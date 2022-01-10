Algoan NestJS components

A collection of NestJS components. This repository is maintained with lerna.

Table of contents

NestJS Pagination

A simple interceptor formatting a HTTP response with a Link header and a Content-Range .

See the documentation here.

NestJS Logging interceptor

A simple NestJS interceptor catching request details and logging it using the built-in Logger class. It will use the default Logger implementation unless you pass your own to your Nest application.

See the documentation here.

NestJS Http Exception Filter

A simple NestJS Http Exception Filter.

See the documentation here.

NestJS Google Cloud PubSub MicroService

A Google Cloud PubSub transport strategy for NestJS.

See the documentation here.

NestJS Google Cloud PubSub Client Proxy

An extended Client Proxy for Google Cloud PubSub.

See the documentation here.

NestJS custom decorators

A set of custom decorators for NestJS.

See the documentation here.