|branch
|status
|master
|develop
See the Introduction page to get started with the Alfresco Application Development Framework.
Before you start using this development framework, make sure you have installed all required software and done all the necessary configuration. see the prerequisites section in creating your first ADF Application for full details.
You can find the sources for all ADF components in the
lib folder.
Full documentation for all components is available at the ADF Component Catalog.
ADF Libraries list:
A separate application showcasing integration of components can be found here. The app has examples of basic interaction for both APS and ACS components.
To speed up the development of your ADF application, use the Yeoman Generator. This will create a full working project with all the right libraries and tools.
All components are supported in the following browsers:
|Browser
|Version
|Chrome
|Latest
|Safari (OS X)
|9.x
|Firefox*
|Latest
|Edge
|13, 14
|Internet Explorer
|11
See the Browser Support article for more details.