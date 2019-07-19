A vue version of bootstrap select
npm install @alfsnd/vue-bootstrap-select --save
import VSelect from '@alfsnd/vue-bootstrap-select'
export default {
name: 'app',
components: {
VSelect
},
data() {
return {
selectedValue: null
};
}
}
<template>
<div id="app">
<v-select :options="[{value: 1, text: 'Item 1'}, {value: 2, text: 'Item 2'}]" v-model="selectedValue" />
</div>
</template>
The
options prop accepts arrays of strings
<v-select :options="['Item 1', 'Item 2']" />
And arrays of objects
<v-select :options="[{value: 1, text: 'Item 1'}, {value: 2, text: 'Item 2'}]" />
|parameter
|description
|type
|default
|acceptable value
|disabled
|disables select
|Boolean
|false
|disabledProp
|allows to disable specific options. If an option has this prop set to a truthy value it will disable the option.
|String
|disabled
|labelNotFound
|text displayed when no option is found in the search results
|String
|No results matched
|labelSearchPlaceholder
|placeholder text for search input
|String
|Search
|options
|list of options
|Array
|[]
|searchable
|display search input
|Boolean
|false
|showDefaultOption
|sets the select title is set as an option
|Boolean
|false
|textProp
|the option's prop that is displayed as the option's text
|String
|text
|valueProp
|the option's prop that is used to find the selected value
|String
|value