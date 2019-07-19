disabled disables select Boolean false

disabledProp allows to disable specific options. If an option has this prop set to a truthy value it will disable the option. String disabled

labelNotFound text displayed when no option is found in the search results String No results matched

labelSearchPlaceholder placeholder text for search input String Search

options list of options Array []

searchable display search input Boolean false

showDefaultOption sets the select title is set as an option Boolean false

textProp the option's prop that is displayed as the option's text String text