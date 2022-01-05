This library is under active development. For information on progress check out this issues or the design. We would love your help with writing docs, testing, anything! We would love for you, yes you, to be a part of the Apollo community!
An Apollo Link to easily try out GraphQL without a full server. It can be used to prototype, with third-party services that don't have a GraphQL endpoint or in a transition from REST to GraphQL.
npm install apollo-link-rest apollo-link graphql graphql-anywhere qs --save
or
yarn add apollo-link-rest apollo-link graphql graphql-anywhere qs
apollo-link,
graphql,
qs and
graphql-anywhere are peer dependencies needed by
apollo-link-rest.
import { RestLink } from "apollo-link-rest";
// Other necessary imports...
// Create a RestLink for the REST API
// If you are using multiple link types, restLink should go before httpLink,
// as httpLink will swallow any calls that should be routed through rest!
const restLink = new RestLink({
uri: 'https://swapi.co/api/',
});
// Configure the ApolloClient with the default cache and RestLink
const client = new ApolloClient({
link: restLink,
cache: new InMemoryCache(),
});
// A simple query to retrieve data about the first person
const query = gql`
query luke {
person @rest(type: "Person", path: "people/1/") {
name
}
}
`;
// Invoke the query and log the person's name
client.query({ query }).then(response => {
console.log(response.data.person.name);
});
For an example of using REST Link with Apollo Client and React Apollo view this CodeSandbox:
For an example of using REST Link with Apollo Client, React Apollo and TypeScript view this CodeSandbox:
REST Link takes an object with some options on it to customize the behavior of the link. The options you can pass are outlined below:
uri: the URI key is a string endpoint (optional when
endpoints provides a default)
endpoints: root endpoint (uri) to apply paths to or a map of endpoints
customFetch: a custom
fetch to handle REST calls
headers: an object representing values to be sent as headers on the request
credentials: a string representing the credentials policy you want for the fetch call
fieldNameNormalizer: function that takes the response field name and converts it into a GraphQL compliant name
REST Link uses the
headers field on the context to allow passing headers to the HTTP request. It also supports the
credentials field for defining credentials policy.
headers: an object representing values to be sent as headers on the request
credentials: a string representing the credentials policy you want for the fetch call
For a complete
apollo-link-rest reference visit the documentation website at: https://www.apollographql.com/docs/link/links/rest.html
This project uses TypeScript to bring static types to JavaScript and uses Jest for testing. To get started, clone the repo and run the following commands:
npm install # or `yarn`
npm test # or `yarn test` to run tests
npm test -- --watch # run tests in watch mode
npm run check-types # or `yarn check-types` to check TypeScript types
To run the library locally in another project, you can do the following:
npm link
# in the project you want to run this in
npm link apollo-link-rest