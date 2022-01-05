title: REST Link

⚠️ This library is under active development ⚠️

This library is under active development. For information on progress check out this issues or the design. We would love your help with writing docs, testing, anything! We would love for you, yes you, to be a part of the Apollo community!

Purpose

An Apollo Link to easily try out GraphQL without a full server. It can be used to prototype, with third-party services that don't have a GraphQL endpoint or in a transition from REST to GraphQL.

Installation

npm install apollo-link-rest apollo-link graphql graphql-anywhere qs --save or yarn add apollo-link-rest apollo-link graphql graphql-anywhere qs

apollo-link , graphql , qs and graphql-anywhere are peer dependencies needed by apollo-link-rest .

Usage

Basics

import { RestLink } from "apollo-link-rest" ; const restLink = new RestLink({ uri : 'https://swapi.co/api/' , }); const client = new ApolloClient({ link : restLink, cache : new InMemoryCache(), }); const query = gql ` query luke { person @rest(type: "Person", path: "people/1/") { name } } ` ; client.query({ query }).then( response => { console .log(response.data.person.name); });

Apollo Client & React Apollo

For an example of using REST Link with Apollo Client and React Apollo view this CodeSandbox:

TypeScript

For an example of using REST Link with Apollo Client, React Apollo and TypeScript view this CodeSandbox:

Options

REST Link takes an object with some options on it to customize the behavior of the link. The options you can pass are outlined below:

uri : the URI key is a string endpoint (optional when endpoints provides a default)

: the URI key is a string endpoint (optional when provides a default) endpoints : root endpoint (uri) to apply paths to or a map of endpoints

: root endpoint (uri) to apply paths to or a map of endpoints customFetch : a custom fetch to handle REST calls

: a custom to handle REST calls headers : an object representing values to be sent as headers on the request

: an object representing values to be sent as headers on the request credentials : a string representing the credentials policy you want for the fetch call

: a string representing the credentials policy you want for the fetch call fieldNameNormalizer : function that takes the response field name and converts it into a GraphQL compliant name

Context

REST Link uses the headers field on the context to allow passing headers to the HTTP request. It also supports the credentials field for defining credentials policy.

headers : an object representing values to be sent as headers on the request

: an object representing values to be sent as headers on the request credentials : a string representing the credentials policy you want for the fetch call

Documentation

For a complete apollo-link-rest reference visit the documentation website at: https://www.apollographql.com/docs/link/links/rest.html

Contributing

This project uses TypeScript to bring static types to JavaScript and uses Jest for testing. To get started, clone the repo and run the following commands:

npm install npm test npm test -- --watch npm run check-types

To run the library locally in another project, you can do the following:

npm link npm link apollo-link-rest

