plugin-tags A plugin to manage and display a list of tags in Autocomplete Documentation autocomplete-preset-algolia Presets to use Algolia features with Autocomplete Documentation autocomplete-theme-classic Classic theme for Autocomplete Documentation

Showcase

See the awesome experiences people built with Autocomplete:

Sandboxes

License

MIT