A collection of NestJS components. This repository is maintained with lerna.
A simple interceptor formatting a HTTP response with a
Link header and a
Content-Range.
A simple NestJS interceptor catching request details and logging it using the built-in Logger class. It will use the default Logger implementation unless you pass your own to your Nest application.
A simple NestJS Http Exception Filter.
A Google Cloud PubSub transport strategy for NestJS.
An extended Client Proxy for Google Cloud PubSub.
A set of custom decorators for NestJS.